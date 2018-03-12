Neurocritical Care, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Neurocritical Care – Table of Contents
Preface: Neurocritical Care: Growth from Interdisciplinary Collaboration
Pathophysiology and Management of Intracranial Hypertension and Tissular Brain Hypoxia After Severe Traumatic Brain Injury: An Integrative Approach
Management of Traumatic Brain Injury: An Update
Cortical Spreading Depression and Ischemia in Neurocritical Patients
Targeted Temperature Management in Brain Injured Patients
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage: Unanswered Questions
Recent Advances in the Acute Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage
New Developments in Refractory Status Epilepticus
Acute Cardiac Complications in Critical Brain Disease
Nosocomial Infections in the Neurointensive Care Unit
Shared Decision Making in Neurocritical Care
Description
This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, edited by Alejandro A. Rabinstein, will focus on Neurocritical Care. Topics will include Anoxic-Ischemic Brain Injury, Practical Approach to Posttraumatic Intracranial Hypertension According to Pathophysiologic Reasoning, Management of Traumatic Brain Injury: An Update, Cortical Spreading Depression and Ischemia in Neurocritical Patients, Targeted Temperature Management in Brain-Injured Patients, Herpes Virus Encephalitis in Adults: Current Knowledge and Old Myths, Primary Acute Neuromuscular Respiratory Failure, Intensive Care Unit–Acquired Weakness, Recent Advances in the Acute Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage, New Developments in Refractory Status Epilepticus, Acute Cardiac Complications in Critical Brain Disease, Nosocomial Infections in the Neurointensive Care Unit, Neurologic Complications of Solid Organ Transplantation, and Shared Decision Making in Neurocritical Care.
About the Authors
Alejandro Rabinstein Author
Associate Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester Minnesota