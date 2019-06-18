"It is a rare treat to see a neuroscientist collaborate with a humanities religious studies scholar at the depth evident in this marvelous book. No matter what happens to religion in a secularizing world, spiritual experiences of selflessness and transcendence are a basic part of the human condition. Fortunately for all of us, experts such as Johnstone and Cohen can help us make sense of them." -- Wesley J. Wildman, Ph.D., Boston University and the Center for Mind and Culture, author of Religious and Spiritual Experiences (Cambridge University Press).

"Neuroscience, Selflessness, and Spiritual Experience: Explaining the Science of Transcendence is a far-reaching scientific collection on transcendent experiences. Incorporating insights from neuroscience, neuropsychology and faith traditions, this inspiring book offers thoughtful, engaging, and multidisciplinary perspectives on a fundamental aspect of human life such as spiritual transcendence". -- Cristiano Crescentini, PhD, Department of Languages, Literatures, Communication, Education and Society, University of Udine, Italy

"This interesting book is a fine example of meaningful cooperation between the humanities and natural sciences. Contrary to many attempts to find dedicated religious modules of the brain, this sober and enlightening analysis focuses on the religious experiences of selflessness and transcendence, not as an explanatory magic bullet, but as an entranceway into the otherwise complex neural correlates of human experience in general." -- Armin W. Geertz, Prof. Emeritus, Study of Religion, Aarhus University

"The outstanding accomplishment of this wonderfully researched book is that it flows perfectly for believers, non-believers, neuroscientists and those with a general scientific curiosity. The authors are so adept at presenting findings that this book can be read in one sitting while equally serving as a reference book that one will turn to often. Brick Johnstone and Daniel Cohen have put together a masterpiece of science as there is finally an authoritative book on a topic that has proved elusive. This fast-paced and comprehensive book is a must have for any cognitive neuroscientist or any person interested in knowing what can be argued is the most interesting facet of brain research." -- Julian Paul Keenan, PhD, Director of the Cognitive Neuroimaging Laboratory, Professor of Biology, Professor of Psychology, Montclair State University