Neurology and Systemic Disease, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 28-1
1st Edition
This issue of Neurologic Clinics features 17 articles that address the neurologic implications of systemic illnesses. Articles include neurologic presentations of infective endocardititis; neurologic presentations of acid-base imbalance, electrolyte abnormalities, and endocrine emergencies; neurologic presentation of renal disease; neurologic manifestations of systemic lupus erythematosus in children and adults; neurologic complications of respiratory disease; neurologic presentations of nutritional deficiencies; neurologic presentations of gastrointestinal disease; neurotoxicity of radiation therapy; neurologic presentation of lyme disease and syphilis; neurologic aspects of drug abuse; neurologic manifestations of transplant complications; neurologic presentations of sarcoidosis; neurologic presentations of fungal infections; neurologic presentations of cardiac disease; neurologic presentation of AIDS; neurologic presentation of systemic vasculitis; and neurologic presentations of hepatic disease.
- English
- © Saunders 2010
- 24th December 2009
- Saunders
- 9781437719185
Alireza Minagar Author
Dr. Minagar is a Professor of Neurology at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. He’s a certified Physician Investigator by Association of Clinical Research Professionals, member of the editorial board of Future Neurology, Neurological Research, and Alzheimer’s Disease Research Board. Dr. Minagar is the author of 231 journal articles and 33 book chapters, and editor of 10 books.
Department of Neurology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, LA, USA