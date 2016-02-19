Neurological Problems describes the clinical and pathological aspects of numerous neurological disorders. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 69 chapters. The opening part provides an introduction to the close relationship between the central nervous system and the categories of pathological reactions in man. The next parts deal first with certain problems concerning peripheral vasomotor activity, followed by discussions on neurophysiological mechanisms and chemical aspects of neurological problems. The last part presents considerable clinical manifestations and case studies of these problems. This book is of value to neurologists, neurophysiologists, pathologists, and clinicians.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I. General Considerations

Rythme, vie, santé

L'humanisme contemporain et ses incidences en pathologie

Man's Nervous System and Disease

Neurological Space-Time: Language as the Time Marker in Three-Dimensional Space

Part II. Applied (Laboratory and Clinical) Neurophysiology and Chemistry 29

Certain Problems Concerning Peripheral Vasomotor Activity

Thiamine and the Nervous System

Synthèse physio-pathologique personnelle sur les dyskaliémies (hypo ou hyperkaliémies)

The Value of Gamma-Encephalography in the Clinical Investigation of Cases of Brain Oedema

Investigations on the Behavior of Cerebrospinal Fluid Proteins and Rabbit Anti-Brain Serum

Aryl-Sulphatase in the Cerebral Fluid

Chlorpromazine Iontophoresis: Preliminary Results

Differences between Weichbrodt Reaction and the Electrophoretic Picture of Cerebrospinal Fluid Proteins in Spinal Block and in Polyradiculoneuritis

The Physiological Mechanism of Perseveration

On Certain Physiological Mechanisms of Internal Speech in Aphasia

Studies on the Perception of Spatial Relations by Children of Pre-School Age

Étude des potentiels évoqués visuels chez des hémianopsiques présentant des crises épileptiques visuelles dans leur champ aveugle

The Role of Oral Hyperglycaemiants as Activators in Epilepsy

The Influence of the Epileptogenic Focus upon the Functional Relations of the Two Cerebral Hemispheres

Clinico-Electromyographic Correlations in Muscular Dystrophy

Étude clinique et électromyographique de deux cas de polyradiculonévrite de Guillain-Barré à forme ataxique

Electromyographic and Motion Picture Analysis of Non-Rhythmic Involuntary Movements

Myopathic Manifestations in Cases of Cushing's Syndrome

Asymmetry of Movements in Cases of Chorea Minor

Part III. Neuropathological Studies

Glycogen Increase in the Brain as a Reaction to Injury

Sur les encéphalopathies infantiles familiales ayant comme substratum des dégénérescences spongieuses ou kystiques des centres nerveux

À propos d'une complication encéphalitique post-vaccinale

Les réticuloses prolifératives du nevraxe (à propos d'un cas anatomo-clinique d'encéphalite réticulo-granulomateuse

Anoxisch-vasale Gehirnschädigung bei Hypotoniezuständen bei luischer Aortitis

Cerebellar Ataxia with Onset in Middle Age Associated with Frontal Porencephaly

Entmarkende Hirnläsion bei Lymphogranulom

Neuropathological Verification of Tick-Borne Encephalitis

Part IV. Clinical Considerations and Case Reports

Neuropsychiatrie Observations of the Victims of Nazi Persecution

The Diagnosis Ex Juvantibus and Ex Nocentibus

L'absence du signe de Babinski dans les affections organiques de l'encéphale

Sur la zone réflexogène et certaines questions de la physiopathologie du réflexe palmo-mentionnaire (Marinesco-Radovici)

The Plantar Reflex in Normal Children, and in Association with Certain Diseases of the Nervous System

The ΉΗΕ" Syndrome and the Syndrome of Lightning Flexion Spasms

The Significance of the Neck-Big Toe Sign

The Co-existence of Paralysis of Gaze with a Tonic Plantar Reflex

A Contribution to the Study of Aphasia in Polyglots

Creative Writing by Aphasiacs

Über Störungen des optischen Vorstellungsvermögens

Isolated Amnesie Aphasia in a Case of Luetic Occlusion of the Middle Cerebral Artery

Syndrome multinévritique avec lésions de sarcoidose à la biopsie musculaire

Le vertige cortical

Epidemic of Vertigo and its Relation to the Epidemic of Influenza

The Aura