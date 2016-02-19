Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Questions

Epilepsy

1 'Can I Ride My Bike, Mum?'

2 Fit Or Faint?

3 Is It Petit Mal?

4 'Just A Febrile Convulsion'

5 Temper Or Temporal Lobe Epilepsy?

6 First Fit at 53

7 First Fit at 14

8 Alcohol Withdrawal Epilepsy

9 Disco Disaster - The Flicker Fit

10 The Doctor, The DVLC And The Driver with Epilepsy

11 Shift Work - More Fits?

12 If I Leave Her She Might Suffocate'

13 Epilepsy and Oral Contraceptives

14 Prescribing in Pregnancy

15 Aiming for the Safe Delivery 17

16 Anticonvulsants and Anticoagulants

17 Depression and Epilepsy

18 Phenytoin - Getting the Right Level

19 Flying and Epilepsy

Headaches

20 What Is a Significant Headache?

21 Do Brain Tumours Run in the Family?

22 Early Morning Headache

23 The Earth Moved!-Coital Migraine

24 Migraine and the Pill

25 Clonidine Rebound?

26 Hard Work Headache

27 Only Ergot Helps

28 Arteritis - Don't Be Fooled by the ESR

Head Injury

29 All Through the Night - Observing Head Injury

30 Minor Event, Major Outcome

31 Post-Traumatic Syndrome - Fact Or Fable?

Vertigo

32 Dizziness Gone; Nystagmus Remains

33 Giddiness in the Elderly

Multiple Sclerosis

34 Retrobulbar Neuritis

35 Prognostic Pointers in Multiple Sclerosis

36 Demyelination Confirmed

37 Are Diets Worth The Effort?

38 Treating With Steroids

39 Motherhood and MS - Recipe For Disaster?

40 MS and the Pill

41 Surgery Best Avoided

Tremor and Parkinsonism

42 The Shaking Hands - Benign Familial Tremor

43 Parkinson Protocol

44 Anticholinergics and Bromocriptine

45 Confused by Drugs?

46 Octogenarian Don Juan

47 Parkinson Pills and Dyspeptic Distress

48 The Shaking Limb-Levodopa Overdose

49 Phenothiazines Or Parkinsonism?

50 The Damsel's Distressing Dystonia

Cerebrovascular Problems

51 Fit And Healthy with a Carotid Bruit

52 Takes Aspirin But Still Has Transient Ischaemic Attacks

53 Anticoagulants at 80?

54 Bell's Palsy Or Stroke?

55 Hypotensives After a Cerebrovascular Accident?

56 Only A Little Unwell with A Subarachnoid!

Dementia

57 Huntington's Disease - The Dreaded Legacy

58 'Am I Losing My Mind?'

59 Reversible Dementia

60 Alzheimer's Or Multi-Infarct, Or Both?

61 'It's Not Worth Investigating at His Age!'

62 Do Cerebrovasodilators Have A Place?

63 Benign Dysnesic Something-Or-Other

Weakness, Fatigue And Narcolepsy

64 Motor Neurone Disease-Any Grounds For Optimism?

65 Fasciculation - When Not To Worry

66 ME Or Not ME ? - That Is the Question

67 The Woman Who Couldn't Get Out of Her Chair

68 Narcolepsy Or Tired Out?

Spinal Problems

69 Don't Manipulate The Neck!

70 Stiff Neck, Bad Mornings

71 Stiff Neck, Dizzy Head

72 What To Do with Whiplash?

73 'Not Unless It's Really Necessary!'-Cervical Disc Surgery

74 The When and Why Of Back Referral

75 Pain in the Calves - Normal Pulses?

76 Subacute Combined - Can You See It Coming?

77 Progressive Spinal Cord Compression

Infections

78 Missable Meningitis

79 Meningococcal Meningitis - Acute Emergency!

80 Herpes Simplex Encephalitis

81 Treating Herpes Zoster - Is the Expense Justified? Visual Problems and Similar

82 Homonymous Hemianopia

83 Can Papilledema Come and Go?

84 'He Can't Keep His Eyes Open!

85 Is the Optician Incompetent?

86 Visual Field Defect and the Lorry Driver

87 Visual Obscuration On Standing - A Significant Symptom

88 Diplopia and Squint - Neurologist Or Ophthalmologist?

Pain Problems

89 The Problem Of Postherpetic Neuralgia

90 Carpal Tunnel Syndrome - Is Surgery Really Necessary?

91 Unremitting Faceache

Urinary Difficulty

92 Stress Incontinence - Don't Forget Your Neurology

93 Unsuccessful Prostatectomy

Miscellaneous

94 The Tippler with Painful Feet

95 Neurological AIDS

96 Writer's Cramp

97 Neurologist Or Paediatrician?

98 How Reliable Are CT Scans?

99 Neurology, Driving and the Law

100 Urgent Or Non-Urgent?

Useful Addresses

Index

