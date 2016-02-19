Neuropsychological and Cognitive Processes in Reading
1st Edition
Description
Neuropsychological and Cognitive Processes in Reading explores reading and reading disabilities within the context of cognitive psychology and neuropsychology. Emphasis is on the roles of brain mechanisms in reading and reading disturbances. In the areas of perception and cognition, theoretical models of the reading process are used to highlight the various psychological processes involved in the act of skilled reading.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the fundamental processes of reading, giving particular attention to a psychological theory that builds on two concepts: that the basic processes of reading are few in number, and that they are separable from one another. A useful and testable information-processing model of reading that consists of three separable, fundamental processes - decoding, word meaning, and sentence comprehension - is described. Subsequent chapters deal with some of the external and internal factors involved in reading; a model of disorders of reading comprehension (the alexias); the neuropsychological test performance of brain-damaged and non-brain-damaged dyslexic children; and the problem of subtypes of learning disability. Eye movements and perceptual spans in reading are also discussed, along with reading comprehension and the problem of agrammatism. The final chapter analyzes the factors that influence recovery from alexia.
This book will be of interest to neuropsychologists and those engaged in neurolinguistics, psycholinguistics, cognitive psychology, and educational psychology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
I Models of Reading and Reading Disabilities
1 Separable Process in Reading
Independent-Process Theory
Independent-Process Models of Reading
Conclusions
References
2 A Framework for Understanding the Reading Process
Factors Influencing Comprehension
The LaBerge-Samuels Reading Model
The Comprehension Process
References
3 Alexia and the Neuroanatomical Basis of Reading
Definitions
Historical Background
The Three Alexias
Other Varieties of Reading Disturbance
Theoretical Considerations
Summary
References
4 Dyslexia Syndromes in Children: Toward the Development of Syndrome-Specific Treatment Programs
Syndrome-Specific Treatment Programs
References
5 Learning Disability Subtypes: A Review
Clinical-Inferential Classification Approaches
Statistical Classification Approaches
References
II Perceptual and Imaginal Processes in Reading Comprehension
6 Eye Movements and the Perceptual Span in Reading
Eye Movements in Reading
Techniques to Study the Perceptual Span
Summary of Research on the Perceptual Span
Summary
References
7 Perceptual Processes in Reading: An Analysis-By-Synthesis Model
What Readers Might Know: Types of Knowledge Available for the Generation of Expectancies
Evidence of Knowledge and Use of Redundancies by Readers
The Information Processing of Feature Extraction and Hypothesis Testing
References
III Visual and Linguistic Processes of Reading
8 On Functions of Pictures in Prose
Pictures and Children's Prose Learning
A Conceptual Framework for Prose-Learning Pictures
Summary
References
9 Reading Comprehension
Reading Comprehension as a Generative Process
Early Research on Reading Comprehension
The Measurement of Reading Comprehension
Attention
Encoding and Memory
Generative Processes
Knowledge Base of the Learner
Text and its Context
Discussion
References
10 Linguistic Factors in Reading Acquisition: Evidence for Developmental Changes
Developmental Changes in Reading Acquisition
Linguistic Attributes and Decoding Processes
Linguistic Attributes and Comprehension
Conclusions: Age-Dependent Relationships
Similar Sequence Model of Developing Reader
Neuropsychological Implications of the Model: Integrating Research Areas
References
IV Reading Disabilities
11 "Agrammatic" Reading
Reading Single Words
Oral Reading of Sentences
What Is Agrammatic Reading?
Conclusion: Oral Reading in Broca's Aphasia
References
12 Recovery from Alexia: Factors Influencing Restoration of Function After Focal Cerebral Damage
General Principles of Recovery of Function
Recovery from Aphasia
Recovery from Alexia: Early Studies
The Time Course of Recovery: Recent Studies
Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270210