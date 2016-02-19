Neurochemical Aspects of Hypothalamic Function covers the proceedings of the Second International Meeting of the International Society for Neurochemistry, held in Milan, Italy, on September 1969. The one-day symposium focuses on the neurochemical aspects of hypothalamic function and their relation to secretion of anterior pituitary hormones. This book contains seven chapters that emphasize the relationships among the effects of environmental stimuli and observable changes in catecholamines in the hypothalamus, indoleamines in the pineal, the hypophysiotropic hormones of the hypothalamus, and secretion of anterior pituitary hormones. This text further explores some important interactions between the external environment, brain, and anterior pituitary, as well as feedback on the brain and anterior pituitary by body target organs, with a particular emphasis on their function as a unit.

This book is an ideal source for neucochemists, neurologists, and researchers who are interested in the hypothalamic function.