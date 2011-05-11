Neurological Rehabilitation, 2e - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131228852

Neurological Rehabilitation, 2e

2nd Edition

Authors: Janet Carr Roberta Shepherd
Paperback ISBN: 9788131228852
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 11th May 2011
Page Count: 376
Description

Janet Carr and Roberta Shepherd head up a new team of eminent authors for the second edition of this definitive text on neurological physiotherapy. In the first edition, the authors described a model of neurological rehabilitation for individuals with motor dysfunction based on scientific research in the areas of neuromuscular control, biomechanics, motor skill learning, and the link between cognition and action, together with developments in pathology and adaptation.

The new edition continues to advance this model while identifying and incorporating the many advances that have occurred in the last decade in the understanding and treatment of adults with neurological conditions, whether caused by accident or disease. Among these advances is the knowledge that the brain retains a plastic potential to reorganize, even in old and/or lesioned brains, and that neural plasticity can be influenced by task-related mental and physical practice in a stimulating environment. There is also an increasing body of knowledge related to the musculoskeletal system’s adaptability and the need to prevent length and stiffness- related changes in muscle contractility, together with loss of aerobic fitness and endurance. There is an expanding body of clinical research that appears to support the model provided here.

The training guidelines outlined in Neurological Rehabilitation are based on biomechanical constructs and motor relearning research, applied to enhance brain reorganization and muscle contractility, and encourage functional recovery of the patient. It connects science and clinical practice enabling students and practitioners to develop their knowledge and use new clinical methods based on modern scientific understanding.

Key Features

  • All chapters have been revised, some with the collaboration of five specialists who are engaged in high level scientific research and clinical practice
  • Biomechanical models are presented to provide a framework for action-specific training and exercise to improve performance
  • Clinical guidelines are science- and evidence-based
  • Emphasis is on new approaches to the delivery of neurological rehabilitation that increase the time spent in mental and physical activity, and the intensity of practice and exercise
  • Up-to-date referencing

    • Table of Contents

    Part One Introduction: Adaptation, Training and Measurement
    Chapter 1 The adaptive system: plasticity and recovery
    Chapter 2 Training motor control, increasing strength and fitness and promoting skill acquisition
    Chapter 3 Measurement

    Part Two Task-Related Exercise and Training
    Chapter 4 Standing up and sitting down
    Chapter 5 Walking
    Chapter 6 Reaching and manipulation
    Chapter 7 Balance

    Part Three Body Function and Structure, Limitations in Activities and Participation
    Chapter 8 Upper motor neuron lesions
    Chapter 9 Cerebellar ataxia
    Chapter 10 Somatosensory and perceptual–cognitive impairments
    Chapter 11 Stroke
    Chapter 12 Traumatic brain injury
    Chapter 13 Parkinson’s Disease
    Chapter 14 Multiple Sclerosis


    Details

    About the Author

    Janet Carr

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Honorary Associate Professor, Physiotherapy, Faculty of Health Sciences, The University of Sydney, Australia

    Roberta Shepherd

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Honorary Professor, Physiotherapy, Faculty of Health Sciences, The University of Sydney, Australia

