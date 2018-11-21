Neurosurgical Neuropsychology: The Practical Application of Neuropsychology in the Neurosurgical Practice comprehensively explains the use of neuropsychology in neurosurgical settings. The book covers various preoperative techniques that may benefit neurosurgeons, such as functional neuroimaging (fMRI, SPECT, MEG) for presurgical cognitive mapping, as well as more traditional methods to predict outcomes after surgery, including neurocognitive testing and the Wada procedure. The book's editors discuss why neuropsychologists add considerable value to the neurosurgical team. A wide range of patient populations are covered, ranging from Deep Brain Stimulation candidates for Parkinson’s disease, to adult and pediatric epilepsy candidates and neuro-oncology cases.

This book is ideal for neurosurgeons, neuropsychologists, neuro-oncologists, epileptologists, general neurologists, and others who want to know more about the use of neuropsychology as a tool in the presurgical and postoperative phases of neurosurgery.