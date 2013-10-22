Neuropsychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127752907, 9780080926681

Neuropsychology

1st Edition

Editors: Dahlia Zaidel
eBook ISBN: 9780080926681
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127752907
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 342
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
72.95
62.01
140.00
119.00
11400.00
9690.00
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
11400.00
9690.00
72.95
62.01
122.00
103.70
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

S. Finger, History of Neuropsychology.

J.M. Clarke, Neuroanatomy: Brain Structure and Function.

H.J. Jerison, Evolution of the Brain.

M.C. Corballis, Neuropsychology of Perceptual Functions.

M. Kinsbourne, Neuropsychology of Attention.

H.A. Whitaker and H.J. Kahn, Brain and Language.

K.M. Heilman, Emotion and the Brain: A Distributed Modular Network Mediating Emotional Experience.

J. Grafman, Neuropsychology of the Prefrontal Cortex.

E.A. Roy and P.A. Square, Neuropsychology of Movement Sequencing Disorders and Apraxia.

M. Dennis and M. Barnes, Developmental Aspects of Neuropsychology: Childhood.

E. Koss, Neuropsychology of Aging and Dementia.

W. Heller, Cognitive and Emotional Organization of the Brain: Influences on the Creation and Perception of Art.

N.Y. Weekes, Sex Differences in the Brain.

R. Hanlon, Neuropsychological Rehabilitation. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

The field of neuropsychology has grown rapidly in recently years. New developments have been of interest across disciplines to cognitive, clinical, and experimental psychologists as well as neuroscientists.

Neuropsychology presents a comprehensive overview of where the field stands now relative to all these disciplines. Representing the critical areas in human neuropsychology, this book begins with the history and development of the field and proceeds to discuss brain structure and function with regard to attention, perception, emotion, language, and movement.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive literature review
  • Chapters represent the critical areas in human neuropsychology
  • Organized for ease of use and reference
  • Contributors from medicine, experimental, cognitive, and clinical psychology

Readership

Advanced students, academics, researchers in neuropsychology, physiological psychology, and the neurosciences

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080926681
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127752907

Reviews

"Neuropsychology is an interesting and informative overview of several current topics of the field. It is enjoyable and stimulating to read from cover to cover... It is recommended for seasoned researchers, clinicians, as well as nonspecialists interested in learning about hemispheric specialization and other intriguing brain-behavior relationships." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Dahlia Zaidel Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California,U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.