Neurological Problems
1st Edition
Editors: Jerzy Choróbski
eBook ISBN: 9781483225807
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 456
Description
Neurological Problems describes the clinical and pathological aspects of numerous neurological disorders. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 69 chapters. The opening part provides an introduction to the close relationship between the central nervous system and the categories of pathological reactions in man. The next parts deal first with certain problems concerning peripheral vasomotor activity, followed by discussions on neurophysiological mechanisms and chemical aspects of neurological problems. The last part presents considerable clinical manifestations and case studies of these problems. This book is of value to neurologists, neurophysiologists, pathologists, and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. General Considerations
Rythme, vie, santé
L'humanisme contemporain et ses incidences en pathologie
Man's Nervous System and Disease
Neurological Space-Time: Language as the Time Marker in Three-Dimensional Space
Part II. Applied (Laboratory and Clinical) Neurophysiology and Chemistry 29
Certain Problems Concerning Peripheral Vasomotor Activity
Thiamine and the Nervous System
Synthèse physio-pathologique personnelle sur les dyskaliémies (hypo ou hyperkaliémies)
The Value of Gamma-Encephalography in the Clinical Investigation of Cases of Brain Oedema
Investigations on the Behavior of Cerebrospinal Fluid Proteins and Rabbit Anti-Brain Serum
Aryl-Sulphatase in the Cerebral Fluid
Chlorpromazine Iontophoresis: Preliminary Results
Differences between Weichbrodt Reaction and the Electrophoretic Picture of Cerebrospinal Fluid Proteins in Spinal Block and in Polyradiculoneuritis
The Physiological Mechanism of Perseveration
On Certain Physiological Mechanisms of Internal Speech in Aphasia
Studies on the Perception of Spatial Relations by Children of Pre-School Age
Étude des potentiels évoqués visuels chez des hémianopsiques présentant des crises épileptiques visuelles dans leur champ aveugle
The Role of Oral Hyperglycaemiants as Activators in Epilepsy
The Influence of the Epileptogenic Focus upon the Functional Relations of the Two Cerebral Hemispheres
Clinico-Electromyographic Correlations in Muscular Dystrophy
Étude clinique et électromyographique de deux cas de polyradiculonévrite de Guillain-Barré à forme ataxique
Electromyographic and Motion Picture Analysis of Non-Rhythmic Involuntary Movements
Myopathic Manifestations in Cases of Cushing's Syndrome
Asymmetry of Movements in Cases of Chorea Minor
Part III. Neuropathological Studies
Glycogen Increase in the Brain as a Reaction to Injury
Sur les encéphalopathies infantiles familiales ayant comme substratum des dégénérescences spongieuses ou kystiques des centres nerveux
À propos d'une complication encéphalitique post-vaccinale
Les réticuloses prolifératives du nevraxe (à propos d'un cas anatomo-clinique d'encéphalite réticulo-granulomateuse
Anoxisch-vasale Gehirnschädigung bei Hypotoniezuständen bei luischer Aortitis
Cerebellar Ataxia with Onset in Middle Age Associated with Frontal Porencephaly
Entmarkende Hirnläsion bei Lymphogranulom
Neuropathological Verification of Tick-Borne Encephalitis
Part IV. Clinical Considerations and Case Reports
Neuropsychiatrie Observations of the Victims of Nazi Persecution
The Diagnosis Ex Juvantibus and Ex Nocentibus
L'absence du signe de Babinski dans les affections organiques de l'encéphale
Sur la zone réflexogène et certaines questions de la physiopathologie du réflexe palmo-mentionnaire (Marinesco-Radovici)
The Plantar Reflex in Normal Children, and in Association with Certain Diseases of the Nervous System
The ΉΗΕ" Syndrome and the Syndrome of Lightning Flexion Spasms
The Significance of the Neck-Big Toe Sign
The Co-existence of Paralysis of Gaze with a Tonic Plantar Reflex
A Contribution to the Study of Aphasia in Polyglots
Creative Writing by Aphasiacs
Über Störungen des optischen Vorstellungsvermögens
Isolated Amnesie Aphasia in a Case of Luetic Occlusion of the Middle Cerebral Artery
Syndrome multinévritique avec lésions de sarcoidose à la biopsie musculaire
Le vertige cortical
Epidemic of Vertigo and its Relation to the Epidemic of Influenza
The Aura
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225807
About the Editor
Jerzy Choróbski
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.