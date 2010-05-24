Neuroendocrinology, Volume 181
1st Edition
The Normal Neuroendocrine System
Table of Contents
- Cellular signalling: peptide hormones and growth factors
B.I. Posner and S.A. Laporte (Quebec, Canada)
2. Neuroendocrine control of energy homeostasis: update on new insights
S.P. Kalra and P.S. Kalra (Florida, US)
3. Reproductive behaviors: new developments in concepts and in molecular mechanisms
Z.M. Weil, G. Murakami and D.W. Pfaff (NY, USA)
4. Interactions between the immune and neuroendocrine systems
S. Rivest (Quebec, Canada)
5. Physiological roles of the kisspeptin/GPR54 system in the neuroendocrine control of reproduction
R. Pineda, E. Aguilar, L. Pinilla and M. Tena-Sempere (Córdoba, Spain)
6. Regulation of complex pulsatile and rhythmic neuroendocrine systems: the male gonadal axis as a prototype
J.D. Veldhuis, D.M. Keenan and S.M. Pincus (Minnesota, Virginia and Connecticut, USA)
7. Physiological significance of the rhythmic secretion of hypothalamic and pituitary hormones
E.-H. Gan and R. Quinton (Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK)
8. Melatonin: a multitasking molecule
R.J. Reiter, D.-X. Tan and L. Fuentes-Broto (Texas, USA)
9. Modulation of steroid hormone receptor activity
V. Staniši
10. The intracrine sex steroid biosynthesis pathways
V. Luu-The and F. Labrie (Quebec, Canada)
11. Steroidogenic enzymes in the brain: morphological aspects
G. Pelletier (Quebec, Canada).
12. The multiple roles of estrogens and the enzyme aromatase
W.C. Boon, J.D.Y. Chow and E.R. Simpson (Victoria, Australia)
13. ERb in CNS: new roles in development and function
X. Fan, H. Xu, M. Warner and J.-Å. Gustafsson (Chongqing, China, Huddinge, Sweden and Texas, USA)
14. Interactions of estradiol and insulin-like growth factor-I signalling in the nervous system: New advances
L.M. Garcia-Segura, M.-A. Ar
15. A hormonal contraceptive for men: how close are we?
I. Huhtaniemi (London, UK)
Description
Neuroendocrinology is a discipline which originated about 50 years ago as a branch of Endocrinology and that is now strictly linked to neuroscience.
Volumes 181 and 182 of Progress in Brain Research provide a rapid view of the major points presently discussed at biological and clinical levels.
The chapters have been written by top scientists who are directly involved in basic or clinical research and who use the most sophisticated biotechnological techniques.
The volumes cover of the role of genetics in many endocrine-related events, like neuroendocrinological diseases and endocrine depenedent cancers (prostate, breast, etc,). Interesting information is also provided on possibile treatments of neurodegenerative brain diseases (e.g., Alzheimer and similar syndromes).
Key Features
• The best researchers in the field provide their conclusions in the context of the latest experimental results
• Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
• Of great value for researchers and experts, but also for students as a background reference
Readership
Neurologists, Neuroscientists, Neuropsychologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2010
- Published:
- 24th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444537034
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444536174
About the Serial Volume Editors
Luciano Martini Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Endocrinology, University of Milano, Milano, Italy
George Chrousos Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
First Department of Pediatrics, Athens University Medical School, Athens, Greece
Fernand Labrie Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Molecular Endocrinology, Laval University Hospital, Quebec City, Canada
Karel Pacak Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Section of Medical Neuroendocrinology, NICHD-NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA
Donald Pfaff Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Neurobiology and Behavior, Rockefeller University, New York, USA