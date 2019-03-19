Neuroscience of Alcohol

PART I: INTRODUCTORY CHAPTERS

1. Becoming a "Successful" Drinker and a Graduate: A Sociological Perspective on Alcohol Consumption by University Students

CLAIRE TANNER, JO LINDSAY, ROSE LEONTINI, SIAN SUPSKI, JULIE HEPWORTH, TONI SCHOFIELD AND JOHN GERMOV

2. Molecular Genetics Meets Sociology: Birth Cohort Effects on Alcohol Use and Relationship With Candidate Genes

JAANUS HARRO AND MARILIIS VAHT

3. Alcohol and Women: Unique Risks, Effects, and Implications for Clinical Practice

LINDA RICHTER

4. ADH and ALDH Polymorphisms in Alcoholism and Alcohol Misuse/Dependence

MEERA VASWANI

5. Acetaldehyde in the Brain After Ethanol Exposure: Research Progress and Challenges

MOSTOFA JAMAL, ASUKA ITO, NAOKO TANAKA, AYAKA TAKAKURA, KIYOSHI AMENO AND HIROSHI KINOSHITA

6. Consequences of Ethanol Exposure on Neurodevelopment

MANUEL ALVES DOS SANTOS JÚNIOR, GERMANA SILVA VASCONCELOS, CAREN NÁDIA SOARES DE SOUSA, DANIELLE MACEDO AND SILVÂNIA MARIA MENDES VASCONCELOS

7. Animal Models of Binge Drinking: Behavior and Clinical Relevance

JÉRÔME JEANBLANC, BENJAMIN ROLLAND, PIERRE MAURAGE, FABIEN GIERSKI AND MICKAEL NAASSILA

PART II: NEUROBIOLOGY

8. Prenatal Alcohol Exposure: Developmental Abnormalities in the Brain

DAVID J. ROHAC, CHARLES W. ABBOTT AND KELLY J. HUFFMAN

9. Connecting Prenatal Alcohol, Its Metabolite Acetaldehyde, and the Fetal Brain

M. GABRIELA CHOTRO, MIRARI GAZTAÑAGA AND ASIER ANGULO-ALCALDE

10. Fetal Alcohol Exposure and the Central Nervous Control of Breathing

O. PIERREFICHE

11. Synaptic Plasticity in the Hippocampus and Alcohol Exposure During Brain Development

O. PIERREFICHE

12. Ethanol and Cortical Spreading Depression: The Protective Role of α-Tocopherol

RUBEM CARLOS ARAÚJO GUEDES, RANILSON DE SOUZA BEZERRA AND RICARDO ABADIE-GUEDES

13. Brain Electrophysiological Signatures in Human Alcoholism and Risk

CHELLA KAMARAJAN

14. Alcohol and Hippocampal Epileptiform Activity

VICTOR DIEGO CUPERTINO COSTA, LUIZ EDUARDO CANTON SANTOS, ANTÔNIO MÁRCIO RODRIGUES, FÚLVIO ALEXANDRE SCORZA, CARLA ALESSANDRA SCORZA, ARTHUR GUERRA DE ANDRADE AND ANTÔNIO-CARLOS GUIMARÃES DE ALMEIDA

15. Effects of Alcohol on the Corpus Callosum

EMILIO GONZÁLEZ-REIMERS, CANDELARIA MARTÍN-GONZÁLEZ, LUCÍA ROMERO-ACEVEDO, GERALDINE QUINTERO-PLATT, EMILIO GONZALEZ-ARNAY AND FRANCISCO SANTOLARIA-FERNÁNDEZ

16. The Role of the Lateral Habenula Circuitries in Alcohol Use Disorders

NIMISHA SHIWALKAR, WANHONG ZUO, ALEX BEKKER AND JIANG-HONG YE

17. Ventral Pallidum and Alcohol Addiction

ASHEETA A. PRASAD AND GAVAN P. MCNALLY

18. The Hyperpolarization-Activated Cyclic Nucleotide-Gated Ion Channels in the Rewarding Effects of Ethanol

MARIO RIVERA-MEZA

19. Neuroimmune Aspects of Alcoholism and Affective Comorbidity

SUDAN P. NEUPANE

20. Social Drinking and Motor Inhibition: Evidences From FMRI Go/Nogo Tasks fMRI Studies on Alcohol Effect on Inhibition

ELISA SCHRÖDER AND SALVATORE CAMPANELLA

21. Myelopathy and Neuropathy Associated With Alcoholism

HARUKI KOIKE

22. Alcohol Consumption and the Risk of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

FABRIZIO D’OVIDIO, UMBERTO MANERA AND ADRIANO CHIÒ

23. Alcohol and Pain Interactions

HENRY L. BLANTON, SUSAN E. BERGESON, DANIEL J. MORGAN AND JOSÉE GUINDON

24. Neurobiological Aspects of Ethanol-Derived Salsolinol

ELIO ACQUAS, SIMONA SCHEGGI AND ALESSANDRA T. PEANA

25. Brain Networks in Active Alcoholism and Enduring Recovery: Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electrophysiological Studies, and Implications for Targeted Treatments

GEORGE FEIN AND VALERIE CARDENAS

26. Central Role of Amygdala and Hypothalamus Neural Circuits in Alcohol Withdrawal Symptom

KATHERYN WININGER, VICTOR KARPYAK, SEUNGWOO KANG AND DOO-SUP CHOI

PART III: PSYCHOLOGY, BEHAVIOR, AND ADDICTION

27. Neural Reward Processing in Human Alcoholism and Risk: A Focus on Event-Related Potentials, Oscillations, and Neuroimaging

CHELLA KAMARAJAN

28. Occipito-Temporal Sensitivity and Emotional Faces in Alcohol Use Disorder

SARANYA SUNDARAM, EVA M. MÜLLER-OEHRING AND TILMAN SCHULTE

29. Alcohol and Violence in Psychopathy and Antisocial Personality Disorder: Neural Mechanisms

NATHAN J. KOLLA AND CHRISTINE C. WANG

30. Language Lateralization in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders

ANNUKKA K. LINDELL

31. Deprivation in Rewards and Alcohol Misuse

ASHLEY A. DENNHARDT, SAMUEL F. ACUFF, ALI M. YURASEK AND JAMES G. MURPHY

32. Alcohol (Mis)Use in Individuals With Mild to Borderline Intellectual Disability

NEOMI VAN DUIJVENBODE, JOANNE E.L. VANDERNAGEL AND ROBERT DIDDEN

33. Sex, Stress, and Neuropeptides Interact to Influence Alcohol Consumption

TODD B. NENTWIG AND JUDITH E. GRISEL

34. Maternal Separation Stress in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders: A Case of Double Whammy

SHIVA M. SINGH AND BONNIE ALBERRY

35. Impulsivity and Binge Drinking: A Neurocognitive Perspective

PIERRE MAURAGE, SÉVERINE LANNOY, MICKAEL NAASSILA, BENJAMIN ROLLAND AND JOËL BILLIEUX

36. Acetaldehyde and Motivation

ANNA BRANCATO AND CARLA CANNIZZARO

37. Age-Related Differences in the Appetitive and Aversive Motivational Effects of Alcohol

RICARDO MARCOS PAUTASSI

38. Alcoholism in Bipolar Disorders: An Overview of Epidemiology, Common Pathogenetic Pathways, Course of Disease, and Implications for Treatment

MARCO DI NICOLA, LORENZO MOCCIA, VITTORIA RACHELE FERRI, ISABELLA PANACCIONE AND LUIGI JANIRI

39. Socio-Emotional Deficits in Severe Alcohol Use Disorders

PIERRE MAURAGE, BENJAMIN ROLLAND AND FABIEN D’HONDT

40. Relapse Risks in Patients With Alcohol Use Disorders

AYAKO YAMASHITA AND SHIN-ICHI YOSHIOKA

41. The Neurocognitive Effects of Alcohol Hangover: Patterns of Impairment/Nonimpairment Within the Neurocognitive Domains of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition

L. DARREN KRUISSELBRINK

PART IV: PHARMACOLOGY, NEUROACTIVES, MOLECULAR, AND CELLULAR BIOLOGY

42. Neuroactive Steroids and Ethanol Exposure: Relevance to Ethanol Sensitivity and Alcohol Use Disorders Risk

PATRIZIA PORCU, ALESSANDRA CONCAS AND A. LESLIE MORROW

43. Alcohol’s Effects on Extracellular Striatal Dopamine

ASHLEY A. VENA AND RUEBEN GONZALES

44. Nicotinic Cholinergic Mechanisms in Alcohol Abuse and Dependence

SHAFIQUR RAHMAN AND RICHARD L. BELL

45. Opioid System and Alcohol Consumption

JORGE JUÁREZ AND LUZ M. MOLINA-MARTÍNEZ

46. The Enkephalinergic System and Ethanol Effects

MILAGROS MÉNDEZ, KARLA HERNÁNDEZ-FONSECA AND PAULA ABATE

47. Alcohol and Central Glutamate Activity: What Goes Up Must Come Down?

RICHARD L. BELL, YOUSSEF SARI AND SHAFIQUR RAHMAN

48. Ethanol and Hippocampal Gene Expression: Linking in Ethanol Metabolism, Neurodegeneration, and Resistance to Oxidative Stress

MARIO DÍAZ, VERÓNICA CASAÑAS-SÁNCHEZ, DAVID QUINTO- ALEMANY AND JOSÉ A. PÉREZ

49. Stress, Alcohol, and Hippocampal Genes

JESSICA A. BAKER, LU LU AND KRISTIN M. HAMRE

50. Genes and Alcoholism: Taste, Addiction, and Metabolism

ARTURO PANDURO, INGRID RIVERA-IÑIGUEZ, OMAR RAMOS-LOPEZ AND SONIA ROMAN

51. Ethanol Exposure During Development, and Brain Oxidative Stress

JOANA GIL-MOHAPEL, CLAUDIA D. BIANCO, PATRICIA A. CESCONETTO, ARIANE ZAMONER AND PATRICIA S. BROCARDO

52. Alcohol-Induced Oxidative Stress in the Brain: Suggested Mechanisms, Associated Disorders, and Therapeutic Strategies

MIROSLAVA GEORGIEVA VARADINOVA, MARIA LOZANOVA VALCHEVA-TRAYKOVA AND NADKA IVANOVA BOYADJIEVA

53. Lead Exposure and Ethanol Intake: Oxidative Stress as a Converging Mechanism of Action

MIRIAM B. VIRGOLINI, MARA S. MATTALLONI, ROMINA DEZA-PONZIO, PAULA A. ALBRECHT AND LILIANA M. CANCELA

PART V: ALCOHOL AND OTHER ADDICTIONS

54. Alcohol and Gambling Addiction

MARKO MARTINAC, DALIBOR KARLOVIć AND DRAGAN BABIć

55. Neuroscience of Alcohol and Crack Cocaine Use: Metabolism, Effects and Symptomatology

ANTONIO GOMES DE CASTRO-NETO, ROSSANA CARLA RAMEH-DE-ALBUQUERQUE, POLLYANNA FAUSTA PIMENTEL DE MEDEIROS AND ROBERTA UCHÔA

56. The Impact of Ethanol Plus Caffeine Exposure on Cognitive, Emotional, and Motivational Effects Related to Social Functioning

MERCÈ CORREA, LAURA LÓPEZ-CRUZ, SIMONA PORRU AND JOHN D. SALAMONE

PART VI: BIOMARKERS AND SCREENING

57. Biomarkers of Alcohol Misuse

AURELIE DE VOS, RANI DE TROYER AND CHRISTOPHE STOVE

58. Phosphatidylethanol Homologs in Blood as Biomarkers for the Time Frame and Amount of Recent Alcohol Consumption

NATHALIE HILL-KAPTURCZAK, DONALD M. DOUGHERTY, JOHN D. ROACHE, TARA E. KARNS-WRIGHT, MARISA LOPEZ-CRUZAN AND MARTIN A. JAVORS

59. Metabolomics to Differentiate Alcohol Use Disorders From Social Drinkers and Alcohol-Naive Subjects

BAHARUDIN BRAHIM AND KESHAMALINI GOPALSAMY

60. Meconium Biomarkers of Prenatal Alcohol Exposure

ESTHER PAPASEIT, ROBERT MUGA, PAOLA ZULUAGA, ARANTZA SANVISENS AND MAGÍ FARRÉ

61. Applications of the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) in Distinct Health Areas

MARÍA-TERESA CORTÉS-TOMÁS AND JOSÉ-ANTONIO GIMÉNEZ-COSTA

62. Craving Measurement and Application of the Alcohol Craving Experience Questionnaire

JASON M. COATES, GERALD F.X. FEENEY, MATTHEW J. GULLO, DAVID J. KAVANAGH, ROSS MCD. YOUNG, JON MAY, JACKIE ANDRADE AND JASON P. CONNOR

PART VII: TREATMENTS, STRATEGIES AND RESOURCES

63. Negative Emotions and Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment

MATT G. KUSHNER AND JUSTIN J. ANKER

64. Use of Baclofen in Alcohol Use Disorder: A Clinical Approach

BRUCE IMBERT

65. Baclofen-Induced Neurotoxicity

MAGALI CHARTIER, LUCIE CHEVILLARD AND BRUNO MÉGARBANE

66. Treatment With Nalmefene in Alcoholism

PHILIPPE LARAMÉE

67. Dual Therapy for Alcohol Use Disorders: Combining Naltrexone With Other Medications

JANICE FROEHLICH, EMILY NICHOLSON AND JULIAN DILLEY

68. The Avermectin Family as Potential Therapeutic Compounds for Alcohol Use Disorder: Implications for Using P2X4 Receptor as a Drug-Screening Platform

NHAT HUYNH, SHERAZ KHOJA, LIANA ASATRYAN, MICHAEL W. JAKOWEC AND DARYL L. DAVIES

69. Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome: Clinical Picture and Therapeutic Options

SARAH JESSE AND ALBERT LUDOLPH

70. Resources for the Neuroscience of Alcohol

RAJKUMAR RAJENDRAM AND VICTOR R. PREEDY