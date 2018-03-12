Neurocritical Care, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323610483, 9780323610490

Neurocritical Care, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Authors: Alejandro Rabinstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323610490
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323610483
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th March 2018
Table of Contents

Neurocritical Care – Table of Contents

Preface: Neurocritical Care: Growth from Interdisciplinary Collaboration

Pathophysiology and Management of Intracranial Hypertension and Tissular Brain Hypoxia After Severe Traumatic Brain Injury: An Integrative Approach

Management of Traumatic Brain Injury: An Update

Cortical Spreading Depression and Ischemia in Neurocritical Patients

Targeted Temperature Management in Brain Injured Patients

Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage: Unanswered Questions

Recent Advances in the Acute Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage

New Developments in Refractory Status Epilepticus

Acute Cardiac Complications in Critical Brain Disease

Nosocomial Infections in the Neurointensive Care Unit

Shared Decision Making in Neurocritical Care

Description

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, edited by Alejandro A. Rabinstein, will focus on Neurocritical Care. Topics will include Anoxic-Ischemic Brain Injury, Practical Approach to Posttraumatic Intracranial Hypertension According to Pathophysiologic Reasoning, Management of Traumatic Brain Injury: An Update, Cortical Spreading Depression and Ischemia in Neurocritical Patients, Targeted Temperature Management in Brain-Injured Patients, Herpes Virus Encephalitis in Adults: Current Knowledge and Old Myths, Primary Acute Neuromuscular Respiratory Failure, Intensive Care Unit–Acquired Weakness, Recent Advances in the Acute Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage, New Developments in Refractory Status Epilepticus, Acute Cardiac Complications in Critical Brain Disease, Nosocomial Infections in the Neurointensive Care Unit, Neurologic Complications of Solid Organ Transplantation, and Shared Decision Making in Neurocritical Care.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323610490
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323610483

About the Authors

Alejandro Rabinstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester Minnesota

