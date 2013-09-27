Neuroeconomics
2nd Edition
Decision Making and the Brain
In the years since it first published, Neuroeconomics: Decision Making and the Brain has become the standard reference and textbook in the burgeoning field of neuroeconomics. The second edition, a nearly complete revision of this landmark book, will set a new standard. This new edition features five sections designed to serve as both classroom-friendly introductions to each of the major subareas in neuroeconomics, and as advanced synopses of all that has been accomplished in the last two decades in this rapidly expanding academic discipline. The first of these sections provides useful introductions to the disciplines of microeconomics, the psychology of judgment and decision, computational neuroscience, and anthropology for scholars and students seeking interdisciplinary breadth. The second section provides an overview of how human and animal preferences are represented in the mammalian nervous systems. Chapters on risk, time preferences, social preferences, emotion, pharmacology, and common neural currencies—each written by leading experts—lay out the foundations of neuroeconomic thought. The third section contains both overview and in-depth chapters on the fundamentals of reinforcement learning, value learning, and value representation. The fourth section, “The Neural Mechanisms for Choice,” integrates what is known about the decision-making architecture into state-of-the-art models of how we make choices. The final section embeds these mechanisms in a larger social context, showing how these mechanisms function during social decision-making in both humans and animals. The book provides a historically rich exposition in each of its chapters and emphasizes both the accomplishments and the controversies in the field. A clear explanatory style and a single expository voice characterize all chapters, making core issues in economics, psychology, and neuroscience accessible to scholars from all disciplines. The volume is essential reading for anyone interested in neuroeconomics in particular or decision making in general.
- Editors and contributing authors are among the acknowledged experts and founders in the field, making this the authoritative reference for neuroeconomics
- Suitable as an advanced undergraduate or graduate textbook as well as a thorough reference for active researchers
- Introductory chapters on economics, psychology, neuroscience, and anthropology provide students and scholars from any discipline with the keys to understanding this interdisciplinary field
- Detailed chapters on subjects that include reinforcement learning, risk, inter-temporal choice, drift-diffusion models, game theory, and prospect theory make this an invaluable reference
- Published in association with the Society for Neuroeconomics—www.neuroeconomics.org
- Full-color presentation throughout with numerous carefully selected illustrations to highlight key concepts
Researchers and graduate students in neuroeconomics, behavioral / cognitive neuroscience, behavioral economics, and cognitive psychology
Preface
Using the Book
Acknowledgments
List of Contributors
Introduction: A Brief History of Neuroeconomics
Neoclassical Economics
Cognitive Neuroscience
Setting the Stage for Neuroeconomics
Two Trends, One Goal
Consolidation
Summary
Part I: The Fundamental Tools of Neuroeconomics
Chapter 1. Basic Methods from Neoclassical Economics
Introduction
Rational Choice and Utility Theory: Some Beginnings
The ordinal revolution and the Logic of Choice
Quantitative Tests of Qualitative Theories: Revealed Preference
Expected Utility Theory
Using Axioms: The Neoclassical Approach in Neuroeconomics
Chapter 2. Experimental Economics and Experimental Game Theory
Introduction
Game Theory Described
Game Theory Experiments
Neuroeconomics experiments
Towards a Neuroeconomic Theory of Game Playing
Chapter 3. Computational and Process Models of Decision Making in Psychology and Behavioral Economics
Introduction
Models of Risky Choice
Models of Riskless Choice
Models of Choice Over Time
Computational Process Models
Diffusion Models of Rapid Decisions
Judgment
Conclusion
Chapter 4. Estimation and Testing of Computational Psychological Models
Introduction
Behavioral Data to be Modeled
Methods for Estimating Parameters
Model Comparisons
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter 5. Introduction to Neuroscience
Introduction
The Cellular Structure of Information Encoding in the Brain
The Large-Scale Anatomical Structure of the Brain
Organizing Principles of Representation in the Brain
Plasticity and Memory
Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 6. Experimental Methods in Cognitive Neuroscience
Introduction
Measurement Techniques
Manipulation Techniques
Conclusion: Convergence Across Methods
Chapter 7. Evolutionary Anthropological Insights into Neuroeconomics: What Non-Human Primates can Tell us About Human Decision-Making Strategies
Introduction: How an Evolutionary Perspective is Important for Neuroeconomics
Understanding Evolutionary Homologies Across Primates
Prospect Theory and Framing Effects in Non-Human Primates
Ambiguity Aversion and the Ellsberg Paradox in Non-Human Primates
What Comparative Work Means for Traditional Economics and Neuroeconomics
Acknowledgments
Part II: Neural and Psychological Foundations of Economic Preferences
Chapter 8. The Computation of Stimulus Values in Simple Choice
Introduction
Theory: A Computational Model of Simple Choice
Methodology: How to Identify Stimulus Value Signals?
Evidence: Stimulus Value Signals in Basic Valuation Tasks
Complication: Attention Modulates the Computation and Comparison of Stimulus Values
Theory: How are Stimulus Values Computed?
Evidence for a Causal Role of the Stimulus Value Signals in VMPFC
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter 9. Valuation for Risky and Uncertain Choices
Introduction
Decisions Under Uncertainty and Risk
Models of Risky Choice
Neural Representation of Uncertainty and Risk
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter 10. Valuation, Intertemporal Choice, and Self-Control
Introduction
Valuation in Intertemporal Choice
Self-Control
Conclusion
Chapter 11. Social Preferences and the Brain
Behaviors and Motives
Exploring the Neural Circuitry of Social Preferences: Methodological Concerns
The Neurobiology of Simple Choice
Evidence for the Similarity Between Social Preference Decisions and Simple Reward-Based Decisions
Components of the Social Preferences Network
Conclusions
Chapter 12. Neuroeconomics of Emotion and Decision Making
Introduction: Heart or Head?
Studying Emotion
Incidental Affect: Carry-Over Effects on Decision Making
Emotion’s Impact on Valuation During Choice
Changing Emotions, Changing Choices
General Conclusion: Beyond Two Systems
Chapter 13. Multistage Valuation Signals and Common Neural Currencies
Introduction to Value-Based Decision Making
Stage 1: Valuation of Options – Predicted Valuation Signals
Stage 2: Choice–Action Valuation Signals
Stage 3: Outcome – Experienced Valuation Signals
Conclusion: Multistage Neuro-Cognitive Models of Choice
Chapter 14. Pharmacology of Economic and Social Decision Making
Introduction to Psychopharmacology
Pharmacology of Time Preferences
Pharmacology of Risk Preferences
Pharmacology of Social Preferences
Conclusion
Part III: Learning and Valuation
Chapter 15. Value Learning through Reinforcement: The Basics of Dopamine and Reinforcement Learning
Introduction
Learning: Prediction and Prediction Errors
Functional Anatomy of Dopamine and Striatum
Responses of Dopamine Neurons to Outcomes
Sequential Predictions: From Rescorla–Wagner to Temporal Difference Learning
Temporal Difference Learning and the Dopamine Response
From Error-Driven Learning to Choice
Conclusions
Chapter 16. Advanced Reinforcement Learning
Introduction
The RL Formalism
Learning
Rewards and Punishments
States, Stimuli, and Perceptual Uncertainty
Actions
Conclusion
Chapter 17. The Basal Ganglia, Reinforcement Learning, and the Encoding of Value
Introduction
Value-Based and Procedure-Based Strategies
Encoding of Values and Strategies by Striatal Neurons
The Role of the Putamen in History-Based Action Selection
Encoding of Long-Term Values and Multistep Reward Prediction Errors by Midbrain Dopamine Neurons
Decision to Wait and the Activity of Dorsal Raphe Serotonin Neurons
Conclusion
Chapter 18. From Experienced Utility to Decision Utility
Introduction
Experienced Utility
Experienced Utility: Neuroimaging Brain Activations in Humans
Beyond Experienced Utility
Identifying What Does What for Brain Mechanisms of Outcome Utilities
Berridge’s Critique of the Dopamine Reward-Learning Hypothesis
O’Doherty’s Response to the Critique of the Reward-Learning Hypothesis
Integration Between the Two Viewpoints?
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
Part IV: The Neural Mechanisms for Choice
Chapter 19. Neural Mechanisms for Perceptual Decision Making
Introduction
Signal Detection Theory and Sensory Representation
Sequential Sampling Models and the Decision Process
Perceptual Decision Making in Humans
Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 20. Value-Based Decision Making
Introduction
The Twin Threads of Decision Neuroscience
An Overview of the Standard Model for Value-Based Decision Making
Understanding the Choice Circuit
Understanding the Valuation Circuit
Relating the Standard Model To Economic Theory: Rums
Putting it All Together: Relating the Standard Model to Perceptual Decision
Chapter 21. Multiple Systems for Value Learning
Introduction
Multiple Systems for Learning and Controlling Behavior
Computational Foundations of Multiple Learning Systems
Multiple Neural Systems for Value Learning
What is the Nature of the Interactions Between the Different Systems?
Conclusions: Alternative Systems, More Systems
Chapter 22. Integrating Benefits and Costs in Decision Making
Introduction to Behavioral Ecological Approaches to Decision Making
Anatomy of Cost-Based Decision Making
Linking Stimuli and Actions to Rewards and Making Decisions
Anterior Cingulate Cortex and Effort-Based Decision Making
Contrasting Roles of Different Frontal Cortex Areas in Different Types of Cost-Based Decision Making
A Distributed Network for Making Cost–Benefit Decisions
Choice Representations in Anterior Cingulate Cortex are Invariantly Tied to a Reference Frame Suitable for Foraging
Neuropharmacology of Cost-Based Choice
Conclusions
Chapter 23. Neuronal Circuit Computation of Choice
Introduction
Models of Decision Making
Adaptive Value-Based Choice
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Chapter 24. The Neurobiology of Context-Dependent Valuation and Choice
Introduction
Behavioral Context Effects in Choice
The Neurobiology of Context-Dependence in Decision-Related Systems
Electrophysiological Studies Of Context-Dependence
Neuroimaging Studies of Context-Dependence in Decision Making
Bridging Context-Dependent Coding and Decision-Making Behavior
Conclusions
Part V: Brain Circuitry of Social Valuation and Social Choice
Chapter 25. The Neural Basis of Strategic Choice
Components of Behavioral Game Theory
Neural Evidence
Conclusions and Future Research
Chapter 26. Brain Circuitry for Social Decision Making in Non-Human Primates
Introduction
Game Theory
Primate Visuo-Saccadic Circuitry as a Model System for Studying the Neural Basis of Social Decision Making
Reinforcement Learning
Cortical Mechanisms of Reinforcement Learning During Iterative Games
Response Selection by the Frontal Eye Fields and Superior Colliculus
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter 27. Understanding Others: Brain Mechanisms of Theory of Mind and Empathy
Introduction
Defining Concepts
The Study of Theory of Mind
The Study of Empathy and Feelings
Social Emotions: Emotional Contagion, Compassion, Envy, and Schadenfreude
Future Research Directions
Appendix. Prospect Theory and the Brain
Introduction to Prospect Theory
Prospect Theory Measurement
Neuroscientific Data
Conclusions and Future Directions
Index
- 560
- English
- © Academic Press 2014
- 27th September 2013
- Academic Press
- 9780123914699
- 9780124160088
Paul W. Glimcher
Paul W. Glimcher, Julius Silver Professor of Neural Science, Economics and Psychology at New York University. Director, Center for Neuroeconomics, NYU. A.B. - Princeton University, Magna cum Laude. Ph.D. -University of Pennsylvania, Neuroscience. Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, The Association for Psychological Science and the McKnight, Whitehall, Klingenstein and McDonnell Foundations. Investigator of the National Eye Institute, The National Institute of Mental Health, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the National Institute on Aging. Founding President of the Society for Neuroeconomics. Winner of the Margaret and Herman Sokol Faculty Award in the Sciences, 2003. Winner of NYU’s Distinguished (Lifetime Accomplishment) Teaching Award, 2006. Member of the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives. Publications in Nature, Science, Neuron, Journal of Neurophysiology, American Economic Review, Quarterly Journal of Economics, Games and Economic Behavior, Vision Research, Experimental Brain Research, MIT Encyclopedia of Cognitive Science, International Encyclopedia of Social and Behavioral Science and numerous edited volumes. He is the author of: Decisions, Uncertainty and, the Brain: The Science of Neuroeconomics, 2003 from MIT Press. Winner of the American Association of Publishers Medical Sciences Book of the Year, 2003. Neuroeconomics. Decision Making and the Brain, 2009 from Academic Press. Winner of the American Association of Publishers Economics and Social Sciences Book of the Year Awards, 2009. Foundations of Neuroeconomic Analysis, 2011 from Oxford University Press. Neuroeconomics. Decision Making and the Brain 2nd ed. 2013. Professor Glimcher’s work has been covered by the popular press in the Wall Street Journal, Time, Newsweek, The Los Angeles Times, Money Magazine, New Scientist, and on National Public Radio, The BBC, Le Monde, Die Welt, Frankfurter Allgemeine, La Vanguardia, Fox News, and NOVA amongst others.
http://www.neuroeconomics.nyu.edu
http://www.cns.nyu.edu/~glimcher
New York University, Center for Neural Sciences, NY, USA
Ernst Fehr
University of Zurich, Department of Economics, Laboratory for the Study of Social and Neural Systems
"This fully revised, second edition comes five years after the first and reflects the tremendous growth in the field of neurobiology of decision making…The text, uniformly well written and accessible, does not shy away from controversies in the research. This is an excellent text for either a graduate course or a very advanced undergraduate course on the subject." Summing Up: Recommended.--CHOICE Reviews Online, June 2014
"This book describes neuroeconomics, a combination of neuroscience and behavioral economics, with the goal of understanding how economic policies influence motivation on a neuropsychological level and, ultimately, behavior…This is an excellent book…It should be in the libraries of students and professionals interested in neuroeconomics."Rating: 4 Stars--Doody.com, April 4, 2014
Reviews for the First Edition:
“Neuroeconomics is a timely collection of papers by leading researchers from both sides of the border between economics and neuroscience…The book should be of interest to anyone who has ever wondered about the mechanics of how decisions are made in the brain, and what it means about human nature.”--VINCE CRAWFORD, DISTINGUISHED PROFESSOR OF ECONOMICS, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO, USA
“Economists pride themselves on rigorous parsimony. By taking the neural correlates of behavior into account, potentially explanatory variables explode. This book shows when digging deeper nonetheless pays for economics, and how to do it well.”--CHRISTOPH ENGEL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MAX PLANCK INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON COLLECTIVE GOODS, BONN, GERMANY
“For those onlookers who can’t quite accept that neuroscience may provide insight into how we decide what course of action to follow, the contributors to this comprehensive volume offer some very compelling, and very serious experimental and theoretical insights. Highly recommended, and enormously provocative.”--FLOYD BLOOM, PROFESSOR EMERITUS, DEPARTMENT OF NEUROPHARMACOLOGY, THE SCRIPPS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LA JOLLA, USA