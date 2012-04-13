New Advances in Intelligence and Security Informatics
1st Edition
Description
The Intelligent Systems Series comprises titles that present state of the art knowledge and the latest advances in intelligent systems. Its scope includes theoretical studies, design methods, and real-world implementations and applications.
Traditionally, Intelligence and Security Informatics (ISI) research and applications have focused on information sharing and data mining, social network analysis, infrastructure protection and emergency responses for security informatics. With the continuous advance of IT technologies and the increasing sophistication of national and international security, in recent years, new directions in ISI research and applications have emerged to address complicated problems with advanced technologies. This book provides a comprehensive and interdisciplinary account of the new advances in ISI area along three fundamental dimensions: methodological issues in security informatics; new technological developments to support security-related modeling, detection, analysis and prediction; and applications and integration in interdisciplinary socio-cultural fields.
Key Features
- Identifies emerging directions in ISI research and applications that address the research challenges with advanced technologies
- Provides an integrated account of the new advances in ISI field in three core aspects: methodology, technological developments and applications
- Benefits researchers as well as security professionals who are involved in cutting-edge research and applications in security informatics and related fields
Readership
Computer Engineers; Intelligent Systems specialists. Security professionals
Table of Contents
Intelligent Systems Series
Preface
Chapter 1. Intelligence and Security Informatics
1.1 Research Methodology and Frameworks for ISI
1.2 The ACP Approach
1.3 Outline of Chapters
REFERENCES
Chapter 2. Agent Modeling of Terrorist Organization Behavior
2.1 Modeling Organizational Behavior
2.2 Action Extraction from the Web
2.3 Extracting Causal Knowledge from the Web
2.4 Construction of Action Hierarchy
2.5 Designing Causal Scenarios
2.6 Case Study on Terrorist Organization
2.7 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 3. Security Story Generation for Computational Experiments
3.1 Story Generation Systems
3.2 System Workflow and Narrative Structure
3.3 Story Extraction Approach
3.4 Experiment
3.5 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 4. Forecasting Group Behavior via Probabilistic Plan Inference
4.1 Review of Plan-Based Inference
4.2 Probabilistic Plan Representation
4.3 Probabilistic Reasoning Approach
4.4 Case Study in Security Informatics
4.5 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 5. Forecasting Complex Group Behavior via Multiple Plan Recognition
5.1 Multiple Plan Recognition for Behavior Prediction
5.2 The MPR Problem Definition
5.3 The Proposed MPR Approach
5.4 Case Study in Security Informatics
5.5 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 6. Social Computing in ISI
6.1 Social Computing
6.2 A Social Computing-Based ISI Research Framework
6.3 Main Issues in the ACP-Based ISI Research Framework
6.4 Summary
REFERENCES
Chapter 7. Cyber-Enabled Social Movement Organizations
7.1 Studies on Social Movement Organizations: A Review
7.2 A New Research Framework for CeSMOs
7.3 Case Study: Wenchuan Earthquake
7.4 Discussions on CeSMO Research Issues
7.5 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 8. Cultural Modeling for Behavior Analysis and Prediction
8.1 Modeling Cultural Data in Security Informatics
8.2 Major Machine Learning Methods
8.3 Experiment and Analysis
8.4 Discussions on Cultural Modeling Research Issues
8.5 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 116
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 13th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973245
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123972002
About the Author
Wenji Mao
Affiliations and Expertise
Chinese Academy of Sciences
FeiYue Wang
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Reviews
"Mao and Wang explain that the new field of intelligence and security informatics seeks to develop advanced information technologies, systems, algorithms, and databases for security-related applications." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2013