Neuromuscular Case Studies

Chapter 1 Neuromuscular Anatomy and Function



Chapter 2 Neurological Evaluation and Ancillary Tests



Chapter 3 Therapy in Neuromuscular Diseases





Case 1 Carpal Tunnel Syndrome in an Elderly Woman Likely from Rheumatoid Arthritis and the Use of a Walker

Case 2 A Uremic Patient with a Shunt-Related Ischemic Monomelic Neuropathy Later Diagnosed with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome from Beta-2 Microglobulin Accumulation

Case 3 A Diabetic with Peripheral Neuropathy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Who Later Developed Dysautonomia

Case 4 Martin Gruber and Anastomosis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Case 5 Traumatic Median Neuropathy at the Elbow Mimicking Anterior Interossei Syndrome

Case 6 Pronator Teres Syndrome

Case 7 Ulnar Entrapment at the Elbow

Case 8 Ulnar Neuropathy at the Wrist from a Ganglion Cyst

Case 9 Focal Myositis Causing Radial Neuropathy

Case 10 Musculoskeletal Neuropathy from Compression During Positioning for Back Surgery

Case 11 Acute Brachial Neuritis

Case 12 Lower Trunk Plexopathy and Horner’s Syndrome from Lymphoma

Case 13 Radiation Plexopathy

Case 14 Suprascapular Neuropathy

Case 15 C6 Radiculopathy with Motor Deficits from Herpes Zoster

Case 16 C5 Radiculopathy from a Ruptured Disc

Case 17 C7 Radiculopathy from a Herniated Disc

Case 18 L4 Radiculopathy from a Disc Herniation and Peroneal Entrapment

Case 19 S1 Radiculopathy

Case 20 L5 Radiculopathy and an Accessory Peroneal Nerve

Case 21 L2 Radiculopathy from Tumor Invasion

Case 22 Demylinating Lumbosacral Radiculoneuropathy in a Diabetic

Case 23 Cauda Equina Syndrome from Spinal Stenosis

Case 24 Sciatic Neurofibroma Mimicking Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome

Case 25 Femoral Neuropathy from a Hematoma from Angiography

Case 26 Carcinomatous Lumbosacral Plexopathy

Case 27 Meralgia Paresthetica

Case 28 Lumbosacral Ependymoma Mimicking a Motor Neuron Disease

Case 29 Acute Facial Neuropathy

Case 30 Neurosarcoidosis Presenting with Bilateral Vi and Vii Nerve Palsies

Case 31 A Patient with Als Presenting with Head Drop

Case 32 Man in the Barrel Syndrome

Case 33 Benign Focal Amyotrophy or Monomelic Amyotrophy

Case 34 Post-Myelopathy Amyotrophy

Case 35 Tethered Cord Syndrome Causing Muscle Pseudohypertrophy from Partial Denervation

Case 36 Kennedy’s Disease

Case 37 Machado-Joseph Disease

Case 38 Infantile Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Case 39 Guillain Barré Syndrome with Central Demyelination

Case 40 Acute Inflammatory Polyneuropathy in an HIV Positive Person

Case 41 Miller Fisher Syndrome

Case 42 Ciguatera Poisoning

Case 43 Acute Quadriplegic Polyneuropathy from Porphyria

Case 44 Critical Illness Myopathy

Case 45 Pernicious Anemia Presenting with Hand Numbness in a Patient with Cervical Spondylosis

Case 46 Pernicious Anemia Manifesting with Weakness and Abnormal Gait

Case 47 Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Case 48 Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy with

Asymmetric Presentation in a Patient with a Monoclonal Gammopathy

Case 49 Purely Motor Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Case 50 Subacute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in a Diabetic

Case 51 Demyelinating Neuropathy Associated with MAG Antibodies

Case 52 Hereditary Demyelinating Polyneuropathy with Multiple Sclerosis

Case 53 Inflammatory Polyneuropathy after Bariatric Surgery

Case 54 Diabetic Amyotrophy

Case 55 Diabetic Amyotrophy/Mononeuritis Multiplex in the Upper Extremities

Case 56 Diabetic Muscle Infarct

Case 57 Uremic Neuropathy

Case 58 (A) Demyelinating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease (B) Axonal Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Case 59 Hereditary Polyneuropathy with Liability to Pressure Palsy Presenting with Bilateral Median Neuropathy after Snow Skiing

Case 60 Hereditary Neuropathy with Liability to Pressure Palsy Presenting with a Footdrop

Case 61 Mononeuritis Multiplex from Vasculitic Neuropathy

Case 62 Vasculitic Neuropathy from Rheumatoid Arthritis

Case 63 Wegener’s Granulomatosis and Peripheral Neuropathy

Case 64 Neurolymphomatosis Presenting with Mononeuritis Multiplex

Case 65 Paraneoplastic Ganglioneuritis

Case 66 Familial Amyloid Neuropathy

Case 67 Amiodarone Neuropathy

Case 68 Myasthenia Gravis Presenting with Difficulty Swallowing

Case 69 Familial Myasthenia Gravis with Recurrence after Thymectomy

Case 70 Eaton Lambert Myasthenic Syndrome Secondary to Small Cell Carcinoma of the Lung

Case 71 Eaton Lambert Myasthenic Syndrome in a Patient with Hypothyroidism and Later Uterine Carcinoma

Case 72 Slow Channel Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome

Case 73 Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis

Case 73 Thyrotoxic Periodic Paralysis

Case 74 Becker’s Muscular Dystrophy Presenting with Large Muscles

Case 75 A Manifest Carrier of Muscular Dystrophy

Case 76 Distal Muscular Dystrophy from Dysferlin Deficiency

Case 77 Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy

Case 78 Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

Case 79 Merosin Deficient Congenital Muscular Dystrophy

Case 80 Central Core Disease Manifesting with Progressive Weakness in an Adult

Case 81 Mitochondrial Disease Manifests as Progressive External Ophthalmoplegia Mimicking Myasthenia Gravis

Case 82 Mitochondrial Myopathy with Prominent Neck Lipoma

Case 83 Rhabdomyolysis in a Patient with Myophosphorylase Deficiency

Case 84 Adult Onset Acid Maltase Deficiency

Case 85 Myoglobinuria from a Viral Infection as the First Manifestation of Carnitine Palmitoyltransferase (Cpt) Deficiency in An Adult

Case 86 Proximal Weakness from Beta-2 Microglobulin Accumulation in a Uremic Patient

Case 87 Hypothyroid Myopathy

Case 88 Hypoparathyroid Myopathy

Case 89 Dermatomyositis in a Mother and Her Son

Case 90 Polymyositis and Myoadenylate Deaminase Deficiency (Double Trouble?)

Case 91 Inclusion Body Myositis

Case 92 Inclusion Body Myositis in a Young HIV Positive Person

Case 93 Eosinophilic Fascitis

Case 94 Bent Spine Syndrome

Case 95 A Case of Stiff Person Syndrome and Myasthenia Gravis

Case 96 Cramp Fasciculation Syndrome from a Chronic, Predominantly Motor Neuronopathy

Case 97 Myotonic Congenita

Case 98 Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome

Case 99 Tetany

Case 100 Proximal Myotonic Myopathy

Case 101 Acquired Rippling Muscle Disease