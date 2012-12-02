Neurotrophic Factors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124558304, 9780080571324

Neurotrophic Factors

1st Edition

Editors: Sandra Loughlin James Fallon
eBook ISBN: 9780080571324
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124558304
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 607
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23900.00
20315.00
306.36
260.41
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
23900.00
20315.00
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
265.00
225.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume clearly synthesizes current information on defined neurotrophic factors, emphasizing their localization and molecular/cellular function in the central nervous system. Brain development and aging, neurodegenerative disorders, plasticity, and memory all are closely examined within the context of this rapidly expanding field. Researchers in neurobiology, cell biology, and molecular biology will find Neurotrophic Factors an invaluable reference for their research libraries.

Key Features

  • Offers the most up-do-date synthesis of concepts on neurotrophic factors in the nervous system
  • Integrates molecular, cellular, and neuroanatomical concepts of neurotrophic factor function
  • Includes special chapters on primary, secondary, and tertiary messenger systems
  • Examines brain development, differentiation, neurodegenerative disorders, and adult plasticity

Table of Contents

Functional Implications of the Anatomical Localization of Neurotrophic Factors. Neurotrophic Factors: What Are They and What Are They Doing? Synergy, Retrograde Transport and Cell Death. Primary Response Gene Expression in the Nervous System in Neurotrophic Factors. Nerve Growth Factor and Related Substances: Structure and Mechanism of Action. The Regulation of Nerve Growth Factor Expression. Nerve Growth Factor Actions in the PNS and CNS. Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor, An NGF-Related Neurotrophin. Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Fibroblast Growth Factors. Fibroblast Growth Factors: Their Roles in the Central and Peripheral Nervous System. Epidermal Growth Factor: Structure, Expression, And Functions in the Central Nervous System. Transforming Growth Factors Alpha and Beta. Insulin-Like Growth Factors in the Brain. Neurobiology of Insulin and Insulin-Like Growth Factors. The Ciliary Neuronotrophic Factor. Skeletal Muscle Derived Neurotrophic Factors and Motoneuron Development. Neurotransmitters as Neurotrophic Factors. Adhesion Factors. Growth Factors for Myelinating Glial Cells in the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
607
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080571324
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124558304

About the Editor

Sandra Loughlin

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Irvine, U.S.A.

James Fallon

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Irvine, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.