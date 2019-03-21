Neuroscience of Nicotine

1. Understanding Tobacco Use in Different Countries

FABRIZIO FERRETTI

2. Maternal Smoking and Fetal Brain Outcome: Mechanisms and Possible Solutions

HUI CHEN, YIK LUNG CHAN, BRIAN G. OLIVER, CAROL A. POLLOCK, AND SONIA SAAD

3. Nicotine Effects in Adolescents

SARI IZENWASSER

4. The Impact of Traditional Cigarettes and ECigarettes on the Brain

EWELINA WAWRYK-GAWDA, MARTA LIS-SOCHOCKA, PATRYCJA CHYLIŃSKA-WRZOS, BEATA BUDZYŃSKA, AND BARBARA JODŁOWSKA-JĘDRYCH

5. Reduction of Nicotine in Tobacco and Impact

YAEL ABREU-VILLAçA, ALEX CHRISTIAN MANHÃES, AND ANDERSON RIBEIRO-CARVALHO

6. Prenatal Nicotine Exposure and Neuronal Progenitor Cells

TURSUN ALKAM, AND TOSHITAKA NABESHIMA

7. Synaptically Located Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Subunits in Neurons Involved in Dependency to Nicotine

KRISTI ANNE KOHLMEIER

8. Cotinine as a Possible Allosteric Modulator of Nicotine Effects in Various Models

ONÉ R. PAGÁN

9. Nicotine, Neural Plasticity, and Nicotine’s Therapeutic Potential

RUSSELL W. BROWN, AND W. DREW GILL

10. Habenular Synapses and Nicotine

JESSICA L. ABLES, BEATRIZ ANTOLIN-FONTES, AND INES IBAÑEZ-TALLON

11. Nicotine Neuroprotection of Brain Neurons: The Other Side of Nicotine Addiction

DZEJLA BAJREKTAREVIC, SILVIA CORSINI, ANDREA NISTRI, AND MARIA TORTORA

12. Linking Nicotine, Menthol, and Brain Changes

BRANDON J. HENDERSON

13. Cigarette Smoking and Nicotine: Effects on Multiple Sclerosis

INSA BACKHAUS, ALICE MANNOCCI, GIUSEPPE LA TORRE, AND ALDO LICCARDI

14. Tobacco and Positron-Emission Tomography (PET) of the Dopaminergic System: A Review of Human Studies

CHIDERA CHUKWUEKE, AND BERNARD LE FOLL

15. Resting-State Functional Connectivity Imaging and Nicotine Dependence

VICTOR M. VERGARA, AND VINCE D. CALHOUN

16. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Acute Nicotine Effects

CHRISTIANE M. THIEL

17. Nicotine Dependence in Schizophrenia: Contributions of Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors

ROBERT D. COLE, AND VINAY PARIKH

18. Attentional Bias and Smoking

DAVID J. DROBES, JASON A. OLIVER, JOHN B. CORREA, AND DAVID E. EVANS

19. Effects of Nicotine on Inhibitory Control in Humans

ULRICH ETTINGER, AND VEENA KUMARI

20. Nicotine, Corticotropin-Releasing Factor, and Anxiety-Like Behavior

ADRIAAN W. BRUIJNZEEL

21. 6-Hydroxy-L-Nicotine and Memory Impairment

LUCIAN HRITCU, AND MARIUS MIHASAN

22. Cotinine and Memory: Remembering to Forget

VALENTINA ECHEVERRIA, AND ROSS ZEITLIN

23. Nicotine in Aberrant Learning and Corticostriatal Plasticity

JESSICA L. KORANDA, AND JEFF A. BEELER

24. Prenatal Nicotine Exposure and Impact on the Behaviors of Offspring

TURSUN ALKAM, AND TOSHITAKA NABESHIMA

25. Craving in Substance Use Disorders With a Focus on Cigarette Smoking

STEPHEN J. WILSON, AND MICHAEL A. SAYETTE

26. The Acute Effect of Exercise on Cravings and Withdrawal Symptoms

WUYOU SUI, SCOTT ROLLO, AND HARRY PRAPAVESSIS

27. CRF2 Receptor Agonists and Nicotine Withdrawal

ZSOLT BAGOSI

28. Delirium and Nicotine Withdrawal

KATARIA DINESH, GOEL ANKIT, TIWARI SUCHETA, AND KUKRETI PRERNA

29. Postoperative Nicotine Withdrawal

PAUL ZAMMIT

30. Nicotine and Alpha3beta2 Neuronal Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors

DORIS CLARK JACKSON, AND STERLING N. SUDWEEKS

31. Nicotine Addiction and Alpha4beta2* Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors

JOHN J. MAURER, AND HEATH D. SCHMIDT

32. The Medial Habenula-Interpeduncular Nucleus Pathway in Nicotine Sensitization: The Role of α3β4 Nicotinic

Acetylcholine Receptors and Substance P

BRANDEN EGGAN, AND SARAH MCCALLUM

33. Targeting Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors for the Treatment of Pain

DENIZ BAGDAS, S. LAUREN KYTE, WISAM TOMA, M. SIBEL GURUN, AND M. IMAD DAMAJ

34. Pharmacology of Muscle-Type Nicotinic Receptors

ARMANDO ALBEROLA-DIE, RAÚL COBO, ISABEL IVORRA, AND ANDRÉS MORALES

35. Involvement of Opioid Receptors in Nicotine-Related Reinforcement and Pleasure

ARI P. KIRSHENBAUM

36. Nicotine-Induced Kindling: Influences of Age, Sex, and Prevention by Antioxidants

DANIELLE MACEDO, ADRIANO JOSÉ MAIA CHAVES FILHO, PATRÍCIA XAVIER LIMA GOMES, LIA LIRA OLIVIER SANDERS, AND DAVID FREITAS DE LUCENA

37. Nicotine Reward and Abstinence: Role of the CB1 Receptors

S. TANNOUS, AND S. CAILLE

38. The Therapeutic Potential of the Cognitive- Enhancing Effects of Nicotine and Other Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Agonists

BRITTA HAHN

39. Nicotine and Dopamine DA1 Receptor Pharmacology

AGNIESZKA MICHALAK, AND BARBARA BUDZYŃSKA

40. Brain Gene Expression in the Context of Nicotine Rewards: A Focus on Cholinergic Genes

MARK D. NAMBA, GREGORY L. POWELL, ARMANI P. DEL FRANCO, JULIANNA G. GOENAGA, AND CASSANDRA D. GIPSON

41. HIV-Infected Subjects and Tobacco Smoking: A Focus on Nicotine Effects in the Brain

MANUEL DELGADO-VÉLEZ, AND JOSÉ A. LASALDE-DOMINICCI

42. Renin-Angiotensin System Genes and Nicotine Dependence

SERGEJ NADALIN, AND HRVOJE JAKOVAC

43. Nicotine Dependence and the CHRNA5/CHRNA3/CHRNB4 Nicotinic Receptor Regulome

SUNG-HA LEE, ELIZABETH S. BARRIE, WOLFGANG SADEE, AND RYAN M. SMITH

44. Brain, Nrf2, and Tobacco: Mechanisms and Countermechanisms Underlying Oxidative-Stress-Mediated Cerebrovascular Effects of Cigarette Smoking

SHIKHA PRASAD, TYLOR LILES, AND LUCA CUCULLO

45. Effects of Nicotine and Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors on the Brain

MARIA PAULA FAILLACE, AND RAMON O. BERNABEU

46. L-Type Calcium Channels and Nicotine

YUDAN LIU, AND MEGHAN HARDING

47. The Co-occurrence of Nicotine With Other Substance Use and Addiction: Risks, Mechanisms, onsequences, and Implications for Practice,With a Focus on Youth

LINDA RICHTER

48. Comorbid Smoking and Gambling Disorder: Potential Underlying Mechanisms and Future Explorations

EMMA V. RITCHIE, DAVID C. HODGINS, AND DANIEL S. MCGRATH

49. Neuroscience of Tobacco and Crack Cocaine Use: Metabolism, Effects, and Symptomatology

ANTONIO GOMES DE CASTRO-NETO, ROSSANA CARLA RAMEHDE-ALBUQUERQUE, POLLYANNA FAUSTA PIMENTEL DE MEDEIROS, ROBERTA UCHôA, AND BEATE SAEGESSER SANTOS

50. Salivary Cotinine Assays

M. INêS G.S. ALMEIDA, LUISA BARREIROS, SPAS D. KOLEV, AND MARCELA A. SEGUNDO

51. Overview of Cotinine Cutoff Values for Smoking Status Classification

SUNG ROUL KIM

52. Smoking Abstinence Expectancies Questionnaire

LORRA GAREY, FIAMMETTA COSCI, AND MICHAEL J. ZVOLENSKY

53. Pharmacist-led Smoking Cessation Services: Current and Future Perspectives

CHEE FAI SUI, AND LONG CHIAU MING

54. Nicotine Use and Weight Control in Young People: Implications for Prevention and Early Intervention

ADRIAN B. KELLY, REBEKAH THOMAS, AND GARY C.K. CHAN

55. Exercise as a Smoking Cessation Aid

SCOTT ROLLO, WUYOU SUI, AND HARRY PRAPAVESSI

56. Varenicline: Treating Smoking Addiction and Schizophrenia

DO-UN JUNG, AND SUNG-JIN KIM

57. Nicotine Vaccines: The Past, the Present, and the Future

YUN HU, ZONGMIN ZHAO, KYLE SAYLOR, AND CHENMING ZHANG

58. Treating Nicotine Dependence in Psychiatric Hospitals

EMILY A. STOCKINGS

59. Oral 18-Methoxycoronaridine (18-MC) Decreases Nicotine Self-Administration in Rats

AMIR H. REZVANI, STANLEY GLICK, AND EDWARD D. LEVIN

60. Pharmacogenetics and Smoking Cessation

TARANEH TAGHAVI, AND RACHEL F. TYNDALE

61. The Orexin System and Nicotine Addiction: Preclinical Insights

SHAUN YON-SENG KHOO, GAVAN P. MCNALLY, AND KELLY J CLEMENS

62. Tobacco Control Policies and Smokers’ Responses

PHILIP DECICCA, AND ERIK NESSON

63. Resources for the Neuroscience of Nicotine

RAJKUMAR RAJENDRAM, AND VICTOR R. PREEDY