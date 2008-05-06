Neuromuscular Case Studies
1st Edition
Description
In this unique book, Dr. Bertorini guides you through more than 100 cases that demonstrate the diagnosis and management of a wide range of common and rare neuromuscular disorders. No other reference boasts such a large array of clinical studies devoted to all areas of this broad topic! Each case study reviews the etiologies, pathogenesis, differential diagnosis, and management of a particular disorder, helping you not only recognize its presentation, but also determine a diagnosis and the best treatment plans for your patients. You’ll also find expert guidance on the basic mechanisms of neuromuscular disorders, clinical examination, and diagnostic tests—including EMG, muscle biopsy, genetic testing, and more.
Key Features
- More than 100 detailed case studies explore both common and rare neuromuscular disorders and the treatment protocols for each, equipping you with the knowledge you need to confidently manage any challenge. Each case includes a summary of important points or highlights of the study.
- Case studies are arranged either by complaint or by diagnosis so that you can successfully manage your patients with or without an initial diagnosis.
- Comprehensive coverage of EMGs and nerve conduction studies and other diagnostic tests, including muscle and nerve biopsies and genetic testing, helps you accurately diagnose nerve, muscle, and neuromuscular transmission disorders.
- Detailed discussions of treatment plans and commonly used drugs enhance your management of autoimmune disorders, painful neuropathy, dysautonomia, and other neuromuscular disorders.
- A reader-friendly format takes you step by step through the diagnosis and treatment of neuromuscular disorders, from the basic anatomy and physiology of the nerve and muscle through to clinical evaluation, diagnostic testing, and therapy.
- More than 350 high-quality illustrations, including full-color patient photographs, biopsies, and EMG tracings, make complex concepts easier to understand and apply.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Neuromuscular Anatomy and Function
Chapter 2 Neurological Evaluation and Ancillary Tests
Chapter 3 Therapy in Neuromuscular Diseases
Case 1 Carpal Tunnel Syndrome in an Elderly Woman Likely from Rheumatoid Arthritis and the Use of a Walker
Case 2 A Uremic Patient with a Shunt-Related Ischemic Monomelic Neuropathy Later Diagnosed with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome from Beta-2 Microglobulin Accumulation
Case 3 A Diabetic with Peripheral Neuropathy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Who Later Developed Dysautonomia
Case 4 Martin Gruber and Anastomosis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Case 5 Traumatic Median Neuropathy at the Elbow Mimicking Anterior Interossei Syndrome
Case 6 Pronator Teres Syndrome
Case 7 Ulnar Entrapment at the Elbow
Case 8 Ulnar Neuropathy at the Wrist from a Ganglion Cyst
Case 9 Focal Myositis Causing Radial Neuropathy
Case 10 Musculoskeletal Neuropathy from Compression During Positioning for Back Surgery
Case 11 Acute Brachial Neuritis
Case 12 Lower Trunk Plexopathy and Horner’s Syndrome from Lymphoma
Case 13 Radiation Plexopathy
Case 14 Suprascapular Neuropathy
Case 15 C6 Radiculopathy with Motor Deficits from Herpes Zoster
Case 16 C5 Radiculopathy from a Ruptured Disc
Case 17 C7 Radiculopathy from a Herniated Disc
Case 18 L4 Radiculopathy from a Disc Herniation and Peroneal Entrapment
Case 19 S1 Radiculopathy
Case 20 L5 Radiculopathy and an Accessory Peroneal Nerve
Case 21 L2 Radiculopathy from Tumor Invasion
Case 22 Demylinating Lumbosacral Radiculoneuropathy in a Diabetic
Case 23 Cauda Equina Syndrome from Spinal Stenosis
Case 24 Sciatic Neurofibroma Mimicking Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
Case 25 Femoral Neuropathy from a Hematoma from Angiography
Case 26 Carcinomatous Lumbosacral Plexopathy
Case 27 Meralgia Paresthetica
Case 28 Lumbosacral Ependymoma Mimicking a Motor Neuron Disease
Case 29 Acute Facial Neuropathy
Case 30 Neurosarcoidosis Presenting with Bilateral Vi and Vii Nerve Palsies
Case 31 A Patient with Als Presenting with Head Drop
Case 32 Man in the Barrel Syndrome
Case 33 Benign Focal Amyotrophy or Monomelic Amyotrophy
Case 34 Post-Myelopathy Amyotrophy
Case 35 Tethered Cord Syndrome Causing Muscle Pseudohypertrophy from Partial Denervation
Case 36 Kennedy’s Disease
Case 37 Machado-Joseph Disease
Case 38 Infantile Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Case 39 Guillain Barré Syndrome with Central Demyelination
Case 40 Acute Inflammatory Polyneuropathy in an HIV Positive Person
Case 41 Miller Fisher Syndrome
Case 42 Ciguatera Poisoning
Case 43 Acute Quadriplegic Polyneuropathy from Porphyria
Case 44 Critical Illness Myopathy
Case 45 Pernicious Anemia Presenting with Hand Numbness in a Patient with Cervical Spondylosis
Case 46 Pernicious Anemia Manifesting with Weakness and Abnormal Gait
Case 47 Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Case 48 Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy with
Asymmetric Presentation in a Patient with a Monoclonal Gammopathy
Case 49 Purely Motor Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Case 50 Subacute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in a Diabetic
Case 51 Demyelinating Neuropathy Associated with MAG Antibodies
Case 52 Hereditary Demyelinating Polyneuropathy with Multiple Sclerosis
Case 53 Inflammatory Polyneuropathy after Bariatric Surgery
Case 54 Diabetic Amyotrophy
Case 55 Diabetic Amyotrophy/Mononeuritis Multiplex in the Upper Extremities
Case 56 Diabetic Muscle Infarct
Case 57 Uremic Neuropathy
Case 58 (A) Demyelinating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease (B) Axonal Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease
Case 59 Hereditary Polyneuropathy with Liability to Pressure Palsy Presenting with Bilateral Median Neuropathy after Snow Skiing
Case 60 Hereditary Neuropathy with Liability to Pressure Palsy Presenting with a Footdrop
Case 61 Mononeuritis Multiplex from Vasculitic Neuropathy
Case 62 Vasculitic Neuropathy from Rheumatoid Arthritis
Case 63 Wegener’s Granulomatosis and Peripheral Neuropathy
Case 64 Neurolymphomatosis Presenting with Mononeuritis Multiplex
Case 65 Paraneoplastic Ganglioneuritis
Case 66 Familial Amyloid Neuropathy
Case 67 Amiodarone Neuropathy
Case 68 Myasthenia Gravis Presenting with Difficulty Swallowing
Case 69 Familial Myasthenia Gravis with Recurrence after Thymectomy
Case 70 Eaton Lambert Myasthenic Syndrome Secondary to Small Cell Carcinoma of the Lung
Case 71 Eaton Lambert Myasthenic Syndrome in a Patient with Hypothyroidism and Later Uterine Carcinoma
Case 72 Slow Channel Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome
Case 73 Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis
Case 73 Thyrotoxic Periodic Paralysis
Case 74 Becker’s Muscular Dystrophy Presenting with Large Muscles
Case 75 A Manifest Carrier of Muscular Dystrophy
Case 76 Distal Muscular Dystrophy from Dysferlin Deficiency
Case 77 Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy
Case 78 Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy
Case 79 Merosin Deficient Congenital Muscular Dystrophy
Case 80 Central Core Disease Manifesting with Progressive Weakness in an Adult
Case 81 Mitochondrial Disease Manifests as Progressive External Ophthalmoplegia Mimicking Myasthenia Gravis
Case 82 Mitochondrial Myopathy with Prominent Neck Lipoma
Case 83 Rhabdomyolysis in a Patient with Myophosphorylase Deficiency
Case 84 Adult Onset Acid Maltase Deficiency
Case 85 Myoglobinuria from a Viral Infection as the First Manifestation of Carnitine Palmitoyltransferase (Cpt) Deficiency in An Adult
Case 86 Proximal Weakness from Beta-2 Microglobulin Accumulation in a Uremic Patient
Case 87 Hypothyroid Myopathy
Case 88 Hypoparathyroid Myopathy
Case 89 Dermatomyositis in a Mother and Her Son
Case 90 Polymyositis and Myoadenylate Deaminase Deficiency (Double Trouble?)
Case 91 Inclusion Body Myositis
Case 92 Inclusion Body Myositis in a Young HIV Positive Person
Case 93 Eosinophilic Fascitis
Case 94 Bent Spine Syndrome
Case 95 A Case of Stiff Person Syndrome and Myasthenia Gravis
Case 96 Cramp Fasciculation Syndrome from a Chronic, Predominantly Motor Neuronopathy
Case 97 Myotonic Congenita
Case 98 Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome
Case 99 Tetany
Case 100 Proximal Myotonic Myopathy
Case 101 Acquired Rippling Muscle Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 6th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038693
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750673327
About the Author
Tulio Bertorini
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology and Pathology, University of Tennessee, Center for Health Science Center, Memphis; Chief of Neurology, Methodist University Hospital; Director, Wesley Neurology Clinic and Muscular Dystrophy and ALS Clinic, Memphis, TN, USA