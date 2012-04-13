New Advances in Intelligence and Security Informatics

The Intelligent Systems Series comprises titles that present state of the art knowledge and the latest advances in intelligent systems. Its scope includes theoretical studies, design methods, and real-world implementations and applications.

Traditionally, Intelligence and Security Informatics (ISI) research and applications have focused on information sharing and data mining, social network analysis, infrastructure protection and emergency responses for security informatics. With the continuous advance of IT technologies and the increasing sophistication of national and international security, in recent years, new directions in ISI research and applications have emerged to address complicated problems with advanced technologies. This book provides a comprehensive and interdisciplinary account of the new advances in ISI area along three fundamental dimensions: methodological issues in security informatics; new technological developments to support security-related modeling, detection, analysis and prediction; and applications and integration in interdisciplinary socio-cultural fields.