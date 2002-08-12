Neurophysiology in Neurosurgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122090363, 9780080489452

Neurophysiology in Neurosurgery

1st Edition

A Modern Intraoperative Approach

Editors: Vedran Deletis
Authors: Vedran Deletis Jay Shils
eBook ISBN: 9780080489452
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122090363
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th August 2002
Page Count: 512
Description

Through real-time assessments of how the patient's nervous system is functioning throughout a surgical procedure, Neurophysiology in Neurosurgery presents vital techniques to guide surgeons in their efforts to minimize the risks of unintentional damage to healthy nervous tissue. This book provides a comprehensive overview of the most up-to-date intraoperative neurophysiological techniques and guidelines for the managment of neuroanesthesia during MEP monitoring. Neurophysiology in Neurosurgery is a valuable educational tool that describes the theoretical and practical aspects of intraoperative monitoring through example.

Key Features

  • A valuable educational tool that describes the theoretical and practical aspects of intraoperative monitoring through example
  • Provides in-depth descriptions of the most advanced techniques in intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring and guidelines for the management of neuroanesthesia during MEP monitoring

Readership

Neurosurgeons, neurophysiologists, neurologists, anesthesiologists, interventional neuroradiologists, orthopedic surgeons, and plastic surgeons

Table of Contents

Part I: Motor Evoked Potentials/Neurophysiological Base (Background)
  1. Animal and Human Motor System Neurophysiology Related to Intraoperative Monitoring. Vahe E. Amassian
  2. Intraoperaitve Neurophysiology and Methodologies Used to Monitor the Functional Integrity of the Motor System. Vedran Deletis
Part II: Intraoperative Neurophysiology of the Spinal Cord (Spinal Cord Monitoring)
  1. Spinal Cord Surgery. George I. Jallo and Fred J. Epstein
  2. Motor Evoked Potential Monitoring for Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumor Surgery Karl F. Kothbauer
  3. Selective Spinal Cord Lesioning Procedures for Spasticity and Pain Marc Sindou and Patrick Mertens
  4. Neurophysiological Monitoring During Endovascular Procedures on the Spine and the Spinal Cord Francesco Sala dn Yasunari Niimi
  5. Intraoperative Neurophysiological Mapping of the Spinal Cord's Dorsal Columns Matevž J. Kržan
Part III: Intraoperative Neurophysiology of Peripheral Nerves, Nerve Roots and Plexuses
  1. Intraoperative Neurophysiology of the Peripheral Nervous System Leo Happel and David Kline
  2. Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring of the Sacral Nervous System David B. Vodušek and Vedran Deletis
  3. Sensory Rhizotmy for the Treatment of Childhood Spasticy. Rick Abbott
  4. Neurophysiological Monitoring During Pedicle Screw Placement Richard J. Toleikis
Part IV: Intraoperative Neurophysiology of Cranial Nerves and Brainstem
  1. Surgery of Brainstem Lesions Albino Bricolo and Francesco Sala
  2. Monitoring and Mapping the Cranial Nerves and the Brainstem Aage R. Møller
  3. Brainstem Mapping Nobuhito Morota, Vedran Deletis, and Fred J. Epstein
Part V: Intraoperative Neurophysiology of Supratentorial Procedures
  1. Intraoperative Neurophysiological Mapping and Monitoring for Supratentorial Procedures Georg Neuloh and Johannes Scram
Part VI: Intraoperative Neurophysiology During Stereotactic Neurosurgery for Movement Disorders
  1. Neurophysiological Monitoring During Neurosurgery for Movement Disorders Jay L. Shils, Michele Tagliati, and Ron L. Alterman
Part VII: Intraoperative Neurophysiology and Anesthesia Management
  1. Anesthesia dn Motor Evoked Potential Monitoring Tod B. Sloan

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080489452
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122090363

About the Editor

Vedran Deletis

Vedran Deletis, MD, PhD is the former Director of the Intraoperative Neurophysiology Department in St. Luke’s/Roosevelt Hospital and an Associate Professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. Dr. Deletis is the founder of the International Society for Intraoperative Neurophysiology (ISIN) and served as its first president. Afar he completed his doctoral thesis in Clinical Neurophysiology and for the last 25 years he has dedicated his career to the field of Intraoperative Neurophysiology (ION). He established a fellowship program for ION in New York in which so far 20 fellows have participated, and have successfully implemented their acquired knowledge and experience in their respective countries. He has published numerous papers in the basic field of ION, especially on ION of the motor system.

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, PhD, Department of Intraoperative Neurophysiology, Mount Sinai West Hospital, New York, NY, United States

About the Author

Vedran Deletis

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, U.S.A.

Jay Shils

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, U.S.A.

Reviews

"...this book is a valuable resource for neurophysiologists and neurosurgeons involved in neurosurgical procedures that may require intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring. The major strengths of the book include a very comprehensive coverage of MEPs, cranial nerve/brainstem/peripheral nerve monitoring, and the emerging techniques of microelectrode recording. Another major strenght of the book is its combination of comprehensive discussions of some neurosurgical techniques and their indications together with corresponding neurophysiological techniques." -Journal of Neurosurgery (June 2003)

Ratings and Reviews

