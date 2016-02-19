Neuropeptides and Brain Function, Volume 72
1st Edition
Serial Editors: E. Ronald de Kloet V. M. Wiegant D. De Wied
eBook ISBN: 9780080861975
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 343
Details
- No. of pages:
- 343
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080861975
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
E. Ronald de Kloet Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Rudolf Magnus Institute for Pharmacology, Medical Faculty, Univeristy of Utrecht
V. M. Wiegant Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Rudolf Magnus Institute for Pharmacology, Medical Faculty, Univeristy of Utrecht
D. De Wied Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medical Pharmacology, Rudolf Magnus Institute for Neurosciences, Utrecht University, Stratenum, Universiteitsweg 100, 3584 CG Utrecht, The Netherlands
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.