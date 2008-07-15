Neurobiology of the Parental Brain

Parental Brain Conference ? June 7-10, 2007 Preliminary Program June 7, 2007

Keynote Lecture ? David R. Rubinow, MD, ? Assad Meymandi Professor & Chair of Psychiatry, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC ?Mood Disorders of Pregnancy and the Postpartum Period?

June 8, 2007

Symposium 1 - Neural Systems & Maternal Behavior - I

Michael Numan, PhD, Department of Psychology, Boston College ?Hypothalamic Interaction with the Mesolimbic Dopamine System Regulates Maternal Responsiveness?

Joan I. Morrell, PhD, Center for Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey ?Maternal Motivation and Its Neural Substrate Across the Postpartum Period?

Craig Ferris, PhD, Center for Comparative Neuroimaging, University of Massachusetts Medical School "Imaging the Maternal Brain"

Symposium 2 - Neural Systems & Maternal Behavior - I

Dionysia T. Theodosis, PhD, Laboratory of Morphofunctional Neurobiology, Inserm U378; University Victor Segalen-Bordeaux II, F33077 Bordeaux, France ?Neuronal-Glial Plasticity and Reproduction?

Frederick Levy, PhD, INRA-CNRS-Universite de Tours-Haras Nationaux, Nouzilly, France "Neural Networks Involved in the Onset of Maternal Behavior in Sheep"

Jeffrey P. Lorberbaum, MD, Department of Psychiatry, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC "The Functional Neuroanatomy of Human Parental Behavior."

Symposium 3 - Maternal Aggression, Stress & Anxiety/Depression - I

Oliver J. Bosch, PhD, Institute of Zoology, University of Regensburg, 93040 Regensburg, Germany "Maternal Behavior, Anxiety and Aggression: What is the Link??

Stephen C. Gammie, PhD, Department of Zoology, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI ?Maternal Aggression Links to Anxiety and Depression: Possible Common Roles for CRF and Related Peptides"

*Lee S. Cohen, MD, Dept.Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

* pending

Symposium 4 - Maternal Aggression, Stress & Anxiety/Depression ? II

Luz Torner, PhD, Luz University of Regensburg, Institute of Zoology, Universitatsstrasse 31, 93053 Regensburg, Germany

Claire-DominiqueWalker, PhD, Douglas Hospital Research Center, Department of Psychiatry, McGill University, Montreal, Canada

Joseph Lonstein, PhD, Program in Neuroscience and Department of Psychology, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI "Infant Cues, Oxytocin, and GABA Regulation of Postpartum Anxiety"

Luciano Felicio, PhD, Departamento de Patologia, Faculdade de Medicina Veterinaria e Zootecnia, Universidade de Sao Paulo, Brasil "Maternal Choices: Neural Mediation - Caring for Young or Hunting??

June 9, 2007

Symposium 5 - Neuropeptide Regulation and Actions during Pregnancy And Lactation

Alison J. Douglas, PhD, Laboratory of Neuroendocrinology, Centre for Integrative Physiology, College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh , Scotland ?Switching on Oxytocin Neurones Perinatally?

Marc Freeman, PhD, Department of Biological Science, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL ?Biological and Mathematical Modeling Approaches to Defining the Role of Oxytocin and Dopamine in the Control of Mating-Induced Prolactin Secretion?

Inga D. Neumann, PhD, Institute of Zoology, University of Regensburg, Regensburg, Germany ?Brain Oxytocin and Prolactin: Anti-Stress Effects during Pregnancy and Lactation?

Symposium 6 - The Energetics of Motherhood

David R. Grattan, PhD, Department of Anatomy & Structural Biology, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand "Hormonal Induction of Leptin Resistance during Pregnancy"

Kevin L. Grove, PhD, Division of Neuroscience, Oregon National Primate Research Center, Oregon Health & Science University, Beaverton, OR pending

Barbara Woodside, PhD, Center for Studies in Behavioral Neurobiology, Concordia University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. "Leptin, Prolactin and the Metabolic Adaptations to Lactation"

Symposium 7 - Individual Variations in Maternal Behavior: from Genes to Experience - I

James P. Curley, PhD - Sub-Department of Animal Behaviour, University of Cambridge, High Street Madingley, Cambridge, UK "Behavioural and Neuroendocrine Consequences of Parent-of-Origin Effects"

Larry Young, PhD, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA ?Molecular Correlates of Individual Variation in Parental Care in Prairie Voles?

Francis A. Champagne, PhD, Department of Psychology, Columbia University, New York NY ?Epigenetic Mechanisms and the Transmission of Maternal Care Across Generations"

Symposium 8 - Individual Variations in Maternal Behavior: from Genes to Experience - II

Cort A. Pedersen, MD, Department of Psychiatry, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

Naomi Popeski, PhD, McGill Program for the Study of Behavior, Genes and Environment, Department of Psychiatry, Douglas Hospital Research Centre, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada ?Maternal Responsiveness as a Function of Adversity in Humans: an fMRI Study?

Jenae M. Neiderhiser, PhD, Center for Family Research, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, George Washington University, Washington, DC "Genetic and Environmental Influences on Mothering: The Role of Mother's Genes and Child's Genes"

Banquet Speaker

John Russell, PhD, Professor, Laboratory of Neuroendocrinology, Centre for Integrative Physiology, College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland ?Bringing Forth the Next Generation, and the Next?

June 10, 2007

Plenary Lecture

Sarah Blaffer Hrdy, PhD, Professor Emeritus, Dept. Anthropology, University of California, Davis, Davis, CA ?Mothers and Others: The Evolutionary Context of Human Development?

Symposium 9 ? Alternate Patterns of Parental Care

Jeffrey A. French, PhD, Dept. Psychology, University of Nebraska at Omaha, Omaha, NE "Family Life in Marmosets: Causes and Consequences of Variation in Caregiving"

Sue Carter, PhD, Brain Body Center, Department of Psychiatry, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL "Early Experience and the Developmental Programming of Oxytocin and Vasopressin"

Symposium 10 - Biparental Care: Neural and Physiological Mechanisms

Catherine A. Marler, PhD, Dept. Psychology, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI ?The Effects of Paternal Behavior on Offspring Aggression and Hormones in the Biparental California Mouse?

Katherine A Wynne-Edwards, PhD, Dept.Biology, Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada ?From Dwarf Hamster to Daddy: Neuroendocrine Substrates for Paternal Behavior?

Zuoxin X. Wang, PhD, Dept. Psychology, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

"The Monogamous Male Brain"

Symposium 11 - Neuroplasticity & Reproductive Experience

Elizabeth M. Byrnes, PhD, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary medicine, North Grafton, MA ?Neuroendocrine Plasticity and the Maternal Brain?

Kelly G. Lambert, PhD, Dept. Psychology, Randolph'Macon College, Ashland, VA ?The Adaptive Nature of Parental-Induced Neurobiological Modifications: Consideration of Enhanced Resilience in Maternal and Paternal Rodent Models?

Liisa A. Galea, PhD, Program in Neuroscience, Dept Psychology and Brain Research Center, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada

?Parity and Mothering Affect Hippocampal Function and Structure?

Alison Fleming, PhD, Department of Psychology, Erindale College, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada "Plasticity in the Maternal Circuit: Experience, Dopamine, and Mothering"