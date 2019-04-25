Neurological Examination Made Easy
6th Edition
Table of Contents
- History and examination.
- Speech.
- Mental state and higher function.
- Gait.
- Cranial nerves: general.
- Cranial nerve 1: olfactory nerve.
- Cranial nerves: the eye 1 – pupils, acuity, fields.
- Cranial nerves: the eye 2 – fundi.
- Cranial nerves III, IV, VI: eye movements.
- Cranial nerves: nystagmus.
- Cranial nerves V and VII: the face.
- Cranial nerve VIII: auditory nerve.
- Cranial nerves IX, X, XII: the mouth.
- Cranial nerve XI: accessory nerve.
- Motor system: key anatomy.
- Motor system: tone.
- Motor system: arms.
- Motor system: legs.
- Motor system: reflexes.
- Motor system: what you find and what it means.
- Sensation: general.
- Sensation: what you find and what it means.
- Co-ordination.
- Abnormal movements.
- Special signs and other tests.
- The autonomic nervous system.
- The unconscious or confused patient.
- Summary of standard neurological examination.
- Passing clinical examinations.
Description
Neurological clinical examinations are some of the most intimidating procedures medical students, junior doctors and residents have to perform. This book’s clear, succinct explanations and simple/memorable line drawings, along with top tips/common mistakes boxes, combine to demystify the subject and offer straightforward guidance. The spectacular success of the book over many years demonstrates that it succeeds more than any other resource available. This 6th edition will ensure the content remains as fresh, current and easy to interpret as ever.
Key Features
- A concise and lucid explanation of how to examine the nervous system.
- Copiously illustrated with clear line diagrams and flow charts.
- Instructions are clear and systematic – what to do, what you will find, and what it means.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 25th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702076275
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702076282
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702076299
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702076305
About the Authors
Geraint Fuller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Neurologist, Gloucester Royal Hospital, Gloucester, UK