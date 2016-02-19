Neurology for the Speech-Language Pathologist
2nd Edition
Description
Neurology for the Speech-Language Pathologist presents the fundamentals in understanding the nervous system in the context of communication. The book takes into consideration the nervous anatomic systems, such as sensory pathways. The text first introduces the speech-language neurology, and then proceeds to discussing the organization and neural function of the nervous system. Next, the book relates the nervous anatomic systems to language, speech, and hearing. The text also covers clinical speech syndromes and disorders. The book will be most useful to speech pathologists and therapists. Neurologists and neurosurgeons will also greatly benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
Foreword Speech Pathology and Neurology: Intersecting Specialties
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1 Introduction to Speech-Language Neurology
Why Neurology?
Historical Roots: Development of a Brain Science of Speech-Language
How to Study
Summary
2 The Organization of the Nervous System I
The Human Communicative Nervous System
Divisions of the Nervous System
Summary
3 The Organization of the Nervous System II
The Peripheral Nervous System
The Protection and Nourishment of the Brain
The Blood Supply of the Brain
General Principles of Neurologic Organization
Summary
4 Neuronal Function in the Nervous System
Neuronal Physiology
Myelin
Summary
5 Neurosensory Organization of Speech and Hearing
Bodily Sensation
Sensory Examination
Anatomy of Oral Sensation
Oral Sensory Receptors
The Visual System
Central Auditory Nervous System
Summary
6 The Neuromotor Control of Speech
The Pyramidal System
The Corticobulbar Tracts
Lower and Upper Motor Neurons
Alpha and Gamma Motor Neurons
The Extrapyramidal System: The Basal Ganglia
The Cerebellar System
Summary
7 The Cranial Nerves
Introduction
The Cranial Nerves for Smell and Vision
The Cranial Nerves for Speech and Hearing
Cranial Nerve Cooperation: The Act of Swallowing
Summary
8 Clinical Speech Syndromes of the Motor Systems
The Dysarthrias
Upper Motor Neuron Lesions: Spastic Dysarthria
Lower Motor Neuron Lesions: Flaccid Dysarthria
Mixed Upper and Lower Motor Neuron Lesions
Extrapyramidal Lesions: Dyskinetic Dysarthrias
The Cerebellum and the Cerebellar Pathway Lesions: Ataxic Dysarthria
Other Mixed Dysarthrias with Diverse Lesions
Summary
9 The Cerebral Control of Speech and Language
Cerebral Anatomy
Interhemispheric Connections
Cerebral Cortex
Association Pathways
The Clinicopathologic Method and Neuroimaging
Cerebral Blood Supply
Summary
10 The Central Language Mechanism and Its Disorders
A Model for Language and Its Disorders
Aphasia Classification
Associated Central Disturbances
Summary
11 Language Mechanisms in the Developing Brain
Brain Growth
Cerebral Plasticity
Development of Language Dominance
Childhood Language Disorders
Summary
12 Clinical Speech Syndromes and the Developing Brain
Developmental Motor Speech Disorders
Diagnosis of Neurologic Disorder with Primitive
Reflexes
Oral and Pharyngeal Reflexes
Assessing Mastication and Deglutition
Summary
Appendix A Synopsis of Medical Conditions Related to Communication Disorders
Appendix B Bedside Neurological Examination
Appendix C Screening Neurologic Examination for Speech-Language Pathology
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 16th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141992
About the Author
Russell J. Love
Wanda G. Webb
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Hearing and Speech Sciences, School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee.