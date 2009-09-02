Neurotherapy, Volume 175

Section - Stem Cells

Jeffrey Macklis - Boston, USA Stem cell recruitement in the adult cortex following spinal cord injury Scott Whittemore - Louisville, USA Application of embryonic stem cells in spinal cord repair Peter Burbach - Utrecht, The Netherlands Molecular programming of stem cells into mesodiencephalic dopaminergic neurons Ole Isacson - Belmont, USA Stem cell transplantation in Parkinson disease Robin Ali - London, UK Retinal repair by transplantation of photoreceptors Thomas Reh - Seattle, USA Efficient generation of retinal progenitor cells from human embryonic stem cells Maurice Curtis - Gotenborg, Sweden Discovery of a rostral migratory stream in the adult human brain Magdalena Götz - Munich, Germany Glial cells as stem cells ? a new view on reactive gliosis Urban Lendahl - Stockholm, Sweden Molecular regulation of stem cell differentiation Anders Björklund - Lund, Sweden Cell and gene therapy repair stategies for Parkinson disease

Section Immunotherapy and vaccination therapy

Roger Nitsch - Zurich, Switzerland Immunotherapy of Alzheimer's disease

Cynthia Lemere, Boston, USA Developing novel immunogens for effective and safe Alzheimer disease vaccine Frank Baas - Amsterdam, the Netherlands Complement therapy promotes peripheral nerve regeneration Philip Popovich - Columbus, USA T-cell and macrophage involvement in neuroregeneration Hans van Noort - Rijswijk, The Netherlands Toll-like receptors in the CNS: implications for neurodegeneration and repair

Section Gene Therapy

Alan Harvey - Perth, Australia Gene therapy and transplantation in CNS repair: the visual system Raymond Bartus - San Diego, USA Gene therapy for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease Krys Bankiewicz - San Francisco, USA AAV-AADC gene therapy for Parkinson disease Martijn Tannemaat - Amsterdam, the Netherlands Promoting regeneration of injured peripheral nerves and avulsed spinal ventral roots by gene therapy Mimoun Azzouz - Sheffield, UK Gene therapy for ALS based on retrograde delivery of transgenes with equine LV vectors Bill Hauswirth - Gainesville, USA Cone photoreceptor targeted gene therapy

Pharmacotherapy

Iqbal Sayeed - Atlanta, USA Progesterone as a neuroprotective factor in traumatic and ischemic brain injury Stefan Gold - Los Angeles, USA Oestrogen and testosterone replacement therapies in neurologic and psychiatric disorders Reinier Schlingemann - Amsterdam, the Netherlands Treatment of retinal diseases with VEGF antagonists Hans-Werner Müller - Düsseldorf, Germany Pharmacological modification of the extracellular matrix to promote regeneration of the injured brain and spinal cord Yvo Roos - Amsterdamdam, the Netherlands First aid for the brain: successful reanimation strategies after stroke Fabrizio Benedetti - Turin, Italy Placebo responses in neurological disorders

Neuroprostheses

Thomas Stieglitz - Freiburg, Germany Brain-computer interfaces Gerald Chader - Los Angeles, USA Visual performance with retinal prostheses Vittorio Colletti - Verona, Italy Alternative neurosurgical approaches for auditory brain implants Richard Normann - Salt Lake City, USA Neuronal ensemble control of prosthetic devices by a human with tetraplegia Edward Tehovnik ? Cambridge, MA, USA Microstimulation of the visual cortex to restore vision Miguel Nicolelis - Durham, USA Control of artificial limb in monkeys: feedback by neural stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation, FES and TMS

Alim-Louis Benabid - Grenoble, France Deep brain stimulation for neurological disorders: an historical perspective Reggie Edgerton - Los Angeles, USA Potential for restoring neuromotor function via activity-dependent mechanisms Vivian Mushahwar - Edmonton, Canada Intraspinal microstimulation and oscillating field stimulation Damiaan Denys - Amsterdam, the Netherlands Deep brain stimulation: obsessive compulsive disorder Diego Centonze - Rome, Italy Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation of the motor cortex ameliorates spasticity in multiple sclerosis

Mechanisms of spontaneous plasticity and regeneration

Christian Lohmann ? Amsterdam, The Netherlands Simultaneous imaging of morphological plasticity and calcium dynamics in dendrites Catherine Lubetzki - Paris, France Axonal signals in central nervous system demyelination: the semaphorins Massimo Filippi - Milan, Italy Magnetic resonance techniques to quantify tissue damage, tissue repair and functional cortical reorganization in multiple sclerosis Henning Voss - New York, USA Diffusion tensor imaging as a tool to study neuronal plasticity and regeneration James Fawcett - Cambridge, UK Molecular control of brain plasticity and repair