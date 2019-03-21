Neuroscience of Nicotine
1st Edition
Mechanisms and Treatment
Description
Neuroscience of Nicotine: Mechanisms and Treatment presents the fundamental information necessary for a thorough understanding of the neurobiological underpinnings of nicotine addiction and its effects on the brain. Offering thorough coverage of all aspects of nicotine research, treatment, policy and prevention, and containing contributions from internationally recognized experts, the book provides students, early-career researchers, and investigators at all levels with a fundamental introduction to all aspects of nicotine misuse.
With an estimated one billion individuals worldwide classified as tobacco users—and tobacco use often being synonymous with nicotine addiction—nicotine is one of the world’s most common addictive substances, and a frequent comorbidity of misuse of other common addictive substances. Nicotine alters a variety of neurological processes, from molecular biology, to cognition, and quitting is exceedingly difficult because of the number of withdrawal symptoms that accompany the process.
Key Features
- Integrates cutting-edge research on the pharmacological, cellular and molecular aspects of nicotine use, along with its effects on neurobiological function
- Discusses nicotine use as a component of dual-use and poly addictions and outlines numerous screening and treatment strategies for misuse
- Covers both the physical and psychological effects of nicotine use and withdrawal to provide a fully-formed view of nicotine dependency and its effects
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in the areas of neuroscience, drug abuse, addiction, and pharmacology
Table of Contents
1. Understanding Tobacco Use in Different Countries
FABRIZIO FERRETTI
2. Maternal Smoking and Fetal Brain Outcome: Mechanisms and Possible Solutions
HUI CHEN, YIK LUNG CHAN, BRIAN G. OLIVER, CAROL A. POLLOCK, AND SONIA SAAD
3. Nicotine Effects in Adolescents
SARI IZENWASSER
4. The Impact of Traditional Cigarettes and ECigarettes on the Brain
EWELINA WAWRYK-GAWDA, MARTA LIS-SOCHOCKA, PATRYCJA CHYLIŃSKA-WRZOS, BEATA BUDZYŃSKA, AND BARBARA JODŁOWSKA-JĘDRYCH
5. Reduction of Nicotine in Tobacco and Impact
YAEL ABREU-VILLAçA, ALEX CHRISTIAN MANHÃES, AND ANDERSON RIBEIRO-CARVALHO
6. Prenatal Nicotine Exposure and Neuronal Progenitor Cells
TURSUN ALKAM, AND TOSHITAKA NABESHIMA
7. Synaptically Located Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Subunits in Neurons Involved in Dependency to Nicotine
KRISTI ANNE KOHLMEIER
8. Cotinine as a Possible Allosteric Modulator of Nicotine Effects in Various Models
ONÉ R. PAGÁN
9. Nicotine, Neural Plasticity, and Nicotine’s Therapeutic Potential
RUSSELL W. BROWN, AND W. DREW GILL
10. Habenular Synapses and Nicotine
JESSICA L. ABLES, BEATRIZ ANTOLIN-FONTES, AND INES IBAÑEZ-TALLON
11. Nicotine Neuroprotection of Brain Neurons: The Other Side of Nicotine Addiction
DZEJLA BAJREKTAREVIC, SILVIA CORSINI, ANDREA NISTRI, AND MARIA TORTORA
12. Linking Nicotine, Menthol, and Brain Changes
BRANDON J. HENDERSON
13. Cigarette Smoking and Nicotine: Effects on Multiple Sclerosis
INSA BACKHAUS, ALICE MANNOCCI, GIUSEPPE LA TORRE, AND ALDO LICCARDI
14. Tobacco and Positron-Emission Tomography (PET) of the Dopaminergic System: A Review of Human Studies
CHIDERA CHUKWUEKE, AND BERNARD LE FOLL
15. Resting-State Functional Connectivity Imaging and Nicotine Dependence
VICTOR M. VERGARA, AND VINCE D. CALHOUN
16. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Acute Nicotine Effects
CHRISTIANE M. THIEL
17. Nicotine Dependence in Schizophrenia: Contributions of Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors
ROBERT D. COLE, AND VINAY PARIKH
18. Attentional Bias and Smoking
DAVID J. DROBES, JASON A. OLIVER, JOHN B. CORREA, AND DAVID E. EVANS
19. Effects of Nicotine on Inhibitory Control in Humans
ULRICH ETTINGER, AND VEENA KUMARI
20. Nicotine, Corticotropin-Releasing Factor, and Anxiety-Like Behavior
ADRIAAN W. BRUIJNZEEL
21. 6-Hydroxy-L-Nicotine and Memory Impairment
LUCIAN HRITCU, AND MARIUS MIHASAN
22. Cotinine and Memory: Remembering to Forget
VALENTINA ECHEVERRIA, AND ROSS ZEITLIN
23. Nicotine in Aberrant Learning and Corticostriatal Plasticity
JESSICA L. KORANDA, AND JEFF A. BEELER
24. Prenatal Nicotine Exposure and Impact on the Behaviors of Offspring
TURSUN ALKAM, AND TOSHITAKA NABESHIMA
25. Craving in Substance Use Disorders With a Focus on Cigarette Smoking
STEPHEN J. WILSON, AND MICHAEL A. SAYETTE
26. The Acute Effect of Exercise on Cravings and Withdrawal Symptoms
WUYOU SUI, SCOTT ROLLO, AND HARRY PRAPAVESSIS
27. CRF2 Receptor Agonists and Nicotine Withdrawal
ZSOLT BAGOSI
28. Delirium and Nicotine Withdrawal
KATARIA DINESH, GOEL ANKIT, TIWARI SUCHETA, AND KUKRETI PRERNA
29. Postoperative Nicotine Withdrawal
PAUL ZAMMIT
30. Nicotine and Alpha3beta2 Neuronal Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors
DORIS CLARK JACKSON, AND STERLING N. SUDWEEKS
31. Nicotine Addiction and Alpha4beta2* Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors
JOHN J. MAURER, AND HEATH D. SCHMIDT
32. The Medial Habenula-Interpeduncular Nucleus Pathway in Nicotine Sensitization: The Role of α3β4 Nicotinic
Acetylcholine Receptors and Substance P
BRANDEN EGGAN, AND SARAH MCCALLUM
33. Targeting Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors for the Treatment of Pain
DENIZ BAGDAS, S. LAUREN KYTE, WISAM TOMA, M. SIBEL GURUN, AND M. IMAD DAMAJ
34. Pharmacology of Muscle-Type Nicotinic Receptors
ARMANDO ALBEROLA-DIE, RAÚL COBO, ISABEL IVORRA, AND ANDRÉS MORALES
35. Involvement of Opioid Receptors in Nicotine-Related Reinforcement and Pleasure
ARI P. KIRSHENBAUM
36. Nicotine-Induced Kindling: Influences of Age, Sex, and Prevention by Antioxidants
DANIELLE MACEDO, ADRIANO JOSÉ MAIA CHAVES FILHO, PATRÍCIA XAVIER LIMA GOMES, LIA LIRA OLIVIER SANDERS, AND DAVID FREITAS DE LUCENA
37. Nicotine Reward and Abstinence: Role of the CB1 Receptors
S. TANNOUS, AND S. CAILLE
38. The Therapeutic Potential of the Cognitive- Enhancing Effects of Nicotine and Other Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Agonists
BRITTA HAHN
39. Nicotine and Dopamine DA1 Receptor Pharmacology
AGNIESZKA MICHALAK, AND BARBARA BUDZYŃSKA
40. Brain Gene Expression in the Context of Nicotine Rewards: A Focus on Cholinergic Genes
MARK D. NAMBA, GREGORY L. POWELL, ARMANI P. DEL FRANCO, JULIANNA G. GOENAGA, AND CASSANDRA D. GIPSON
41. HIV-Infected Subjects and Tobacco Smoking: A Focus on Nicotine Effects in the Brain
MANUEL DELGADO-VÉLEZ, AND JOSÉ A. LASALDE-DOMINICCI
42. Renin-Angiotensin System Genes and Nicotine Dependence
SERGEJ NADALIN, AND HRVOJE JAKOVAC
43. Nicotine Dependence and the CHRNA5/CHRNA3/CHRNB4 Nicotinic Receptor Regulome
SUNG-HA LEE, ELIZABETH S. BARRIE, WOLFGANG SADEE, AND RYAN M. SMITH
44. Brain, Nrf2, and Tobacco: Mechanisms and Countermechanisms Underlying Oxidative-Stress-Mediated Cerebrovascular Effects of Cigarette Smoking
SHIKHA PRASAD, TYLOR LILES, AND LUCA CUCULLO
45. Effects of Nicotine and Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors on the Brain
MARIA PAULA FAILLACE, AND RAMON O. BERNABEU
46. L-Type Calcium Channels and Nicotine
YUDAN LIU, AND MEGHAN HARDING
47. The Co-occurrence of Nicotine With Other Substance Use and Addiction: Risks, Mechanisms, onsequences, and Implications for Practice,With a Focus on Youth
LINDA RICHTER
48. Comorbid Smoking and Gambling Disorder: Potential Underlying Mechanisms and Future Explorations
EMMA V. RITCHIE, DAVID C. HODGINS, AND DANIEL S. MCGRATH
49. Neuroscience of Tobacco and Crack Cocaine Use: Metabolism, Effects, and Symptomatology
ANTONIO GOMES DE CASTRO-NETO, ROSSANA CARLA RAMEHDE-ALBUQUERQUE, POLLYANNA FAUSTA PIMENTEL DE MEDEIROS, ROBERTA UCHôA, AND BEATE SAEGESSER SANTOS
50. Salivary Cotinine Assays
M. INêS G.S. ALMEIDA, LUISA BARREIROS, SPAS D. KOLEV, AND MARCELA A. SEGUNDO
51. Overview of Cotinine Cutoff Values for Smoking Status Classification
SUNG ROUL KIM
52. Smoking Abstinence Expectancies Questionnaire
LORRA GAREY, FIAMMETTA COSCI, AND MICHAEL J. ZVOLENSKY
53. Pharmacist-led Smoking Cessation Services: Current and Future Perspectives
CHEE FAI SUI, AND LONG CHIAU MING
54. Nicotine Use and Weight Control in Young People: Implications for Prevention and Early Intervention
ADRIAN B. KELLY, REBEKAH THOMAS, AND GARY C.K. CHAN
55. Exercise as a Smoking Cessation Aid
SCOTT ROLLO, WUYOU SUI, AND HARRY PRAPAVESSI
56. Varenicline: Treating Smoking Addiction and Schizophrenia
DO-UN JUNG, AND SUNG-JIN KIM
57. Nicotine Vaccines: The Past, the Present, and the Future
YUN HU, ZONGMIN ZHAO, KYLE SAYLOR, AND CHENMING ZHANG
58. Treating Nicotine Dependence in Psychiatric Hospitals
EMILY A. STOCKINGS
59. Oral 18-Methoxycoronaridine (18-MC) Decreases Nicotine Self-Administration in Rats
AMIR H. REZVANI, STANLEY GLICK, AND EDWARD D. LEVIN
60. Pharmacogenetics and Smoking Cessation
TARANEH TAGHAVI, AND RACHEL F. TYNDALE
61. The Orexin System and Nicotine Addiction: Preclinical Insights
SHAUN YON-SENG KHOO, GAVAN P. MCNALLY, AND KELLY J CLEMENS
62. Tobacco Control Policies and Smokers’ Responses
PHILIP DECICCA, AND ERIK NESSON
63. Resources for the Neuroscience of Nicotine
RAJKUMAR RAJENDRAM, AND VICTOR R. PREEDY
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 21st March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130360
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130353
About the Editor
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London