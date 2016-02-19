Neuropsychological and Cognitive Processes in Reading - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121850302, 9781483270210

Neuropsychological and Cognitive Processes in Reading

1st Edition

Editors: Francis J. Pirozzolo Merlin C. Wittrock
eBook ISBN: 9781483270210
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 362
Description

Neuropsychological and Cognitive Processes in Reading explores reading and reading disabilities within the context of cognitive psychology and neuropsychology. Emphasis is on the roles of brain mechanisms in reading and reading disturbances. In the areas of perception and cognition, theoretical models of the reading process are used to highlight the various psychological processes involved in the act of skilled reading.

Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the fundamental processes of reading, giving particular attention to a psychological theory that builds on two concepts: that the basic processes of reading are few in number, and that they are separable from one another. A useful and testable information-processing model of reading that consists of three separable, fundamental processes - decoding, word meaning, and sentence comprehension - is described. Subsequent chapters deal with some of the external and internal factors involved in reading; a model of disorders of reading comprehension (the alexias); the neuropsychological test performance of brain-damaged and non-brain-damaged dyslexic children; and the problem of subtypes of learning disability. Eye movements and perceptual spans in reading are also discussed, along with reading comprehension and the problem of agrammatism. The final chapter analyzes the factors that influence recovery from alexia.

This book will be of interest to neuropsychologists and those engaged in neurolinguistics, psycholinguistics, cognitive psychology, and educational psychology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

I Models of Reading and Reading Disabilities

1 Separable Process in Reading

Independent-Process Theory

Independent-Process Models of Reading

Conclusions

References

2 A Framework for Understanding the Reading Process

Factors Influencing Comprehension

The LaBerge-Samuels Reading Model

The Comprehension Process

References

3 Alexia and the Neuroanatomical Basis of Reading

Definitions

Historical Background

The Three Alexias

Other Varieties of Reading Disturbance

Theoretical Considerations

Summary

References

4 Dyslexia Syndromes in Children: Toward the Development of Syndrome-Specific Treatment Programs

Syndrome-Specific Treatment Programs

References

5 Learning Disability Subtypes: A Review

Clinical-Inferential Classification Approaches

Statistical Classification Approaches

References

II Perceptual and Imaginal Processes in Reading Comprehension

6 Eye Movements and the Perceptual Span in Reading

Eye Movements in Reading

Techniques to Study the Perceptual Span

Summary of Research on the Perceptual Span

Summary

References

7 Perceptual Processes in Reading: An Analysis-By-Synthesis Model

What Readers Might Know: Types of Knowledge Available for the Generation of Expectancies

Evidence of Knowledge and Use of Redundancies by Readers

The Information Processing of Feature Extraction and Hypothesis Testing

References

III Visual and Linguistic Processes of Reading

8 On Functions of Pictures in Prose

Pictures and Children's Prose Learning

A Conceptual Framework for Prose-Learning Pictures

Summary

References

9 Reading Comprehension

Reading Comprehension as a Generative Process

Early Research on Reading Comprehension

The Measurement of Reading Comprehension

Attention

Encoding and Memory

Generative Processes

Knowledge Base of the Learner

Text and its Context

Discussion

References

10 Linguistic Factors in Reading Acquisition: Evidence for Developmental Changes

Developmental Changes in Reading Acquisition

Linguistic Attributes and Decoding Processes

Linguistic Attributes and Comprehension

Conclusions: Age-Dependent Relationships

Similar Sequence Model of Developing Reader

Neuropsychological Implications of the Model: Integrating Research Areas

References

IV Reading Disabilities

11 "Agrammatic" Reading

Reading Single Words

Oral Reading of Sentences

What Is Agrammatic Reading?

Conclusion: Oral Reading in Broca's Aphasia

References

12 Recovery from Alexia: Factors Influencing Restoration of Function After Focal Cerebral Damage

General Principles of Recovery of Function

Recovery from Aphasia

Recovery from Alexia: Early Studies

The Time Course of Recovery: Recent Studies

Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Francis J. Pirozzolo

Merlin C. Wittrock

