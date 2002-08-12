Neurophysiology in Neurosurgery
1st Edition
A Modern Intraoperative Approach
Description
Through real-time assessments of how the patient's nervous system is functioning throughout a surgical procedure, Neurophysiology in Neurosurgery presents vital techniques to guide surgeons in their efforts to minimize the risks of unintentional damage to healthy nervous tissue. This book provides a comprehensive overview of the most up-to-date intraoperative neurophysiological techniques and guidelines for the managment of neuroanesthesia during MEP monitoring. Neurophysiology in Neurosurgery is a valuable educational tool that describes the theoretical and practical aspects of intraoperative monitoring through example.
Key Features
- A valuable educational tool that describes the theoretical and practical aspects of intraoperative monitoring through example
- Provides in-depth descriptions of the most advanced techniques in intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring and guidelines for the management of neuroanesthesia during MEP monitoring
Readership
Neurosurgeons, neurophysiologists, neurologists, anesthesiologists, interventional neuroradiologists, orthopedic surgeons, and plastic surgeons
Table of Contents
- Animal and Human Motor System Neurophysiology Related to Intraoperative Monitoring. Vahe E. Amassian
- Intraoperaitve Neurophysiology and Methodologies Used to Monitor the Functional Integrity of the Motor System. Vedran Deletis
- Spinal Cord Surgery. George I. Jallo and Fred J. Epstein
- Motor Evoked Potential Monitoring for Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumor Surgery Karl F. Kothbauer
- Selective Spinal Cord Lesioning Procedures for Spasticity and Pain Marc Sindou and Patrick Mertens
- Neurophysiological Monitoring During Endovascular Procedures on the Spine and the Spinal Cord Francesco Sala dn Yasunari Niimi
- Intraoperative Neurophysiological Mapping of the Spinal Cord's Dorsal Columns Matevž J. Kržan
- Intraoperative Neurophysiology of the Peripheral Nervous System Leo Happel and David Kline
- Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring of the Sacral Nervous System David B. Vodušek and Vedran Deletis
- Sensory Rhizotmy for the Treatment of Childhood Spasticy. Rick Abbott
- Neurophysiological Monitoring During Pedicle Screw Placement Richard J. Toleikis
- Surgery of Brainstem Lesions Albino Bricolo and Francesco Sala
- Monitoring and Mapping the Cranial Nerves and the Brainstem Aage R. Møller
- Brainstem Mapping Nobuhito Morota, Vedran Deletis, and Fred J. Epstein
- Intraoperative Neurophysiological Mapping and Monitoring for Supratentorial Procedures Georg Neuloh and Johannes Scram
- Neurophysiological Monitoring During Neurosurgery for Movement Disorders Jay L. Shils, Michele Tagliati, and Ron L. Alterman
- Anesthesia dn Motor Evoked Potential Monitoring Tod B. Sloan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 12th August 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489452
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122090363
About the Editor
Vedran Deletis
Vedran Deletis, MD, PhD is the former Director of the Intraoperative Neurophysiology Department in St. Luke’s/Roosevelt Hospital and an Associate Professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. Dr. Deletis is the founder of the International Society for Intraoperative Neurophysiology (ISIN) and served as its first president. Afar he completed his doctoral thesis in Clinical Neurophysiology and for the last 25 years he has dedicated his career to the field of Intraoperative Neurophysiology (ION). He established a fellowship program for ION in New York in which so far 20 fellows have participated, and have successfully implemented their acquired knowledge and experience in their respective countries. He has published numerous papers in the basic field of ION, especially on ION of the motor system.
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, PhD, Department of Intraoperative Neurophysiology, Mount Sinai West Hospital, New York, NY, United States
About the Author
Vedran Deletis
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, U.S.A.
Jay Shils
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...this book is a valuable resource for neurophysiologists and neurosurgeons involved in neurosurgical procedures that may require intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring. The major strengths of the book include a very comprehensive coverage of MEPs, cranial nerve/brainstem/peripheral nerve monitoring, and the emerging techniques of microelectrode recording. Another major strenght of the book is its combination of comprehensive discussions of some neurosurgical techniques and their indications together with corresponding neurophysiological techniques." -Journal of Neurosurgery (June 2003)