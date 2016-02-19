Neurology for the Speech-Language Pathologist presents the fundamentals in understanding the nervous system in the context of communication. The book takes into consideration the nervous anatomic systems, such as sensory pathways. The text first introduces the speech-language neurology, and then proceeds to discussing the organization and neural function of the nervous system. Next, the book relates the nervous anatomic systems to language, speech, and hearing. The text also covers clinical speech syndromes and disorders. The book will be most useful to speech pathologists and therapists. Neurologists and neurosurgeons will also greatly benefit from the text.

Table of Contents



Foreword Speech Pathology and Neurology: Intersecting Specialties

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1 Introduction to Speech-Language Neurology

Why Neurology?

Historical Roots: Development of a Brain Science of Speech-Language

How to Study

Summary

2 The Organization of the Nervous System I

The Human Communicative Nervous System

Divisions of the Nervous System

Summary

3 The Organization of the Nervous System II

The Peripheral Nervous System

The Protection and Nourishment of the Brain

The Blood Supply of the Brain

General Principles of Neurologic Organization

Summary

4 Neuronal Function in the Nervous System

Neuronal Physiology

Myelin

Summary

5 Neurosensory Organization of Speech and Hearing

Bodily Sensation

Sensory Examination

Anatomy of Oral Sensation

Oral Sensory Receptors

The Visual System

Central Auditory Nervous System

Summary

6 The Neuromotor Control of Speech

The Pyramidal System

The Corticobulbar Tracts

Lower and Upper Motor Neurons

Alpha and Gamma Motor Neurons

The Extrapyramidal System: The Basal Ganglia

The Cerebellar System

Summary

7 The Cranial Nerves

Introduction

The Cranial Nerves for Smell and Vision

The Cranial Nerves for Speech and Hearing

Cranial Nerve Cooperation: The Act of Swallowing

Summary

8 Clinical Speech Syndromes of the Motor Systems

The Dysarthrias

Upper Motor Neuron Lesions: Spastic Dysarthria

Lower Motor Neuron Lesions: Flaccid Dysarthria

Mixed Upper and Lower Motor Neuron Lesions

Extrapyramidal Lesions: Dyskinetic Dysarthrias

The Cerebellum and the Cerebellar Pathway Lesions: Ataxic Dysarthria

Other Mixed Dysarthrias with Diverse Lesions

Summary

9 The Cerebral Control of Speech and Language

Cerebral Anatomy

Interhemispheric Connections

Cerebral Cortex

Association Pathways

The Clinicopathologic Method and Neuroimaging

Cerebral Blood Supply

Summary

10 The Central Language Mechanism and Its Disorders

A Model for Language and Its Disorders

Aphasia Classification

Associated Central Disturbances

Summary

11 Language Mechanisms in the Developing Brain

Brain Growth

Cerebral Plasticity

Development of Language Dominance

Childhood Language Disorders

Summary

12 Clinical Speech Syndromes and the Developing Brain

Developmental Motor Speech Disorders

Diagnosis of Neurologic Disorder with Primitive

Reflexes

Oral and Pharyngeal Reflexes

Assessing Mastication and Deglutition

Summary

Appendix A Synopsis of Medical Conditions Related to Communication Disorders

Appendix B Bedside Neurological Examination

Appendix C Screening Neurologic Examination for Speech-Language Pathology

Glossary

Index