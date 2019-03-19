Neuroscience of Alcohol
1st Edition
Mechanisms and Treatment
Description
Neuroscience of Alcohol: Mechanisms and Treatment presents the fundamental information necessary for a thorough understanding of the neurobiological underpinnings of alcohol addiction and its effects on the brain. Offering thorough coverage of all aspects of alcohol research, treatment and prevention, and containing contributions from internationally recognized experts, the book provides students, early-career researchers, and investigators at all levels with a fundamental introduction to all aspects of alcohol misuse.
Alcohol is one of the world’s most common addictive substances, with about two billion individuals worldwide consuming it in one form or another and three million annual deaths that are associated with alcohol misuse. Alcohol alters a variety of neurological processes, from molecular biology, to cognition. Moreover, addiction to alcohol can lead to numerous other health concerns and damage virtually every organ system in the body, making diagnosis and treatment of individuals addicted to alcohol of critical importance.
Key Features
- Integrates cutting-edge research on the pharmacological, cellular and molecular aspects of alcohol use, along with its effects on neurobiological function
- Discusses alcohol use as a component of dual-use and poly addictions
- Outlines numerous screening and treatment strategies for alcohol misuse
- Covers both the physical and psychological effects of alcohol use and withdrawals to provide a fully-formed view of alcohol dependency and its effects
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in the areas of neuroscience, drug abuse, addiction, and pharmacology
Table of Contents
PART I: INTRODUCTORY CHAPTERS
1. Becoming a "Successful" Drinker and a Graduate: A Sociological Perspective on Alcohol Consumption by University Students
CLAIRE TANNER, JO LINDSAY, ROSE LEONTINI, SIAN SUPSKI, JULIE HEPWORTH, TONI SCHOFIELD AND JOHN GERMOV
2. Molecular Genetics Meets Sociology: Birth Cohort Effects on Alcohol Use and Relationship With Candidate Genes
JAANUS HARRO AND MARILIIS VAHT
3. Alcohol and Women: Unique Risks, Effects, and Implications for Clinical Practice
LINDA RICHTER
4. ADH and ALDH Polymorphisms in Alcoholism and Alcohol Misuse/Dependence
MEERA VASWANI
5. Acetaldehyde in the Brain After Ethanol Exposure: Research Progress and Challenges
MOSTOFA JAMAL, ASUKA ITO, NAOKO TANAKA, AYAKA TAKAKURA, KIYOSHI AMENO AND HIROSHI KINOSHITA
6. Consequences of Ethanol Exposure on Neurodevelopment
MANUEL ALVES DOS SANTOS JÚNIOR, GERMANA SILVA VASCONCELOS, CAREN NÁDIA SOARES DE SOUSA, DANIELLE MACEDO AND SILVÂNIA MARIA MENDES VASCONCELOS
7. Animal Models of Binge Drinking: Behavior and Clinical Relevance
JÉRÔME JEANBLANC, BENJAMIN ROLLAND, PIERRE MAURAGE, FABIEN GIERSKI AND MICKAEL NAASSILA
PART II: NEUROBIOLOGY
8. Prenatal Alcohol Exposure: Developmental Abnormalities in the Brain
DAVID J. ROHAC, CHARLES W. ABBOTT AND KELLY J. HUFFMAN
9. Connecting Prenatal Alcohol, Its Metabolite Acetaldehyde, and the Fetal Brain
M. GABRIELA CHOTRO, MIRARI GAZTAÑAGA AND ASIER ANGULO-ALCALDE
10. Fetal Alcohol Exposure and the Central Nervous Control of Breathing
O. PIERREFICHE
11. Synaptic Plasticity in the Hippocampus and Alcohol Exposure During Brain Development
O. PIERREFICHE
12. Ethanol and Cortical Spreading Depression: The Protective Role of α-Tocopherol
RUBEM CARLOS ARAÚJO GUEDES, RANILSON DE SOUZA BEZERRA AND RICARDO ABADIE-GUEDES
13. Brain Electrophysiological Signatures in Human Alcoholism and Risk
CHELLA KAMARAJAN
14. Alcohol and Hippocampal Epileptiform Activity
VICTOR DIEGO CUPERTINO COSTA, LUIZ EDUARDO CANTON SANTOS, ANTÔNIO MÁRCIO RODRIGUES, FÚLVIO ALEXANDRE SCORZA, CARLA ALESSANDRA SCORZA, ARTHUR GUERRA DE ANDRADE AND ANTÔNIO-CARLOS GUIMARÃES DE ALMEIDA
15. Effects of Alcohol on the Corpus Callosum
EMILIO GONZÁLEZ-REIMERS, CANDELARIA MARTÍN-GONZÁLEZ, LUCÍA ROMERO-ACEVEDO, GERALDINE QUINTERO-PLATT, EMILIO GONZALEZ-ARNAY AND FRANCISCO SANTOLARIA-FERNÁNDEZ
16. The Role of the Lateral Habenula Circuitries in Alcohol Use Disorders
NIMISHA SHIWALKAR, WANHONG ZUO, ALEX BEKKER AND JIANG-HONG YE
17. Ventral Pallidum and Alcohol Addiction
ASHEETA A. PRASAD AND GAVAN P. MCNALLY
18. The Hyperpolarization-Activated Cyclic Nucleotide-Gated Ion Channels in the Rewarding Effects of Ethanol
MARIO RIVERA-MEZA
19. Neuroimmune Aspects of Alcoholism and Affective Comorbidity
SUDAN P. NEUPANE
20. Social Drinking and Motor Inhibition: Evidences From FMRI Go/Nogo Tasks fMRI Studies on Alcohol Effect on Inhibition
ELISA SCHRÖDER AND SALVATORE CAMPANELLA
21. Myelopathy and Neuropathy Associated With Alcoholism
HARUKI KOIKE
22. Alcohol Consumption and the Risk of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
FABRIZIO D’OVIDIO, UMBERTO MANERA AND ADRIANO CHIÒ
23. Alcohol and Pain Interactions
HENRY L. BLANTON, SUSAN E. BERGESON, DANIEL J. MORGAN AND JOSÉE GUINDON
24. Neurobiological Aspects of Ethanol-Derived Salsolinol
ELIO ACQUAS, SIMONA SCHEGGI AND ALESSANDRA T. PEANA
25. Brain Networks in Active Alcoholism and Enduring Recovery: Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electrophysiological Studies, and Implications for Targeted Treatments
GEORGE FEIN AND VALERIE CARDENAS
26. Central Role of Amygdala and Hypothalamus Neural Circuits in Alcohol Withdrawal Symptom
KATHERYN WININGER, VICTOR KARPYAK, SEUNGWOO KANG AND DOO-SUP CHOI
PART III: PSYCHOLOGY, BEHAVIOR, AND ADDICTION
27. Neural Reward Processing in Human Alcoholism and Risk: A Focus on Event-Related Potentials, Oscillations, and Neuroimaging
CHELLA KAMARAJAN
28. Occipito-Temporal Sensitivity and Emotional Faces in Alcohol Use Disorder
SARANYA SUNDARAM, EVA M. MÜLLER-OEHRING AND TILMAN SCHULTE
29. Alcohol and Violence in Psychopathy and Antisocial Personality Disorder: Neural Mechanisms
NATHAN J. KOLLA AND CHRISTINE C. WANG
30. Language Lateralization in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders
ANNUKKA K. LINDELL
31. Deprivation in Rewards and Alcohol Misuse
ASHLEY A. DENNHARDT, SAMUEL F. ACUFF, ALI M. YURASEK AND JAMES G. MURPHY
32. Alcohol (Mis)Use in Individuals With Mild to Borderline Intellectual Disability
NEOMI VAN DUIJVENBODE, JOANNE E.L. VANDERNAGEL AND ROBERT DIDDEN
33. Sex, Stress, and Neuropeptides Interact to Influence Alcohol Consumption
TODD B. NENTWIG AND JUDITH E. GRISEL
34. Maternal Separation Stress in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders: A Case of Double Whammy
SHIVA M. SINGH AND BONNIE ALBERRY
35. Impulsivity and Binge Drinking: A Neurocognitive Perspective
PIERRE MAURAGE, SÉVERINE LANNOY, MICKAEL NAASSILA, BENJAMIN ROLLAND AND JOËL BILLIEUX
36. Acetaldehyde and Motivation
ANNA BRANCATO AND CARLA CANNIZZARO
37. Age-Related Differences in the Appetitive and Aversive Motivational Effects of Alcohol
RICARDO MARCOS PAUTASSI
38. Alcoholism in Bipolar Disorders: An Overview of Epidemiology, Common Pathogenetic Pathways, Course of Disease, and Implications for Treatment
MARCO DI NICOLA, LORENZO MOCCIA, VITTORIA RACHELE FERRI, ISABELLA PANACCIONE AND LUIGI JANIRI
39. Socio-Emotional Deficits in Severe Alcohol Use Disorders
PIERRE MAURAGE, BENJAMIN ROLLAND AND FABIEN D’HONDT
40. Relapse Risks in Patients With Alcohol Use Disorders
AYAKO YAMASHITA AND SHIN-ICHI YOSHIOKA
41. The Neurocognitive Effects of Alcohol Hangover: Patterns of Impairment/Nonimpairment Within the Neurocognitive Domains of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition
L. DARREN KRUISSELBRINK
PART IV: PHARMACOLOGY, NEUROACTIVES, MOLECULAR, AND CELLULAR BIOLOGY
42. Neuroactive Steroids and Ethanol Exposure: Relevance to Ethanol Sensitivity and Alcohol Use Disorders Risk
PATRIZIA PORCU, ALESSANDRA CONCAS AND A. LESLIE MORROW
43. Alcohol’s Effects on Extracellular Striatal Dopamine
ASHLEY A. VENA AND RUEBEN GONZALES
44. Nicotinic Cholinergic Mechanisms in Alcohol Abuse and Dependence
SHAFIQUR RAHMAN AND RICHARD L. BELL
45. Opioid System and Alcohol Consumption
JORGE JUÁREZ AND LUZ M. MOLINA-MARTÍNEZ
46. The Enkephalinergic System and Ethanol Effects
MILAGROS MÉNDEZ, KARLA HERNÁNDEZ-FONSECA AND PAULA ABATE
47. Alcohol and Central Glutamate Activity: What Goes Up Must Come Down?
RICHARD L. BELL, YOUSSEF SARI AND SHAFIQUR RAHMAN
48. Ethanol and Hippocampal Gene Expression: Linking in Ethanol Metabolism, Neurodegeneration, and Resistance to Oxidative Stress
MARIO DÍAZ, VERÓNICA CASAÑAS-SÁNCHEZ, DAVID QUINTO- ALEMANY AND JOSÉ A. PÉREZ
49. Stress, Alcohol, and Hippocampal Genes
JESSICA A. BAKER, LU LU AND KRISTIN M. HAMRE
50. Genes and Alcoholism: Taste, Addiction, and Metabolism
ARTURO PANDURO, INGRID RIVERA-IÑIGUEZ, OMAR RAMOS-LOPEZ AND SONIA ROMAN
51. Ethanol Exposure During Development, and Brain Oxidative Stress
JOANA GIL-MOHAPEL, CLAUDIA D. BIANCO, PATRICIA A. CESCONETTO, ARIANE ZAMONER AND PATRICIA S. BROCARDO
52. Alcohol-Induced Oxidative Stress in the Brain: Suggested Mechanisms, Associated Disorders, and Therapeutic Strategies
MIROSLAVA GEORGIEVA VARADINOVA, MARIA LOZANOVA VALCHEVA-TRAYKOVA AND NADKA IVANOVA BOYADJIEVA
53. Lead Exposure and Ethanol Intake: Oxidative Stress as a Converging Mechanism of Action
MIRIAM B. VIRGOLINI, MARA S. MATTALLONI, ROMINA DEZA-PONZIO, PAULA A. ALBRECHT AND LILIANA M. CANCELA
PART V: ALCOHOL AND OTHER ADDICTIONS
54. Alcohol and Gambling Addiction
MARKO MARTINAC, DALIBOR KARLOVIć AND DRAGAN BABIć
55. Neuroscience of Alcohol and Crack Cocaine Use: Metabolism, Effects and Symptomatology
ANTONIO GOMES DE CASTRO-NETO, ROSSANA CARLA RAMEH-DE-ALBUQUERQUE, POLLYANNA FAUSTA PIMENTEL DE MEDEIROS AND ROBERTA UCHÔA
56. The Impact of Ethanol Plus Caffeine Exposure on Cognitive, Emotional, and Motivational Effects Related to Social Functioning
MERCÈ CORREA, LAURA LÓPEZ-CRUZ, SIMONA PORRU AND JOHN D. SALAMONE
PART VI: BIOMARKERS AND SCREENING
57. Biomarkers of Alcohol Misuse
AURELIE DE VOS, RANI DE TROYER AND CHRISTOPHE STOVE
58. Phosphatidylethanol Homologs in Blood as Biomarkers for the Time Frame and Amount of Recent Alcohol Consumption
NATHALIE HILL-KAPTURCZAK, DONALD M. DOUGHERTY, JOHN D. ROACHE, TARA E. KARNS-WRIGHT, MARISA LOPEZ-CRUZAN AND MARTIN A. JAVORS
59. Metabolomics to Differentiate Alcohol Use Disorders From Social Drinkers and Alcohol-Naive Subjects
BAHARUDIN BRAHIM AND KESHAMALINI GOPALSAMY
60. Meconium Biomarkers of Prenatal Alcohol Exposure
ESTHER PAPASEIT, ROBERT MUGA, PAOLA ZULUAGA, ARANTZA SANVISENS AND MAGÍ FARRÉ
61. Applications of the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) in Distinct Health Areas
MARÍA-TERESA CORTÉS-TOMÁS AND JOSÉ-ANTONIO GIMÉNEZ-COSTA
62. Craving Measurement and Application of the Alcohol Craving Experience Questionnaire
JASON M. COATES, GERALD F.X. FEENEY, MATTHEW J. GULLO, DAVID J. KAVANAGH, ROSS MCD. YOUNG, JON MAY, JACKIE ANDRADE AND JASON P. CONNOR
PART VII: TREATMENTS, STRATEGIES AND RESOURCES
63. Negative Emotions and Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment
MATT G. KUSHNER AND JUSTIN J. ANKER
64. Use of Baclofen in Alcohol Use Disorder: A Clinical Approach
BRUCE IMBERT
65. Baclofen-Induced Neurotoxicity
MAGALI CHARTIER, LUCIE CHEVILLARD AND BRUNO MÉGARBANE
66. Treatment With Nalmefene in Alcoholism
PHILIPPE LARAMÉE
67. Dual Therapy for Alcohol Use Disorders: Combining Naltrexone With Other Medications
JANICE FROEHLICH, EMILY NICHOLSON AND JULIAN DILLEY
68. The Avermectin Family as Potential Therapeutic Compounds for Alcohol Use Disorder: Implications for Using P2X4 Receptor as a Drug-Screening Platform
NHAT HUYNH, SHERAZ KHOJA, LIANA ASATRYAN, MICHAEL W. JAKOWEC AND DARYL L. DAVIES
69. Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome: Clinical Picture and Therapeutic Options
SARAH JESSE AND ALBERT LUDOLPH
70. Resources for the Neuroscience of Alcohol
RAJKUMAR RAJENDRAM AND VICTOR R. PREEDY
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 19th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131268
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128131251
About the Editor
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London