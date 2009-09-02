Neurotherapy, Volume 175
1st Edition
Progress in Restorative Neuroscience and Neurology
Table of Contents
Section - Stem Cells
Jeffrey Macklis - Boston, USA Stem cell recruitement in the adult cortex following spinal cord injury Scott Whittemore - Louisville, USA Application of embryonic stem cells in spinal cord repair Peter Burbach - Utrecht, The Netherlands Molecular programming of stem cells into mesodiencephalic dopaminergic neurons Ole Isacson - Belmont, USA Stem cell transplantation in Parkinson disease Robin Ali - London, UK Retinal repair by transplantation of photoreceptors Thomas Reh - Seattle, USA Efficient generation of retinal progenitor cells from human embryonic stem cells Maurice Curtis - Gotenborg, Sweden Discovery of a rostral migratory stream in the adult human brain Magdalena Götz - Munich, Germany Glial cells as stem cells ? a new view on reactive gliosis Urban Lendahl - Stockholm, Sweden Molecular regulation of stem cell differentiation Anders Björklund - Lund, Sweden Cell and gene therapy repair stategies for Parkinson disease
Section Immunotherapy and vaccination therapy
Roger Nitsch - Zurich, Switzerland Immunotherapy of Alzheimer's disease
Cynthia Lemere, Boston, USA Developing novel immunogens for effective and safe Alzheimer disease vaccine Frank Baas - Amsterdam, the Netherlands Complement therapy promotes peripheral nerve regeneration Philip Popovich - Columbus, USA T-cell and macrophage involvement in neuroregeneration Hans van Noort - Rijswijk, The Netherlands Toll-like receptors in the CNS: implications for neurodegeneration and repair
Section Gene Therapy
Alan Harvey - Perth, Australia Gene therapy and transplantation in CNS repair: the visual system Raymond Bartus - San Diego, USA Gene therapy for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease Krys Bankiewicz - San Francisco, USA AAV-AADC gene therapy for Parkinson disease Martijn Tannemaat - Amsterdam, the Netherlands Promoting regeneration of injured peripheral nerves and avulsed spinal ventral roots by gene therapy Mimoun Azzouz - Sheffield, UK Gene therapy for ALS based on retrograde delivery of transgenes with equine LV vectors Bill Hauswirth - Gainesville, USA Cone photoreceptor targeted gene therapy
Pharmacotherapy
Iqbal Sayeed - Atlanta, USA Progesterone as a neuroprotective factor in traumatic and ischemic brain injury Stefan Gold - Los Angeles, USA Oestrogen and testosterone replacement therapies in neurologic and psychiatric disorders Reinier Schlingemann - Amsterdam, the Netherlands Treatment of retinal diseases with VEGF antagonists Hans-Werner Müller - Düsseldorf, Germany Pharmacological modification of the extracellular matrix to promote regeneration of the injured brain and spinal cord Yvo Roos - Amsterdamdam, the Netherlands First aid for the brain: successful reanimation strategies after stroke Fabrizio Benedetti - Turin, Italy Placebo responses in neurological disorders
Neuroprostheses
Thomas Stieglitz - Freiburg, Germany Brain-computer interfaces Gerald Chader - Los Angeles, USA Visual performance with retinal prostheses Vittorio Colletti - Verona, Italy Alternative neurosurgical approaches for auditory brain implants Richard Normann - Salt Lake City, USA Neuronal ensemble control of prosthetic devices by a human with tetraplegia Edward Tehovnik ? Cambridge, MA, USA Microstimulation of the visual cortex to restore vision Miguel Nicolelis - Durham, USA Control of artificial limb in monkeys: feedback by neural stimulation
Deep Brain Stimulation, FES and TMS
Alim-Louis Benabid - Grenoble, France Deep brain stimulation for neurological disorders: an historical perspective Reggie Edgerton - Los Angeles, USA Potential for restoring neuromotor function via activity-dependent mechanisms Vivian Mushahwar - Edmonton, Canada Intraspinal microstimulation and oscillating field stimulation Damiaan Denys - Amsterdam, the Netherlands Deep brain stimulation: obsessive compulsive disorder Diego Centonze - Rome, Italy Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation of the motor cortex ameliorates spasticity in multiple sclerosis
Mechanisms of spontaneous plasticity and regeneration
Christian Lohmann ? Amsterdam, The Netherlands Simultaneous imaging of morphological plasticity and calcium dynamics in dendrites Catherine Lubetzki - Paris, France Axonal signals in central nervous system demyelination: the semaphorins Massimo Filippi - Milan, Italy Magnetic resonance techniques to quantify tissue damage, tissue repair and functional cortical reorganization in multiple sclerosis Henning Voss - New York, USA Diffusion tensor imaging as a tool to study neuronal plasticity and regeneration James Fawcett - Cambridge, UK Molecular control of brain plasticity and repair
Description
This book focuses on the exciting recent progress in restorative neurology and neuroscience. The book includes chapters on major neurodegenerative disorders of the brain and the visual system, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Huntington's disease, macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, glaucoma, spinal cord trauma, and multiple sclerosis. The primary goal of the book is to give an overview of new developments in translational research and in potential therapeutic strategies, including stem cell therapy, immunotherapy, gene therapy, pharmacotherapy, neuroprostheses and deep brain stimulation.
Key Features
- Provides the reader with a unique overview over all aspects of new advances in the therapy of neurological and psychiatric disorders
- Covers all levels of biological organization including novel molecular and cellular targets, electrophysiological, anatomical and behavioural substrates of neurodegeneration and the application of whole brain in vivo imaging
- Broad focus with contributions by the top scientists worldwide in the respective disciplines
Readership
neuroscientists psychologists psychiatrists basic and clinical researches in medical fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 2nd September 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922966
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123745118
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Joost Verhaagen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory for Neuroregeneration, Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Elly Hol Editor
Inge Huitinga Editor
Jan Wijnholds Editor
Arthur Bergen Editor
Gerard Boer Editor
Dick Swaab Editor
Dick Swaab (1944) earned his medical and doctoral degrees at the University of Amsterdam, where he became involved in brain research during his third year of medical school. He was Director of the Netherlands Institute for Brain Research from 1978 to 2005. Since 1979 he is Professor of Neurobiology at the Medical Faculty, University of Amsterdam.
In 1985, Dr. Swaab founded the Netherlands Brain Bank (NBB) to serve as a source of clinically and neuropathologically well-documented research tissue. Since its founding, the Brain Bank has provided samples from more than 4,000 autopsies to 500 research groups in 25 countries. He was director of the NBB until 2005.
He is Leader Research team Neuropsychiatric Disorders, Neth. Inst for Neuroscience, an institute of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW). Swaab is also appointed for 2011-2017 Chao Kuang Piu Chair of Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, P.R. China.
His major research interests focus on, sexual differentiation of the human brain in relation to gender identity and sexual orientation, aging of the brain, Alzheimer’s disease, the neurobiological basis of depression, suicide and eating disorders. He has published over 540 papers in SCI journals, authored more than 200 chapters in books, and edited more than 60 books. Swaab mentored 84 PhD students from which 16 are now full professor. He is “Companion in the Order of the Dutch Lion”, bestowed by her Royal Majesty Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands. In 2008 Swaab obtained the Academy medal for his role in national and international neuroscience.
Dick Swaab is author of the 2 volume monograph The Human Hypothalamus that appeared in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, Elsevier, Amsterdam (1000 pp) and the Dutch best seller We are our Brains (450.000 copies sold), that is translated in 14 languages. A children's version of the book (You are your brains) has also appeared in Dutch in 2013 and Russian (2014). Swaab's H-factor is 76.
Affiliations and Expertise
Netherlands Institute for Brain Research, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands