Neurological Physiotherapy
2nd Edition
A Problem-Solving Approach
Editors: Susan Edwards
Paperback ISBN: 9780443064401
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th October 2001
Page Count: 288
Description
Neurological Physiotherapy, 2nd Edition aims to provide an improved understanding of problems commonly encountered by the therapist working with people with neurological disability. It describes aspects of posture and movement difficulties which may occur as a result of neurological damage and gives guidance to help the therapist to plan the appropriate treatment programme for each patient. Using a problem-solving approach the emphasis is on the identification of symptoms in relation to impairment and disability rather than on a detailed description of neurological conditions.
Table of Contents
- Problem solving in neurological physiotherapy - setting the scene
Margaret J Mayston
2. Assessment, outcome measurement and goal setting in physiotherapy practice
Jennifer Freeman
3. An analysis of normal movement as the basis for the development of treatment
Susan Edwards
4. Neuropsychological problems and solutions
Dawn Wendy Langdon
5. Abnormal tone and movement as a result of neurological impairment: considerations for treatment
Susan Edwards
6. General principles of treatment
Philippa Carter and Susan Edwards
7. Drug treatment of neurological disability
Alan J Thompson
8. Case histories
Susan Edwards
9. Posture management and special seating
Pauline Pope
10. Splinting and the use of orthoses in the management of patients with neurological disorders
Susan Edwards
11. Longer-term management for patients with residual or progressive disability
Susan Edwards
12. The way forward
Cecily Partridge
Index
About the Editor
Susan Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Neurological Physiotherapy, London, UK
