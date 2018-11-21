Neurosurgical Neuropsychology
1st Edition
The Practical Application of Neuropsychology in the Neurosurgical Practice
Description
Neurosurgical Neuropsychology: The Practical Application of Neuropsychology in the Neurosurgical Practice comprehensively explains the use of neuropsychology in neurosurgical settings. The book covers various preoperative techniques that may benefit neurosurgeons, such as functional neuroimaging (fMRI, SPECT, MEG) for presurgical cognitive mapping, as well as more traditional methods to predict outcomes after surgery, including neurocognitive testing and the Wada procedure. The book's editors discuss why neuropsychologists add considerable value to the neurosurgical team. A wide range of patient populations are covered, ranging from Deep Brain Stimulation candidates for Parkinson’s disease, to adult and pediatric epilepsy candidates and neuro-oncology cases.
This book is ideal for neurosurgeons, neuropsychologists, neuro-oncologists, epileptologists, general neurologists, and others who want to know more about the use of neuropsychology as a tool in the presurgical and postoperative phases of neurosurgery.
Key Features
- Comprehensively explains the use of neuropsychology in neurosurgical settings
- Written for researchers and clinical practitioners, focusing on neurosurgery, neuropsychology, clinical neuroscience and neurology
- Discusses various techniques that may be of benefit to neurosurgeons, including presurgical and postoperative choices like functional neuroimaging (fMRI, SPECT, MEG) for presurgical cognitive mapping, neurocognitive testing, and the Wada procedure
Readership
Researchers and clinical practitioners in clinical neuroscience, neurology, neurosurgery, and neuropsychology
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. The historical role of neuropsychology in neurosurgery
2. Foundations of contemporary neuropsychology
3. Components and Methods of Evaluating Reliable Change in Cognitive Function
4. A primer on neuropsychology for the neurosurgeon
Methods
5. Functional Neuroimaging in the Presurgical Work-up
6. Wada Testing and neurosurgical patients
7. Awake craniotomy and bedside cognitive mapping in neurosurgery
Applications
8. Neuropsychology in adult epilepsy surgery
9. Neuropsychology in the Neurosurgical Management of Primary Brain Tumors
10. The Role of the Neuropsychologist in Deep Brain Stimulation
11. Future directions in deep brain stimulation
12. Neuropsychology in the outcome of severe traumatic brain injury
Treatment and Management
13. Neuropsychological rehabilitation
14. Assessment of functional status after neurosurgical intervention
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 21st November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099629
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128099612
About the Editor
Caleb Pearson
Dr. Pearson is an Associate Clinical Professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, as well as a Board Certified Clinical Neuropsychologist at The University of Kansas Hospital. His clinical and research interests have focused primarily on the presurgical evaluation of patient's with epilepsy and brain tumors, cognitive outcomes following functional neurosurgery, the use of functional magnetic resonance imaging and diffusion tensor tractography in presurgical planning, and the identification of risk factors related to cognitive decline following neurosurgical interventions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor of Neurology, Departments of Neurology and Neurosurgery, University of Kansas Health System, United States
Eric Ecklund-Johnson
Dr. Ecklund-Johnson is a clinical neuropsychologist in the neuropsychology department at the University of Kansas Hospital and Associate Clinical Professor in the KUMC departments of Neurology and Psychiatry. He is board certified in clinical neuropsychology through the American Board of Professional Psychology and his clinical and research work has focused on cognitive assessment of surgical and non-surgical patients with known or suspected neurological problems including Parkinson's disease, other movement disorders, brain tumors, memory disorders, and traumatic brain injury, among other conditions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Neurology, University of Kansas Health System, Kansas City, KS, United States
Shawn Gale
Dr. Gale is an Associate Professor at Brigham Young University. His research interests are largely centered in the field of neuropsychology, which is the study of brain-behavior relationships. He utilizes both clinical and research techniques to investigate outcomes following traumatic brain injury and epilepsy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience Center, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT, USA