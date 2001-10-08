Neurological Physiotherapy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443064401

Neurological Physiotherapy

2nd Edition

A Problem-Solving Approach

Editors: Susan Edwards
Paperback ISBN: 9780443064401
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th October 2001
Page Count: 288
Description

Neurological Physiotherapy, 2nd Edition aims to provide an improved understanding of problems commonly encountered by the therapist working with people with neurological disability. It describes aspects of posture and movement difficulties which may occur as a result of neurological damage and gives guidance to help the therapist to plan the appropriate treatment programme for each patient. Using a problem-solving approach the emphasis is on the identification of symptoms in relation to impairment and disability rather than on a detailed description of neurological conditions.

Table of Contents

  1. Problem solving in neurological physiotherapy - setting the scene
    Margaret J Mayston

    2. Assessment, outcome measurement and goal setting in physiotherapy practice
    Jennifer Freeman

    3. An analysis of normal movement as the basis for the development of treatment
    Susan Edwards

    4. Neuropsychological problems and solutions
    Dawn Wendy Langdon

    5. Abnormal tone and movement as a result of neurological impairment: considerations for treatment
    Susan Edwards

    6. General principles of treatment
    Philippa Carter and Susan Edwards

    7. Drug treatment of neurological disability
    Alan J Thompson

    8. Case histories
    Susan Edwards

    9. Posture management and special seating
    Pauline Pope

    10. Splinting and the use of orthoses in the management of patients with neurological disorders
    Susan Edwards

    11. Longer-term management for patients with residual or progressive disability
    Susan Edwards

    12. The way forward
    Cecily Partridge

    Index

About the Editor

Susan Edwards

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Neurological Physiotherapy, London, UK

