New and Future Developments in Catalysis

Introduction

Contributors

Chapter 1. Heterogeneous Photocatalysis: Basic Approaches and Terminology

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Photophysical Processes in Solid Photocatalysts and Photoinduced Molecular Transformations on Their Surface

1.3 Photogeneration, Recombination, and Trapping of Charge Carriers in Photoactive Solids

1.4 Impact of Catalysis on Photocatalysis

1.5 Impact of Photochemistry on Photocatalysis

1.6 Concluding Remarks and Notes

References

Chapter 2. Light Activated Processes with Zeolites: Recent Developments

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Organic Photochemistry within Zeolites

2.3 Zeolite-Based Quantum Dot (QD) Materials Relevant to Solar Energy Applications

2.4 Photocatalysis Facilitated by Zeolite

2.5 Environmental Photochemistry with Zeolites

2.6 Novel Optical Materials Using Zeolites

References

Chapter 3. Photocatalysts for Solar Energy Conversion

3.1 Introduction

3.2 CO2 Photoconversion Into Light Hydrocarbons

3.3 Hydrogen Production by Water Splitting

3.4 Hydrogen Production by Biomass Conversion

3.5 Hydrogen Production by Glycerol Conversion

3.6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. Solar Energy Conversion Using Single-site Photocatalysts

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Characterizations and Photocatalytic Reactions on Single-Site Ti4+-Containing Catalysts

4.3 Characterizations and Photocatalytic Reactions on Single-Site Cr6+-Containing Catalysts

4.4 Photocatalytic Performances of Single-Site Cr6+- and Ti4+-Containing Binary System

4.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Principle of Photocatalysis and Design of Active Photocatalysts

Acknowledgments

5.1 Introduction

5.2 What is Photocatalysis?

5.3 Photocatalytic Activity

5.4 Principle of Photocatalysis

5.5 Thermodynamics of and Energy Conversion by Photocatalysis

5.6 Kinetics of Photocatalysis

5.7 Visible Light-Induced Photocatalysis

5.8 Design of Active Photocatalysts

5.9 Conclusion

References

Chapter 6. Solar Photocatalysis for Environment Remediation

6.1 General Remarks

6.2 Photocatalytic Activity Under Visible Light Irradiation

6.3 Solar Light Photocatalysis to Abate Atmospheric Pollution

6.4 Solar Photocatalysis for Water Remediation

6.5 Solar Photocatalysis for Soil Remediation

6.6 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7. Self-Cleaning Materials Based on Solar Photocatalysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coating or Incorporating TiO2. Thickness of the TiO2-containing Layer

7.3 Methods for Increasing the Self-Cleaning Efficacy

7.4 Photo-Induced Hydrophilicity

7.5 Measurements of the Self-cleaning Efficacy

7.6 Measurements of the Mechanical and Optical Properties of Self-cleaning Materials

7.7 Potential effect of Self-cleaning Materials on the Removal of Air Pollutants Outdoors

7.8 Considering the Potential Health Risk of TiO2-Containing Self-Cleaning Materials

7.9 Commercial Availability of Self-cleaning Materials and Coatings

7.10 Conclusions

References

Chapter 8. Photocatalysts for Solar Hydrogen Conversion

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Titanium-Based Solar Hydrogen Conversion Materials

8.3 Photocatalysts Based on Other Metals with D0 Electronic Configurations

8.4 Photocatalysts Based on Metals with d10 Electronic Configuration

8.5 Photosynthetic Analogous Materials

8.6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 9. Innovative Photocatalysts for Solar Fuel Generation by CO2 Reduction

Acknowledgment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Photocatalytic CO2 Reduction

9.3 Supramolecular Photocatalysts

9.4 Heterogenized Molecular Photocatalysts

9.5 Photochemical Enzymatic Catalysts

9.6 Composite Heterogeneous Photocatalysts

9.7 Single-Site Metal Oxide Photocatalysts

9.8 Photoelectrochemical CO2 Reduction

9.9 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 10. Solar Photocatalytic Disinfection of Bacteria

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Photocatalytic Bacteria-Inactivation with UV Light

10.3 Solar Photodisinfection

10.4 Photocatalytic Disinfection Mechanism

References

Chapter 11. Surface-Modified Anisotropic TiO2 Nanocrystals Immobilized in Membranes: A Biologically Inspired Solar Fuel Catalyst

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Wireless Photoelectrochemical Cells (PECs)

11.3 Semiconductor Nanowires and Nanorods

11.4 Colloidal Hybrid Nanostructures

11.5 New Designs That Build On the “Gratzel Colloid” and “Artificial Leaf”

11.6 Self-Assembly of Nanostructured Catalyst to Form Organized Systems for Water Splitting at the Macroscale

11.7 Conclusion

References

Chapter 12. Current Development of Photocatalysts for Solar Energy Conversion

Acknowledgments

12.1 The Importance and History of Solar Energy, a Bright Future with Global Markets

12.2 Photocatalysts for Solar Energy Conversion

12.3 TiO2 for Photocatalysis

12.4 Basic Crystal Structure of TiO2

12.5 Tailoring Morphology of TiO2 Photocatalytic Nanomaterials

12.6 Optical Excitations and Carrier Dynamics

12.7 Interface Charge Transfer and Surface Reaction

12.8 Overpotential

12.9 From UV to Visible Light

References

Chapter 13. Role of Advanced Analytical Techniques in the Design and Characterization of Improved Catalysts for Water Oxidation

Acknowledgments

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Electrochemical Techniques

13.3 Product Detection

13.4 Spectroscopy and Imaging

13.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 14. Z-Scheme Type Water Splitting into H2 and O2 Under Visible Light Through Two-Step Photoexcitation Between Two Different Photocatalysts

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Photocatalytic Water Splitting into H2 and O2 Under Visible Light Irradiation Through Two-Step Photoexcitation (Z-Scheme)

14.3 Conclusion

References

Chapter 15. Solar Photocatalytic Processes: Water Decontamination and Disinfection

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Heterogeneous and Homogeneous Solar Photocatalysis

15.3 Solar Photoreactors

15.4 Target Contaminants and Applications

15.5 Solar Photocatalytic Disinfection

References

Chapter 16. The Application of Semiconductor Photocatalysis for the Removal of Cyanotoxins from Water and Design Concepts for Solar Photocatalytic Reactors for Large Scale Water Treatment

16.1 Introduction

16.2 UV/Solar Destruction

16.3 Titanium Dioxide Photocatalysis

16.4 Processes Influencing Photocatalytic Destruction

16.5 Toxicity Studies

16.6 Mechanistic Studies

16.7 Pilot Reactor Processes

16.8 Design Concepts for (Solar) Photocatalytic Reactors

16.9 Other Cyanotoxins

16.10 Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 17. Nanocrystal Assembly of Hierarchical Porous Architecture for Photocatalysis

Acknowledgments

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Synthesis Strategies of Nanocrystal Assembly into Hierarchical Porous Architecture

17.3 Photocatalytic Applications of Nanocrystal-Assemblied Hierarchical Porous Architecture

17.4 Conclusions and Outlook

References

Chapter 18. Mesoporous Materials Catalysts for Photodegradation of Water Pollutants: From Chemical Templates to Biotemplates

Acknowledgment

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Template-Based Synthesis of Mesoporous Photocatalysts

18.3 Water Treatment by using Mesoporous Photocatalysts

18.4 Conclusion and Perspectives

References

Index