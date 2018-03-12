Neurocritical Care, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, edited by Alejandro A. Rabinstein, will focus on Neurocritical Care. Topics will include Anoxic-Ischemic Brain Injury, Practical Approach to Posttraumatic Intracranial Hypertension According to Pathophysiologic Reasoning, Management of Traumatic Brain Injury: An Update, Cortical Spreading Depression and Ischemia in Neurocritical Patients, Targeted Temperature Management in Brain-Injured Patients, Herpes Virus Encephalitis in Adults: Current Knowledge and Old Myths, Primary Acute Neuromuscular Respiratory Failure, Intensive Care Unit–Acquired Weakness, Recent Advances in the Acute Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage, New Developments in Refractory Status Epilepticus, Acute Cardiac Complications in Critical Brain Disease, Nosocomial Infections in the Neurointensive Care Unit, Neurologic Complications of Solid Organ Transplantation, and Shared Decision Making in Neurocritical Care.

