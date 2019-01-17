Neuroblastoma
1st Edition
Molecular Mechanisms and Therapeutic Interventions
Description
Neuroblastoma: Molecular Mechanisms and Therapeutic Interventions comprehensively reviews current concepts in molecular and histopathological mechanisms that influence the growth of human malignant neuroblastoma, along with exciting therapeutic interventions. This book features a broad collection of contributions from leading investigators in histopathology, molecular mechanisms, genetics, epigenetics, microRNAs, proteomics, and metabolism in controlling growth and death in neuroblastoma. Recent developments in therapeutic interventions for neuroblastoma are also covered extensively, including chapters on surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. This book is ideal for advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, medical students, postdoctoral fellows, and investigators with an interest in current molecular concepts and therapeutic interventions.
Key Features
- Comprehensively covers the histopathological characterization, molecular mechanisms, and most recent therapeutic interventions in neuroblastoma
- Includes recent developments and therapeutic interventions for neuroblastoma, including chapters on surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy
- Presents a broad scope that provides basic researchers, practitioners and students with the most current overview of recent advances
Readership
Researchers, practitioners, residents and students in the fields of neurooncology, neurology, and cancer research
Table of Contents
1. Neuroblastoma pathology and classification
2. Role of genetic and epigenetic alterations in pathogenesis of neuroblastoma
3. Neuroblastoma molecular biology and promising therapeutic targets
4. The GD2-targeted immunotherapy of neuroblastoma
5. Targeting angiogenesis in neuroblastoma
6. Autophagy and novel therapeutic strategies in neuroblastoma
7. Energy metabolism and new therapeutic opportunities in neuroblastoma
8. Multimodality imaging for diagnosis of neuroblastoma
9. Immunotherapy for neuroblastoma
10. Advances in surgical treatment of neuroblastoma
11. Role of stemness factors in neuroblastoma: Neuroblastoma stem cells, tumor microenvironment, and chemoresistance
12. Current pharmacotherapy for neuroblastoma
13. Current challenges in the management of neuroblastoma
14. Novel therapeutic targets in neuroblastoma
15. Current and future strategies for treatment of relapsed neuroblastoma
16. Current evidence in favor of a tumor suppressor role of Krüppel-like factor 4 in malignant neuroblastoma
17. Modulation of expression of microRNA as a therapeutic strategy in malignant neuroblastoma
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 17th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128120040
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128120057
About the Editor
Swapan Ray
Dr. Ray is senior faculty at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine with a deep interest in neuro-oncology. He has been working in the neuroblastoma field for more than 10 years has over 175 publications in the field and is funded by the federal, state, and private funding agencies for conducting his research. His laboratory focuses on the understanding of the cellular and molecular mechanisms of pathogenesis of malignant diseases such as glioblastoma, neuroblastoma, and Ewing's sarcoma and the development of novel therapeutic strategies for neurological disorders. He has trained many students, postdoctoral fellows, and junior faculty members as well.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pathology, Microbiology, and Immunology, University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia, South Carolina, USA