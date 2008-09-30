Never Mind the Web - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344056, 9781780632162

Never Mind the Web

1st Edition

Here Comes the Book

Authors: Miha Kovac
eBook ISBN: 9781780632162
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843344063
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344056
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2008
Page Count: 204
Description

This key book examines the role of the printed book in contemporary societies, its demographics and its relation to the other media. It analyzes the differences among various national book industries throughout Europe and the USA, and the reasons and impact of the differences. Both the effect of digital technologies and the reasons why e-books did not substitute the printed book, as predicted in mid-nineties, are explored.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive overview of the diversities and similarities that exist among various national book industries and among various publishing fields throughout the developed world
  • Analyses the development of all book professions (librarians + booksellers + publishers)
  • Builds a link between research methodologies used in book history and on contemporary publishing research

Readership

Publishing professionals, at all managerial and supervisory levels, and students of LIS, publishing studies and media studies at undergraduate and postgraduate level

Table of Contents

Introduction; The book: this charming old lady; Printing and the birth of modernity; The European and American book markets; Social context of the book; An anorexic dachshund with a long tail; The e-book is a paper tiger.

Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632162
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843344063
Paperback ISBN:
9781843344056

About the Author

Miha Kovac

Before joining academia, Dr Miha Kovac was editorial director of Mladinska knjiga, the biggest publishing house in South-East Europe. Dr Kovac lectures at the Department for Library and Information Science and Book Studies, School of Arts, University of Ljubljana. He has been a visiting scholar at Oxford Brookes Centre for Publishing Studies and the School of Information and Library Science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also worked as a consultant for the World Bank and the Soros Foundation in various East-European countries. In 2005, he also became editor in chief of the Slovene edition of National Geographic Magazine.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Ljubljana, Slovenia

Reviews

...enjoy this intelligent, proactive book for yourself., Springer Publishing Res. Quarterly
…this book is well worth reading and forms a valuable counterweight to much of the rapid tepid, conformist LIS literature., Library Review
Summarises effectively the intellectual development made possible by printing, and, in a useful comparison, shows how digital technology is causing a similar contemporary rupture both to the established printing industry, and to the world at large., The Electronic Library

Ratings and Reviews

