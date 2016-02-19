Neuroendocrinology
1st Edition
Volume I
Description
Neuroendocrinology, Volume I, is the first in a two-volume treatise designed to provide a survey of all aspects of the rapidly expanding science of neuroendocrinology. Only in recent years have the relations between the nervous system and the endocrine system come under intensive scrutiny, but their interactions have already been shown to be multiple and diverse. This diversity is reflected in the range of subjects covered. There are chapters on neural control of endocrine function; the effects of hormones on the brain; brain-endocrine interrelations during various phases of development; and the comparative aspects of neuroendocrine integration. The relation of brain chemistry to endocrine function, the effect of drugs on neuroendocrine mechanisms, and the new discipline of clinical neuroendocrinology have also been considered.
Not only neurophysiologists and endocrinologists, but pharmacologists, zoologists, biochemists, psychologists, and those in clinical medicine will find the treatise of interest. Parts of neuroendocrinology have been discussed in other works, but this is the first treatise in which an attempt has been made to cover all ramifications of neuroendocrinology. This book can be used both as a text for advanced students and as a reference source.
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter 1. Neuroendocrine Integrating Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Neural Control of Endocrine Secretion
III. Actions of Hormones on the Brain
IV. Hormones and Developmental Processes
V. Comparative Neuroendocrinology
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. The Anatomy of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
I. Introduction
II. The Hypothalamus
III. The Pituitary Gland
References
Chapter 3. Limbic and Other Neural Pathways That Regulate Endocrine Function
I. Introduction
II. Cortical and Subcortical Gray Components
III. Fibrous Connections Intrinsic to Limbic System Cortex and Subcortical Gray
IV. Extramural Pathways Linking Limbic System Cortex with Areas in the Brain Stem
V. Interrelationships between Neocortex and Limbic System
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Stereotaxic Techniques and the Production of Lesions
I. Limitations of the Lesion Technique
II. Stereotaxic Technique
III. Electric Parameters for Lesion Production
IV. Mechanisms of Lesion Production
V. Changes in Lesions with Time
VI. The Transition Zone between Stimulation and Lesion
VII. Electrodes
VIII. Injection Techniques
References
Appendix. Bibliography of Stereotaxic and Other Brain Atlases Arranged by Species
Chapter 5. Neurosecretion
I. The Concept of Neurosecretion
II. Nature of the Neurosecretory Cell
III. Nature of the Neurosecretory Process
IV. Nature of the Neurosecretory Material
V. Occurrence of Neurosecretion in Invertebrate Animals
VI. Occurrence of Neurosecretion in Vertebrate Animals
VII. Secretion by Non-neuronal Nervous Tissue and "Neuroglandular" Areas of Possible Endocrine Significance
VIII. Neurosecretion versus Secretion by Neurons and the Evolution of Neurosecretory Systems: Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Control of Vasopressin Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Study
III. Stimuli Causing Vasopressin Release
IV. Central Mechanisms
V. Cholinergic and Adrenergic Steps in Control of Vasopressin Release
VI. Conclusions and Summary
References
Chapter 7. Neural Control of Oxytocin Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Role of Oxytocin in Reproduction and Lactation
III. Nervous Mechanisms Regulating Oxytocin Secretion
IV. Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 8. Hypothalamic Releasing Factors and the Neurovascular Link between the Brain and the Anterior Pituitary
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Implications of the Anatomical Relationships of the Anterior Pituitary
III. Evidence Suggesting a Functional Role for the Portal Vessels
IV. Hypophyseal Releasing and Inhibiting Factors
V. Summary
References
Chapter 9. Control of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Methods Used for Evaluating Changes in Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Secretion
III. The Hypothalamus and Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Secretion
IV. The Role of Nervous Structures Other than the Hypothalamus in the Control of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Secretion
V. Steroid Feedback Mechanisms in the Control of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Secretion
VI. Short Feedback Mechanisms in the Control of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Secretion
VII. The Role of Stress in the Control of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Secretion
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Secretion in the Fetus and Infant
I. Introduction
II. Pituitary-Adrenocortical System in the Fetus
III. Pituitary-Adrenocortical System in the Infant
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Neural and Other Mechanisms Regulating Aldosterone Secretion
I. Effect of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone on Control of Aldosterone Secretion
II. Effect of Renin-Angiotensin System on Aldosterone Secretion
III. Effect of Electrolytes on Aldosterone Secretion
IV. Neural Mechanisms Regulating Aldosterone Secretion
V. Summary
References
Chapter 12. Control of Thyrotropic Hormone Secretion
I. Introduction
II. The Pituitary-Thyroid Axis as a Feedback System
III. Neural Control of Thyrotropin Secretion
IV. Factors Affecting Pituitary-Thyroid Activity
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. Control of Growth Hormone Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Growth Hormone during Fetal Development and at Different Ages during Life Span
III. Growth Hormone in Pregnancy
IV. Growth Hormone in Dwarfism and Acromegaly
V. Nervous Control of Growth Hormone Secretion
VI. Influence of Metabolic Factors and Various Conditions on Growth Hormone Secretion
VII. Influence of Hormonal Factors on Growth Hormone Secretion
VIII. Influence of the Environment or Stressful Factors on Growth Hormone Secretion
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Control of Gonadotropin Secretion in the Male
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Roles of Endocrine, Central Nervous, and Peripheral Nervous Systems
III. Components of the Neuroendocrine Reflex
IV. The Feedback Control of Gonadotropin Secretion
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Control of Gonadotropin Secretion in the Female
I. Factors Influencing Gonadotropin Secretion
II. Effects of Various Experimental Procedures on Gonadotropin Secretion
III. Some Structural and Functional Data Concerning the Hypothalamo-Hypophyseal Connection
IV. Neural Mechanisms Controlling Gonadotropin Secretion
V. Neurohormonal Feedback Mechanisms in the Control of Gonadotropin Secretion
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Control of Mammary Growth and Lactation
I. Introduction
II. Mammary Growth
III. Lactation
IV. Relation of the Hypothalamus to Mammary Growth and Lactation
V. Control of Prolactin Secretion
VI. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 794
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275048
About the Editor
Luciano Martini
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Endocrinology, University of Milano, Milano, Italy