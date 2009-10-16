Neuroendovascular Management: Anatomy and Techniques, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 20-3

Vascular Anatomy: The Head, Neck and Skull Base; Neurovascular Anatomy of the Brain and Skull; Vascular Anatomy of the Spine and Spinal Cord; Intracranial Collateral Anastomoses - Relevance to Endovascular Procedures; CT Imaging, MR Imaging and Ultrasound; Applications to Endovascular Procedures; Techniques and Devices in Neuroendovascular Procedures; Percutaneous Vertebroplasty; Inferior Petrosal Sinus Sampling in the Diagnosis of Sellar Neuropathology; Physiological Testing; Balloon Occlusion Testing, and WADA Testing in Neuroendovascular Procedures