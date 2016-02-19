Neutron Radiative Capture
1st Edition
Neutron Physics and Nuclear Data in Science and Technology
Neutron Physics and Nuclear Data in Science and Technology, Volume 3: Neutron Radiative Capture discusses topics that help bridge the gap between experimental and theoretical scientists and applications scientists and engineers. The first chapter discusses the theory of slow neutron radiative capture, while the second chapter covers fast neutron radiative capture. Chapter III talks about methods for calculating neutron capture cross sections and gamma-ray spectra, while Chapter IV deals with the measurement techniques for radiative neutron capture, and Chapter V discusses neutron capture processes in fission reactors. The sixth chapter covers applications to stellar nucleosynthesis and the seventh chapter covers the practical uses of neutron capture gamma-ray spectroscopy. The book is meant for the use of graduate students who are knowledgeable about basic nuclear physics.
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
I. Theory of Slow Neutron Radiative Capture
I.A Introduction
I.A.1 The Electromagnetic Interaction
I.A.2 Photons in Reaction Theory
I.B Statistical Theory of Radiative Capture
I.B.1 Premises
I.B.2 Partial Radiative Widths
I.B.3 Gamma-ray Spectrum
I.B.4 Total Radiative Widths
I.B.5 Width Distributions
I.C Systematic Properties of Radiative Neutron Capture
I.C.1 Resonance-averaged Cross Sections
I.C.2 Formalism for Averaged Capture Cross Sections
I.C.3 The Distribution of Radiative Strength in Nuclei
II. Fast Neutron Radiative Capture
II.A Direct and Semi-direct Capture Reactions
II.A.l The Symmetry Potential
II.A.2 The Giant Dipole Resonance
II.A.3 Derivation of the Direct-Semi-direct Cross SectionH
II.A.4 The Direct-Semi-direct Cross Section
II.A.5 Isospin Splitting of the Giant Dipole Resonance
II.A.6 Direct-Semi-direct Capture in Deformed Nuclei
II.A.7 Contribution of Other Giant Multipole Resonances 52
II.B Experimental Results
II.B.l Gamma-ray Spectra
II.B.2 Partial Capture Cross Sections
II.B.3 Systematics of 14-15 MeV Capture Cross Sections
II.B.4 Angular Distribution of γ Rays
III. Methods for Calculating Neutron Capture Cross Sections and Gamma-ray Energy Spectra
III.A Scope
III.B Statistical Model Calculations
III.B.l The Hauser-Feshbach (HF) Equation
III.B.2 The Gamma-Ray Cascade
III.B.3 Neutron Transmission Coefficients
III.B.4 Total Radiative Widths
III.C Expressions for E1 Photon Strengths
III.D Giant Dipole Resonance Systematics
III.E Nuclear Level Densities
III.E.l The Gilbert-Cameron Formalism
III.E.2 The Spin Cut-off Parameter
III.E.3 The Yrast Limit
III.F Sample Calculation: 89Υ(n,γ)90CΥ
III.F.l Specifications of the 89Y+n Problem
III.F.2 Results from the 89Y+n Calculation
III.G Summary
IV. Measurement Techniques for Radiative Neutron Capture
IV.A Introduction
IV.A.1 The Radiative Neutron Capture Reaction
IV.A.2 Neutron Sources
IV.A.3 Flux Measurements
IV.B Capture Event Detection
IV.B.l Indirect Techniques
IV.B.2 Prompt Radiation Detection
IV.B.3 Gamma-ray Spectral Measurements
IV.C Analysis of Measurements
IV.C.l Thermal and Fast Neutron Energy Range
IV.C.2 Resonance Neutron Range
V. Neutron Capture Processes in Fission Reactors
V.A Introduction
V.B Capture in Fertile and Fissile Nuclei
V.B.l Fertile Nuclei
V.B.2 Fissile Nuclei
V.C Capture in Structural, Coolant and Shielding Materials
V.D Capture in Fission Product Nuclei
V.D.l Thermal Reactors
V.D.2 Fast Reactors
V.E The Production of Higher Actinides
VI. Applications to Stellar Nucleosynthesis
VI.A Introduction
VI.B s-Process Nucleosynthesis
VI.C Age of the s-Process and the Stellar Environment
VI.D r-Process Chronometer and the Age of the Universe
VI.E Summary
VII. Practical Uses of Neutron Capture Gamma-ray Spectroscopy
VII.A Introduction
VII.B Fundamentals
VII.C The Prompt Gamma-ray Technique (PGA)
VII.C.1 Sensitivity
VII.C.2 Sources and Detectors
VII.C.3 Applications of Reactor-based PGA
VII.C.4 Mobile Systems
VII.C.5 Biomedicine
VII.C.6 Elemental Analyses for Petroleum and Mineral Exploration
VII.C.7 Process Stream Analysis of Coal
VII.D Non-analytical Uses of Neutron Capture
VII.E Conclusions
VIII. Summary and Concluding Remarks
