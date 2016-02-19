Neurotransmitter Release the Neuromuscular Junction
1st Edition
Description
Neurotransmitter Release: The Neuromuscular Junction is a collection of papers presented at a small meeting organized in the University of Milan to honor Bruno Ceccarelli. Ceccarelli was particularly interested in the structure and functioning of the neuromuscular junction and spent the rest of his career characterizing the process of neurotransmitter release, and eventually providing the strongest available support for the widely accepted ""vesicle hypothesis"" of neurotransmitter release. The meeting was intended to gather as many scientists who had been directly in touch with Bruno as possible and to discuss together problems of Bruno's interest.
Organized into 20 chapters, the book first discusses the organelles of distinct secretory pathways involved in distinct types of neuronal signaling, such as synapsins, synaptophysin , and synaptobrevin. It then examines the role of coated vesicles, acetylcholine compartments, and potassium and calcium channels on neurotransmission processes. Other topics considered are the regeneration of nerve-evoked neurotransmission; the single-channel recordings of KNa in avian sensory neurons; the modulation of voltage-dependent calcium currents in identified snail neurons; and the agonistic/antagonistic action of calcium channel in mammalian peripheral neurons. Cross-talks between receptors coupled to calcium currents and between different intracellular signaling are provided in the last chapters of the book. These chapters also look into the relevance of lipoxygenase metabolites of arachidonic acid to cell-to-cell communication in the central nervous system.
This book is an invaluable source for scientists, researchers, and students who are interested in basic neurology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Letter by Alex Mauro
Secretory Organelles of Neurons and their Relationship to Organelles of Other Cells
The Synaptic Vesicle Membrane: Origin, Axonal Distribution, Protein Components, Exocytosis and Recycling
Synapsin I, a Neuron Specific Phosphoprotein Interacting with Small Synaptic Vesicles and F-actin
Synaptophysin and Synapsin I as Tools for the Study of the Exo-endocytotic Cycle
Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) as a Cholinergic Co-Transmitter: Some Recent Results
The Correlation between Vesicle Loss and Quantal Secretion at the Frog Neuromuscular Junction
The Role of Coated Vesicles in Recycling of Synaptic Vesicle Membrane
Acetylcholine Compartments in Skeletal Muscle
Dual Effect of Potassium on Transmitter Exocytosis
Characterization of a Polyclonal Antiserum Raised Against Mediatophore, A Protein that translocates acetylcholine
Presynaptic Regulation of Acetylcholine Release in the CNS
Spontaneous and Nerve-evoked Quantal Transmission in Regenerated Motor Terminals
The Genetics of Type A Potassium Channels in Drosophila Melanogaster
Sodium-activated Potassium Channel in Avian Sensory Neurons
Intracellular Mechanism of Neurotransmitter-Induced Modulations of Voltage-Dependent Ca Current in Snail Neurons
Action of Ca2+ Agonists/Antagonists in Mammalian Peripheral Neurons
Cross-Talk between Receptors coupled to Calcium Currents in Adult but not Neonatal Rat Sensory Neurons
Cross-Talk between Different Intracellular Signalling Pathways in the Rat Hippocampus
Arachidonic Acid Metabolites as Mediators of Synaptic Modulation
Destabilization of ionized Ca2+ Homeostasis in Excitatory Amino Acid Neurotoxicity: Antagonism by Glycosphingolipids
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th January 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159180