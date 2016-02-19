Neurology
Neurology: What shall I do? is a question and answer book that addresses the different kinds of neurological problems encountered by physicians everyday. The text serves as a quick reference guide for doctors and presents practical and simple approaches to certain neurological situations. The questions are grouped under broad headings such as epilepsy, headaches, weakness, fatigue, narcolepsy, and spinal problems. Answers to questions on pain problems, urinary difficulty, and how to categorize urgent and non-urgent cases are presented as well. Physicians, surgeons, and medical students will find the book very useful.
Epilepsy
1 'Can I Ride My Bike, Mum?'
2 Fit Or Faint?
3 Is It Petit Mal?
4 'Just A Febrile Convulsion'
5 Temper Or Temporal Lobe Epilepsy?
6 First Fit at 53
7 First Fit at 14
8 Alcohol Withdrawal Epilepsy
9 Disco Disaster - The Flicker Fit
10 The Doctor, The DVLC And The Driver with Epilepsy
11 Shift Work - More Fits?
12 If I Leave Her She Might Suffocate'
13 Epilepsy and Oral Contraceptives
14 Prescribing in Pregnancy
15 Aiming for the Safe Delivery 17
16 Anticonvulsants and Anticoagulants
17 Depression and Epilepsy
18 Phenytoin - Getting the Right Level
19 Flying and Epilepsy
Headaches
20 What Is a Significant Headache?
21 Do Brain Tumours Run in the Family?
22 Early Morning Headache
23 The Earth Moved!-Coital Migraine
24 Migraine and the Pill
25 Clonidine Rebound?
26 Hard Work Headache
27 Only Ergot Helps
28 Arteritis - Don't Be Fooled by the ESR
Head Injury
29 All Through the Night - Observing Head Injury
30 Minor Event, Major Outcome
31 Post-Traumatic Syndrome - Fact Or Fable?
Vertigo
32 Dizziness Gone; Nystagmus Remains
33 Giddiness in the Elderly
Multiple Sclerosis
34 Retrobulbar Neuritis
35 Prognostic Pointers in Multiple Sclerosis
36 Demyelination Confirmed
37 Are Diets Worth The Effort?
38 Treating With Steroids
39 Motherhood and MS - Recipe For Disaster?
40 MS and the Pill
41 Surgery Best Avoided
Tremor and Parkinsonism
42 The Shaking Hands - Benign Familial Tremor
43 Parkinson Protocol
44 Anticholinergics and Bromocriptine
45 Confused by Drugs?
46 Octogenarian Don Juan
47 Parkinson Pills and Dyspeptic Distress
48 The Shaking Limb-Levodopa Overdose
49 Phenothiazines Or Parkinsonism?
50 The Damsel's Distressing Dystonia
Cerebrovascular Problems
51 Fit And Healthy with a Carotid Bruit
52 Takes Aspirin But Still Has Transient Ischaemic Attacks
53 Anticoagulants at 80?
54 Bell's Palsy Or Stroke?
55 Hypotensives After a Cerebrovascular Accident?
56 Only A Little Unwell with A Subarachnoid!
Dementia
57 Huntington's Disease - The Dreaded Legacy
58 'Am I Losing My Mind?'
59 Reversible Dementia
60 Alzheimer's Or Multi-Infarct, Or Both?
61 'It's Not Worth Investigating at His Age!'
62 Do Cerebrovasodilators Have A Place?
63 Benign Dysnesic Something-Or-Other
Weakness, Fatigue And Narcolepsy
64 Motor Neurone Disease-Any Grounds For Optimism?
65 Fasciculation - When Not To Worry
66 ME Or Not ME ? - That Is the Question
67 The Woman Who Couldn't Get Out of Her Chair
68 Narcolepsy Or Tired Out?
Spinal Problems
69 Don't Manipulate The Neck!
70 Stiff Neck, Bad Mornings
71 Stiff Neck, Dizzy Head
72 What To Do with Whiplash?
73 'Not Unless It's Really Necessary!'-Cervical Disc Surgery
74 The When and Why Of Back Referral
75 Pain in the Calves - Normal Pulses?
76 Subacute Combined - Can You See It Coming?
77 Progressive Spinal Cord Compression
Infections
78 Missable Meningitis
79 Meningococcal Meningitis - Acute Emergency!
80 Herpes Simplex Encephalitis
81 Treating Herpes Zoster - Is the Expense Justified? Visual Problems and Similar
82 Homonymous Hemianopia
83 Can Papilledema Come and Go?
84 'He Can't Keep His Eyes Open!
85 Is the Optician Incompetent?
86 Visual Field Defect and the Lorry Driver
87 Visual Obscuration On Standing - A Significant Symptom
88 Diplopia and Squint - Neurologist Or Ophthalmologist?
Pain Problems
89 The Problem Of Postherpetic Neuralgia
90 Carpal Tunnel Syndrome - Is Surgery Really Necessary?
91 Unremitting Faceache
Urinary Difficulty
92 Stress Incontinence - Don't Forget Your Neurology
93 Unsuccessful Prostatectomy
Miscellaneous
94 The Tippler with Painful Feet
95 Neurological AIDS
96 Writer's Cramp
97 Neurologist Or Paediatrician?
98 How Reliable Are CT Scans?
99 Neurology, Driving and the Law
100 Urgent Or Non-Urgent?
Useful Addresses
Index
- 128
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- 21st August 1989
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483182728
Dafydd Thomas
Consultant Neurologist, St Mary's Hospital, London, UK
Bev Daily
General Practitioner