Neuroendovascular Management: Anatomy and Techniques, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705072

Neuroendovascular Management: Anatomy and Techniques, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 20-3

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Rosenwasser Pascal Jabbour
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705072
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th October 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

Vascular Anatomy: The Head, Neck and Skull Base; Neurovascular Anatomy of the Brain and Skull; Vascular Anatomy of the Spine and Spinal Cord; Intracranial Collateral Anastomoses - Relevance to Endovascular Procedures; CT Imaging, MR Imaging and Ultrasound; Applications to Endovascular Procedures; Techniques and Devices in Neuroendovascular Procedures; Percutaneous Vertebroplasty; Inferior Petrosal Sinus Sampling in the Diagnosis of Sellar Neuropathology; Physiological Testing; Balloon Occlusion Testing, and WADA Testing in Neuroendovascular Procedures

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437705072

About the Authors

Robert Rosenwasser Author

Pascal Jabbour Author

