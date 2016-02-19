Neurotrauma
1st Edition
Treatment, Rehabilitation, and Related Issues
Description
Neurotrauma features the papers presented at the Second Houston Conference on Neurotrauma in Texas held in May 1985. These papers cover discussions on patients who have both brain and spinal cord injuries and acute care treatment and investigations of brain injury, as well as rehabilitation strategies and approaches. This second edition is organized into four parts. The first part deals with the treatment of less-than-severe head injury, barbiturate-induced coma, closed head injuries, and severely brain-injured patients. The second part focuses on the evaluation of physiological and anatomical recovery of brain injury patients, while the third part discusses the management of patients with combined head and spinal cord injury. The final part focuses on rehabilitation issues that include nonpharmacological management, the impact of traumatic brain injury on sexuality, and ethical aspects of lifesaving therapeutic strategies. This book may be of interest to persons dealing with studies on the treatment of brain and spinal cord injuries.
Table of Contents
Contributing Authors
Preface
Introduction
Steve Bartlett
Acute Treatment of Brain Injury
1 Less-Than-Severe Head Injury: Pathology and Outcome
2 Protective Effect of Facial Fractures on Closed Head Injuries
3 Barbiturate Coma: The Richmond Experience
4 Cerebral Protection with Barbiturate-Induced Coma in the Treatment of Severely Brain-Injured Patients
Assessing Anatomical and Physiological Recovery
5 Regeneration of the Mammalian Brain following Lesions
6 The Use of Topical Anesthesia in the Rehabilitation of Patients with Spasticity
7 Neurophysiological Assessment of Motor Disorders in Patients with Brain Injury
8 Comparison of Results with CT Scanning and Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Brain-Injured Patients Undergoing Rehabilitation
Combined Head and Spinal Cord Injury
9 Incidence of Combined Head and Spinal Cord Injury and Potential for Errors in Diagnosis
10 Occult Head Injury in Spinal Cord Injury: Relationship to Premorbid History and Learning Self-Care
11 Evaluation of Closed Head Injury and Cognitive Deficits in Patients with Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury
Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Issues
12 Rehabilitation of Severe Brain Injury: When You Stick to the Facts, You Cut the Losses
13 Nonpharmacological Management in Brain Injury Rehabilitation
14 Thematic Staff Pressures Secondary to Brain Injury Exposure: The Question of Stress and Burnout
15 Sexuality following Traumatic Brain Injury
16 Aggressive Interventions and Reluctant Withdrawals: Ethical Boundaries of Lifesaving Therapies
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 8th December 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192581