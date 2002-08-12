Neurophysiology in Neurosurgery

Vedran Deletis, MD, PhD is the former Director of the Intraoperative Neurophysiology Department in St. Luke’s/Roosevelt Hospital and an Associate Professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. Dr. Deletis is the founder of the International Society for Intraoperative Neurophysiology (ISIN) and served as its first president. Afar he completed his doctoral thesis in Clinical Neurophysiology and for the last 25 years he has dedicated his career to the field of Intraoperative Neurophysiology (ION). He established a fellowship program for ION in New York in which so far 20 fellows have participated, and have successfully implemented their acquired knowledge and experience in their respective countries. He has published numerous papers in the basic field of ION, especially on ION of the motor system.