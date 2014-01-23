Neuronal Networks in Brain Function, CNS Disorders, and Therapeutics
1st Edition
Neuronal Networks in Brain Function, CNS Disorders, and Therapeutics, edited by two leaders in the field, offers a current and complete review of what we know about neural networks. How the brain accomplishes many of its more complex tasks can only be understood via study of neuronal network control and network interactions. Large networks can undergo major functional changes, resulting in substantially different brain function and affecting everything from learning to the potential for epilepsy.
With chapters authored by experts in each topic, this book advances the understanding of:
- How the brain carries out important tasks via networks
- How these networks interact in normal brain function
- Major mechanisms that control network function
- The interaction of the normal networks to produce more complex behaviors
- How brain disorders can result from abnormal interactions
- How therapy of disorders can be advanced through this network approach
This book will benefit neuroscience researchers and graduate students with an interest in networks, as well as clinicians in neuroscience, pharmacology, and psychiatry dealing with neurobiological disorders.
- Utilizes perspectives and tools from various neuroscience subdisciplines (cellular, systems, physiologic), making the volume broadly relevant
- Chapters explore normal network function and control mechanisms, with an eye to improving therapies for brain disorders
- Reflects predominant disciplinary shift from an anatomical to a functional perspective of the brain
- Edited work with chapters authored by leaders in the field around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
Neuroscience researchers, clinical neuroscience practitioners, neuropharmacologists
Dedications
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. Introduction to Neuronal Networks of the Brain
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
“Silos” in CNS Network Research
Types of Network Interactions
Epilepsy as a Template for Network Studies
Network Technical Approaches
Computational Approaches to Neuronal Networks
Network Exploration Process: An Overview
Neuronal Network versus Neuroanatomy
Emergent Properties of Neuronal Networks
Mechanisms Responsible for Network Control
Neuroplasticity
Emergent Properties of Networks as Therapeutic Targets
References
Chapter 2. Network Models of Absence Seizures
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Experimental Characterization of Generalized Spike-and-Wave Seizures
Network Models of Spike-and-Wave Seizures
Testing the Predictions of the Models
Conclusions: A Corticothalamic Mechanism for Absence Seizures
References
Further Reading
Chapter 3. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Epilepsy: Methods and Applications Using Awake Animals
Abstract
Introduction
Setting Up and Imaging Awake Animals
Spatial Resolution and Neuroanatomical Fidelity
Data Analysis
Awake Seizure Studies
Summary
References
Chapter 4. Network Experimental Approaches: Inactivation, Microinjection, Neuronal Stimulation, and Recording
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Inactivation Techniques
Neuronal Stimulation
Neuronal Recording
Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Network Experimental Approaches: Ex vivo Recording
Abstract
Introduction
Direct Synchronization via Chemical and Electrical Synapses in the Olfactory Bulb
Inhibition of Asynchrony in Spontaneous Activity of Hypothalamic Histaminergic TM Neurons
Stochastic Enhancement of Neuronal Excitability: Can a Single Ion Channel Excite the Entire Neuron?
Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Network Imaging
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
The Relationship between Anatomical and Functional Connectivity
Network Properties and Measures
The Neuroenergetic Basis for Small-World Network Functions
Methods for Extracting Network Activity
Electrophysiological Activity is Related to Resting Functional Connectivity
Oscillatory Networks Can Be Measured by EEG and MEG
Networks in Cognition and Consciousness
Network Disruptions in Disease
Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Network Control Mechanisms: Cellular Inputs, Neuroactive Substances, and Synaptic Changes
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Projection Neuron Inputs
Multiple Inputs
Electrophysiological Mechanisms
Neuroactive Substances
Cytokine Involvement in Network Control
Synaptic Strength Changes, Synaptogenesis, and Neurogenesis
Neurotropic Factors
Axonal Sprouting
Neurogenesis
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Volume Transmission and the Russian-Doll Organization of Brain Cell Networks: Aspects of Their Integrative Actions
Abstract
General Premises
Introduction
On the Structural Organization of the CNS
The Dichotomy Distinction between Wiring and Volume Transmission
Concluding Remarks
General Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. Electrophysiological Mechanisms of Network Control: Bursting in the Brain—From Cells to Networks
Abstract
Introduction
Mechanisms Underlying the Single-Unit and Local Field Potential–Measured Bursts
Neuronal Bursting: Seizures
Conclusion
References
Chapter 10. Network Control Mechanisms—Cellular Milieu
Abstract
Introduction
Effects of the Extracellular Ionic Composition on Neuronal Network Activity
Effects of Oxygen on Neuronal Activity
Effects of Osmolarity on Neuronal Activity
Effects of pH on Neuronal Activity
Effects of Temperature on Neuronal Activity
Effects of Glial Cells on Neuronal Activity
Extracellular Ions and Ex vivo Models of Seizure
Evaluation of Distance and Time Dependence of Drug Diffusion in the Extracellular Space
Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Neuronal Network Mechanisms—Sex and Development
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Basal Ganglia
Corticothalamic Network
Conclusions
References
Chapter 12. Astrocytic Regulation of Synapses, Neuronal Networks, and Behavior
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Astrocytic-Neuronal Structural Association
Gliotransmission: The Release of Chemical Transmitters by Astrocytes
Complexity of Astrocyte-to-Neuron Communication
Vesicular ATP Release from Astrocytes and its Functional Consequences on Neuronal Function
Gliotransmission Modulates Network Activity and Cortical Rhythms In vivo
Astrocytes Regulate Sleep-Related Behaviors
Astrocytic Neuromodulation Contributes to Feedback Control of Breathing
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 13. The Fear Memory Network
Abstract
Acknowledgments
An Overview of Pavlovian Fear Conditioning
The Amygdala and Fear Conditioning
Synaptic Plasticity in the Amygdala and Fear Conditioning
Distributed versus Local Plasticity in the Amygdala
Plasticity beyond the Amygdala
Contextual Fear Conditioning
Turning Fear Off: Fear Extinction
Fear Learning in Humans and Its Relevance to Anxiety Disorders
Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Orchestration of the Circadian Clock Network by the Suprachiasmatic Nucleus
Abstract
Introduction
The Cellular Basis of Circadian Rhythmicity
SCN as the Master Clock
Input to the SCN
Gating of the SCN
SCN Output
SCN Control of Locomotor Activity
SCN Control of the Adrenal Gland
SCN Control of the Female Reproductive Cycle
SCN Control of the Pineal Gland
SCN Control of Metabolism
Circadian Rhythms in Health and Disease
Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. mTOR Signaling in Cortical Network Development
Abstract
Introduction
Background
Methods: In utero Electroporation
Current Research
Unanswered Questions and Future Research
Conclusion
References
Chapter 16. Network Control Mechanisms—Synaptogenesis and Epilepsy Development
Abstract
References
Chapter 17. The Brain and Spinal Cord Networks Controlling Locomotion
Abstract
Descending Control of Locomotion
The Locomotor Areas of the Brain for Selection of Locomotion
CPG Interneurons
Interneurons Identified on the Basis of Progenitor Domain
Sensory Control of Locomotion
Clinical Applications
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 18. The Brainstem Respiratory Network
Abstract
Functions of the Brainstem Respiratory Network
Anatomy of the Respiratory System
Dorsal Respiratory Group
Ventral Respiratory Column
Interactions with Other Networks and Reconfiguration for Airway Protection
Summary
References
Chapter 19. Visual Network
Abstract
Introduction
Retinal Circuits for Initial Visual Processing
Subcortical Visual Pathways
The Colliculo-Pulvinar-Cortical Pathway
The Primary Visual Cortex
Ventral and Dorsal Cortical Pathways for Visual Processing
The Neural Basis of Conscious Visual Experience
Loss of Visual Awareness following Localized Lesions in the Vision Network
Neural Correlates of Perceived Stimulus Properties
Conceptual Model: Brain Networks for Visual Awareness
References
Chapter 20. Auditory Neuronal Networks and Chronic Tinnitus
Abstract
Acknowledgment
Tinnitus Phenomenology and Epidemiology
Processing Acoustic Information: The Auditory Pathway
De-afferentation and Homeostatic Compensation
Animal Models
Compensation and Overcompensation in the Brainstem
Loss of Inhibition
Auditory Cortex and Amygdala
Nonauditory Brain Areas
A Cellular Component of Tinnitus
Conclusions
References
Chapter 21. Consciousness and Subcortical Arousal Systems
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Acetylcholine
Norepinephrine
Histamine
Serotonin
Orexin
Glutamate
Dopamine
Conclusions
List of Abbreviations
References
Chapter 22. Networks of Normal and Disordered Sleep
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Mechanisms Involved in Waking (Figure 22.1)
Mechanisms Involved in NREM (SWS) Induction and Maintenance (Figure 22.2)
Mechanisms Controlling the Activity of NREM (SWS) Sleep-Inducing Neurons
Overview of the Neuronal Network Responsible for SWS (NREM) Sleep
Mechanisms Involved in Paradoxical (REM) Sleep Genesis (Figure 22.3)
Paradoxical (REM) Sleep-Generating Neurons: The Switch from Acetylcholine to Glutamate
Mechanisms Responsible for SLD PS-on Neuron Activation during PS
Neurons Inhibiting the GABAergic and Monoaminergic PS-off Neurons at the Onset of and during PS
Role of the MCH and GABAergic Neurons of the Lateral Hypothalamic Area in PS Control
Conclusion
References
Chapter 23. Networks for the Modulation of Acute and Chronic Pain
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Pain-Processing Pathways
Processing Changes in Chronic Pain
The mesopontine tegmental anesthesia area (MPTA)
Discovery of the MPTA
MPTA Connectivity: Interrelationships with the Pain Control Network
Network Interactions and Therapeutic Implications
Summary
References
Chapter 24. Networks in Mood and Anxiety Disorders
Abstract
Acknowledgment
Amygdala
Hippocampus
Prefrontal Cortex
Basal Ganglia
Conclusion
References
Chapter 25. Neuronal Networks and Therapeutics in Neurodegenerative Disorders
Abstract
Introduction
Basal Ganglia
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Primary Torsion Dystonia
Tourette's Syndrome
Huntington's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease
Conclusion
References
Chapter 26. Neuronal Networks in Epilepsy: Comparative Audiogenic Seizure Networks
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Developmental Epilepsy Networks
Networks for Absence Epilepsy Models
Networks for Epilepsy Kindling Models
Status Epilepticus Networks
Networks for Generalized Human Epilepsy
Forms of AGS
Genetic Forms of AGS Susceptibility
Induced Forms of AGS
Thyroid-Deficient Form of AGS Susceptibility
Ischemia-Induced Form of AGS Susceptibility
Alcohol Withdrawal (ETX)-Induced AGS Susceptibility
AGS Severity
Neuronal Networks in AGS
AGS Neuronal Network Studies
Blockade Studies of the IC in Induced AGS Models
Blockade of the IC in the Ischemia Model
The DLSC in AGS Networks
Role of the PAG in AGS Networks
The PRF in AGS Networks
Role of the Substantia Nigra Reticulata in AGS Networks
Forebrain Structures in AGS
Hierarchical Organization of the AGS Network
Conclusions
References
Chapter 27. Physiological and Pathophysiological Expansion of Neuronal Networks
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Neuronal Network Expansion Mechanisms
Conclusions
References
Chapter 28. Neuronal Network Plasticity and Network Interactions are Critically Dependent on Conditional Multireceptive (CMR) Brain Regions
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Common Characteristics of CMR Neurons
Specific Characteristics and Comparison of Neurons in Different CMR Regions
Interaction of CMR Regions
Conclusions
References
Chapter 29. Neuronal Network Interactions in the Startle Reflex, Learning Mechanisms, and CNS Disorders, Including Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Dual Network Interactions
Multinetwork Interactions
Conclusions
References
Chapter 30. Emergent Properties of Neuronal Networks
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Emergent Properties of Neuronal Networks
Types of Emergent Properties
Levels of Emergent Properties
Respiratory Networks of the Brainstem
Motor Control
Sensory Processing
Normal Brain State Transitions
Cognition and Memory
Neurological Disorders—Epilepsy
Psychiatric Disorders
Conclusions
References
Chapter 31. Neuronal Network Involvement in Stimulation Therapies for CNS Disorders
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Noninvasive Stimulation Modalities
Invasive Stimulation Modalities
General Neuronal Network Mechanisms of Stimulation Therapies
Conclusion
References
Chapter 32. Neuronal Network Effects of Drug Therapies for CNS Disorders
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
The Brainstem Reticular Formation Arousal Network
The Centrencephalic Theory of Generalized Epilepsy
CNS Drug Dosage
Mesoscopic Networks and CNS Drugs
The Brain You Anesthetize May Be Your Own
Drug Effects on Network Emergent Properties
Selective Effects of CNS Drugs: Therapeutic Doses
Drug Effects on Rhythmic Oscillations of the Brain
Pharmacological Magnetic Resonance Imaging Studies
Drug Effects on Intact Neuronal Networks
Stimulant Drug Effects on Neuronal Network Neurons
Stimulant Drug Effects and Cognition
Depressant and Anesthetic Drug Effects on Neuronal Networks
Effects of Ethanol on Neurons in Neuronal Networks
Ethanol and Emergent Properties of Neurons
Effects of Anticonvulsant Drugs on Intact Neuronal Networks for Seizures
Anticonvulsant Actions on IC Neurons
Anticonvulsant Actions on PAG and BRF Neurons
Anticonvulsant Actions on the Substantia Nigra Reticulata (SNr)
Emergent Properties: Differences between In vivo and In vitro Studies
Understanding Emergent Properties as Critical Drug Targets
“Anticonvulsant” Drug Effects on Networks for Multiple CNS Disorders
CNS Drugs and Long-Lasting Network Changes
Conclusion
References
Chapter 33. Future Trends in Neuronal Networks—Selective and Combined Targeting of Network Hubs
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
General Approach to Neuronal Network Exploration
Mechanistic Studies of Drug Actions on Networks
Specific Approaches to Neuronal Network Mechanisms
Network Effects of Competitive NMDA Receptor Antagonists
Generalized Convulsive Seizure Network
Absence Epilepsy Networks
Temporal Lobe Complex Partial Seizure Networks
Examples of Potential Future Applications
Conclusion
References
Color Plates
Index
512
- 512
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
23rd January 2014
- 23rd January 2014
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780124158641
- 9780124158641
9780124158047
- 9780124158047
Carl Faingold
Department of Pharmacology, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Springfield, USA
Hal Blumenfeld
Departments of Neurology, Neurobiology and Neurosurgery, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA
"The book is a welcome and scholarly recognition of the growing importance of networks in neuroscience and neurological care." "Students and practitioners of Neuroscience, Neurology, Psychiatry, Pharmacology and Information Science as applied to the brain will find this to be a useful summary of systems data and a new conceptual framework." --Robert S. Fisher, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology and Director, Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Stanford University Medical Center
"This volume, edited by Carl Faingold and Hal Blumenfeld, focuses on neural networks – what they are, how we study them, and why they are important for understanding normal brain function and treating neuropathologies. The topic is timely and important. Indeed, there is a wealth of information (and a large number of ongoing studies) that deals with the identification and understanding of brain networks, and this volume attempts to bring much of that information together in a coherent package. Of particular importance is the concept of "emergent properties" of a network – characteristics of a network’s function that are not observed in the member elements and may not be predictable simply by looking at the members of the network…research on network modulation/disruption will contribute powerful new tools to our therapeutic armamentarium." --Philip A. Schwartzkroin, Ph.D., Professor emeritus, Department of Neurological Surgery University of California, Davis
"Many of the chapters provide outstanding thoughtful, timely, and information-packed reviews of interesting topics…this book will be useful and important to anyone interested in mammalian systems neurobiology, and especially to those to whom basic science/clinical implications matter deeply." --Roger D. Traub, M.D., Dept. Physical Sciences, IBM T.J. Watson Research Center, Yorktown Heights, NY