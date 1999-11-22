Neuronal Processing of Optic Flow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668448, 9780080857787

Neuronal Processing of Optic Flow, Volume 44

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert Harris Ronald Bradley Peter Jenner
Serial Volume Editors: Markus Lappe
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668448
eBook ISBN: 9780080857787
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd November 1999
Page Count: 321
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19100.00
14325.00
13370.00
14325.00
15280.00
14325.00
14325.00
15280.00
217.23
152.06
152.06
152.06
173.78
152.06
152.06
173.78
135.00
94.50
94.50
94.50
108.00
94.50
94.50
108.00
225.00
157.50
157.50
157.50
180.00
157.50
157.50
180.00
170.00
119.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
198.00
138.60
138.60
138.60
158.40
138.60
138.60
158.40
215.00
150.50
150.50
150.50
172.00
150.50
150.50
172.00
165.00
115.50
115.50
115.50
132.00
115.50
115.50
132.00
19100.00
14325.00
13370.00
14325.00
15280.00
14325.00
14325.00
15280.00
130.00
91.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

M. Lappe, Preface.

Perception:

A.V. van den Berg, Human Ego-Motion Perception.

Eye Movements:

M. Lappe and K.-P. Hoffman, Optic Flow and Eye Movements.

K. Kawano, Y. Inoue, A. Takemura, Y. Kodaka, and F.A. Miles, The Role of MST Neurons during Ocular Tracking in 3D Space.

Animal Behavior and Physiology:

M.V. Srinivasan and S.-W. Zhang, Visual Navigation in Flying Insects.

H.G. Krapp, Neuronal Matched Filters for Optic Flow Processing in Flying Insects.

B.J. Frost and D.R.W. Wylie, A Common Frame of Reference for the Analysis of Optic Flow and Vestibular Information.

H. Sherk and G.A. Fowler, Optic Flow and the Visual Guidance of Locomotion in the Cat.

Cortical Mechanisms:

F. Bremmer, J.-R. Duhamel, S.B. Hamed, and W. Graf, Stages of Self-Motion Processing in Primate Posterior Parietal Cortex.

C. J. Duffy, Optic Flow Analysis for Self-Movement Perception.

R.A. Andersen, K.V. Shenoy, J.A. Crowell, and D.C. Bradley, Neural Mechanisms for Self-Motion Perception in Area MST.

M. Lappe, Computational Mechanisms for Optic Flow Analysis in Primate Cortex.

M. W. Greenlee, Human Cortical Areas Underlying the Perception of Optic Flow: Brain Imaging Studies.

L.M. Vaina and S.K. Rushton, What Neurological Patients Tell Us about the Use of Optic Flow. Chapter References. Index.

Description

When we walk, drive a car, or fly an airplane, visual motion is used to control and guide our movement. Optic flow describes the characteristic pattern of visual motion that arises in these situations. This book is the first to take an in-depth look at the neuronal processing strategies that underlie the brain's ability to analyze and use optic flow for the control of self-motion. It does so in a variety of species which use optic flow in different behavioral contexts. The spectrum ranges from flying insects to birds, higher mammals and man. The contributions cover physiological and behavioral studies as well as computational models. Neuronal Processing of Optic Flow provides an authoritative and comprehensive overview of the current state of research on this topic written by a group of authors who have made essential contributions to shaping this field of research over the last ten years.

Key Features

  • Provides the first detailed overview of the analysis of complex visual motion patterns in the brain
  • Includes physiological, behavioral, and computational aspects of optic flow processing
  • Highlights similarities and differences between different animal species and behavioral tasks
  • Covers human patients with visual motion deficits
  • Enhances the reader's understanding with many illustrations

Readership

Neuroscientists and neurologists, cognitive scientists researching vision, and computer vision researchers interested in biological information processing

Details

No. of pages:
321
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668448
eBook ISBN:
9780080857787

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Robert Harris Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.

Ronald Bradley Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.

Peter Jenner Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division

About the Serial Volume Editors

Markus Lappe Serial Volume Editor

Markus Lappe received his Ph.D. in physics from Tübingen, Germany in 1989. He was a guest researcher at NIMH, Maryland from 1990 to 1992. Since 1993, he has been in the Department of Biology at the Ruhr University Bochum, Germany

Affiliations and Expertise

Ruhr-University, Bochum, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.