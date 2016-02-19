Neurochemical Aspects of Hypothalamic Function - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124755604, 9780323160742

Neurochemical Aspects of Hypothalamic Function

1st Edition

Editors: L Martini
eBook ISBN: 9780323160742
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 170
Description

Neurochemical Aspects of Hypothalamic Function covers the proceedings of the Second International Meeting of the International Society for Neurochemistry, held in Milan, Italy, on September 1969. The one-day symposium focuses on the neurochemical aspects of hypothalamic function and their relation to secretion of anterior pituitary hormones. This book contains seven chapters that emphasize the relationships among the effects of environmental stimuli and observable changes in catecholamines in the hypothalamus, indoleamines in the pineal, the hypophysiotropic hormones of the hypothalamus, and secretion of anterior pituitary hormones. This text further explores some important interactions between the external environment, brain, and anterior pituitary, as well as feedback on the brain and anterior pituitary by body target organs, with a particular emphasis on their function as a unit.
This book is an ideal source for neucochemists, neurologists, and researchers who are interested in the hypothalamic function.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Modification of Synthesis and Release of Hypothalamic Releasing Factors Induced by Exogenous Stimuli

Modification of Synthesis and Release of Hypothalamic Releasing Factors Induced by Changes of the Endocrine "Milieu"

Participation of Central Monoaminergic Neurons in the Regulation of Anterior Pituitary Secretion

Role of Brain Catecholamines in the Control of Anterior Pituitary Functions

Effects of Endocrine Manipulations on the Metabolism of Hypothalamic Monoamines

Control of the Synthesis of Melatonin and Other Methoxyindoles in the Mammalian Pineal Organ

Role of Indoleamines in the Control of the Secretion of Pituitary Gonadotropins




Details

No. of pages:
170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160742

About the Editor

L Martini

