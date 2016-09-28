Neurotoxicity of Nanomaterials and Nanomedicine
1st Edition
Description
Neurotoxicity of Nanomaterials and Nanomedicine presents an overview of the exciting research in neurotoxicity and nanomaterials. Nanomaterials have been extensively used in medicine, including diagnosis probes, drug carriers, and embedded materials. While some have been approved for clinical use, most nanomaterials are waiting to be transferred from lab to clinic. However, the toxicity is a main barrier that restricts the translation.
This comprehensive book includes chapters on the most commonly used individual nanoparticles, with information on the applications, neurotoxicity, and related mechanisms of each, providing the most in-depth and current information available. The book examines the pathways that nanomaterials enter into, and eliminate, from the brain, along with the strategies that could reduce the neurotoxicity of nanomaterials.
Providing a background to the subject, detailed information, and ideas for future directions in research, the book is essential for students and researchers in toxicology, and for those in medicine, neurology, pharmacology, pharmaceutical science, and materials science who are researching nanomaterials.
Key Features
- Presents a thorough discussion of the most common nanoparticles in the brain and their neurotoxicology
- Includes the most common nanoparticles, their applications, and mechanisms
- Provides one of the first books to focus on nanomedicine and neurotoxicity
Readership
Postgraduate students and researchers in toxicology as well as pharmaceutical science, pharmacology, medicine and material science. Researchers in neurotoxicology, nanotoxicology, nanomedicine, neuroscience, and nanotechnology: will also be of use in industrial settings such as the medical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and coating industries
Table of Contents
- The application of nanomaterials in medicine
2. The route of nanomaterials entering brain
3. The distribution and elimination of nanomaterials in brain
4. The most common neurotoxicity of nanomaterials and their mechanism
5. The application, neurotoxicity and related mechanism of titanium dioxide nanoparticles
6. The application, neurotoxicity and related mechanism of iron oxide nanoparticles
7. The application, neurotoxicity and related mechanism of silver nanoparticles
8. The application, neurotoxicity and related mechanism of Manganese-containing nanoparticles
9. The application, neurotoxicity and related mechanism of silica nanoparticles
10. The application, neurotoxicity and related mechanism of carbon-based nanoparticles
11. The application, neurotoxicity and related mechanism of cationic polymers
12. The application, neurotoxicity and related mechanism of natural polymer-based nanoparticles
13. The strategies to reduce neurotoxicity of nanomaterials and the corresponding mechanism
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 28th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128046203
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128045985
About the Editor
Xinguo Jiang
Prof. Xinguo Jiang obtained B. S. in Pharmacy from Shanghai First Medical College in July 1982. Then he worked in the Department of Pharmaceutics in Fudan University (original Shanghai First Medical College) since Oct 1986. During Jan and Jul in 1996, he was a guest professor in the Department of Pharmacy in Nagasaki University (Japan). He also served as the vice-editor for Chinese Journal of Clinical Pharmacy and editorial board member for other eight journals including Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica and Chinese Pharmaceutical Journal. Jiang’s research interests focus on the development of novel drug delivery system especially for brain-targeting drug delivery. Served as the Principal Scientist, Prof. Jiang received a research grant form State Plan for Development of Basic Research in Key Areas. He also has won eight research grants from National Natural Science Foundation of China and five research grants from Shanghai government. He has accomplished over 70 R&D projects on the novel drug delivery systems under cooperation with pharmaceutical companies. Jiang has published over 120 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and fifteen patents. And he has developed three marked formulations. Served as guest editor, he edited two theme issues for Pharmaceutical Research and Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology. He also wrote several book chapters and edited three books (in Chinese).
Affiliations and Expertise
Key Laboratory of Smart Drug Delivery (Ministry of Education), School of Pharmacy, Fudan University, Shanghai, China
Huile Gao
Dr. Huile Gao received his PhD in Pharmaceutics from School of Pharmacy, Fudan University in 2013 under the supervision of Prof. Xinguo Jiang. Then he joined the West China School of Pharmacy, Sichuan University as an Instructor in July 2013 and was promoted to an Associate Professor in July 2014. Dr. Gao’s research interests focus on the design, synthesis, characterization and evaluation of stimuli responsive nanomaterials for drug and imaging probe delivery to improve treatment and diagnosis of human diseases especially tumor and brain diseases. He has published over 50 peer-reviewed articles. His research is supported by National Natural Science Foundation of China (81373337, 81402866), Excellent young scientist foundation of Sichuan University (2015SCU04A14) and 4 other grants. His doctorial dissertation has been awarded as Excellent Doctorial Dissertation of Shanghai in 2015. He was awarded as “Young Excellent Pharmaceutics Scientist” in 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
Key Laboratory of Drug Targeting and Drug Delivery Systems, West China School of Pharmacy, Sichuan University, Chengdu, Sichuan, China