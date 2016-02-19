Neurobiology of the Locus Coeruleus, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Section I. Anatomy of the Locus Coedeus
Its Afferents and Efferents
Chapter 1: Neurochemicals in the dorsal pontine tegmentum
Introduction
Methods
Results and Discussion
Conclusions
Chapter 2: Noradrenergic locus coeruleus neurons: their distant connections and their relationship to neighboring (including cholinergic and GABAergic) neurons of the central gray and reticular formation
Introduction
Efferent projections
Afferent connections
Relationship to neighboring cholinergic and GABAergic neurons
Chapter 3: Physiological properties and afferent connections of the locus coeruleus and adjacent tegmental neurons involved in the generation of paradoxical sleep in the cat
Introduction
Methods
Results
Conclusions
Chapter 4: Afferent regulation of locus coeruleus neurons: anatomy, physiology and pharmacology
Introduction
Afferents to LC: tract-tracing studies
Physiological characteristics of neurons antidromically identified from LC
Inputs to the pericoerulear area: innervation of LC dendrites, local LC afferents or separate circuits?
Neurochemical identity of afferents to LC
Cellular pharmacology of afferents to LC
Afferents to afferents: inputs to the nucleus paragigantocellularis
Conclusions
Chapter 5: Noradrenergic innervation of somatosensory thalamus and spinal cord
Introduction
Monoamine terminals in the somatosensory thalamus
Origins of brainstem projections to the thalamus
Direct innervation of spinothalamic tract neurons
Conclusions
Chapter 6: Efferent projections of different subpopulations of central noradrenaline neurons
Introduction
Efferents of NA subgroups revisited with transmitter-specific tracing methods
Conclusions
Chapter 7: Pontospinal transmitters and their distribution
Introduction
Results
Discussion
Conclusions
Chapter 8: The projections of locus coeruleus neurons to the spinal cord
Introduction
Evidence for projections of LC neurons to the spinal cord
Functional significance of coeruleospinal neurons
Conclusions
Acknowledgement
Chapter 9: Ultrastructural aspects of the coeruleo-spinal projection
Introduction
Anterograde tracing studies at the ultrastructural level
Ultrastructural identification of noradrenergic terminals in the spinal cord
The issue of non-synaptic transmission
The origin of the noradrenergic terminals in the spinal cord
Discussion
Section II. Properties of Locus Coeruleus Neurons
Chapter 10: Single-unit and physiological analyses of brain norepinephrine function in behaving animals
Introduction
Locus coeruleus neuronal activity in behaving cats
Modulatory actions of NE on a simple reflex
Discussion
Chapter 11: Synaptic potentials in locus coeruleus neurons in brain slices
Introduction
e.p.s.p.s: excitatory amino acid-mediated
i.p.s.p.s: GABA-mediated
i.p.s.p.s: glycine-mediated
i.p.s.p.s: noradrenergic / adrenergic-mediated
Opioids
Serotonin (5-HT)
Acetylcholine
Conclusions
Chapter 12: Developmental aspects of the locus coeruleus-noradrenaline system
Introduction
Electrical properties of LC neurons
Adrenergic responsiveness of LC neurons
Adrenergic receptors: responsiveness in LC target areas
Conclusions
Chapter 13: GABAA and GABAB receptors and the ionic mechanisms mediating their effects on locus coeruleus neurons
Introduction
Results
Conclusions
Chapter 14: Mechanisms of opioid actions on neurons of the locus coeruleus
Introduction
Acute actions of opioids
Opioid tolerance and physical dependence in LC
Conclusions
Chapter 15: Afferent effects on locus coeruleus in opiate withdrawal
Introduction
Activity of the locus coeruleus during opiate withdrawal
The role of afferent inputs to the locus coeruleus in opiate-withdrawal-induced activity
Chapter 16: Angiotensin II and the locus coeruleus
Introduction
Angiotensinergic input to the locus coeruleus
Angiotensin receptor binding in the locus coeruleus
Possible functions of angiotensin II in the locus coeruleus
Conclusions
Note added in proof
Chapter 17: Vasopressin immunoreactive fibers and neurons in the dorsal pontine tegmentum of the rat, monkey and human
Introduction
Methods
Vasopressinergic innervation of the pontine tegmentum
Immunoelectron microscopical analysis of vasopressin terminal profiles in the locus coeruleus of the rat
Vasopressin neurons in the locus coeruleus of the rat and monkey
Discussion
Chapter 18: Responses of locus coeruleus neurons to neuropeptides
Introduction
The effects of peptides on locus coeruleus neurons
Discussion
Chapter 19: Pharmacology of locus coeruleus spontaneous and sensory-evoked activity
Introduction
Effects of antidepressants on LC spontaneous discharge
Effects of antidepressants on LC sensory-evoked discharge
Effects of antidepressants on LC discharge elicited by stress
Chapter 20: Selective effects of DSP-4 on locus coeruleus axons: are there pharmacologically different types of noradrenergic axons in the central nervous system?
Introduction
Acute effects of DSP-4: evidence for a selective loss of noradrenaline from locus coeruleus axon terminals
Long-term effects of DSP-4: degeneration of LC axon terminals
What is the basis for the selectivity of DSP-4 for locus coeruleus axons?
Evidence that the differential effects of DSP-4 may be due to differences in the pharmacological properties of locus coeruleus and non-coerulean noradrenergic axons
Conclusions
Section III. Noradrenergic Influences on Target Neurons
Chapter 21: Autoradiography of adrenoceptors in rat and human brain: α-adrenoceptor and idazoxan binding sites
Introduction
Current classification of adrenoceptors
Autoradiographic strategy
Distribution of adrenoceptor populations
Conclusions
Chapter 22: Actions of norepinephrine in the cerebral cortex and thalamus: implications for function of the central noradrenergic system
Introduction
Actions of NE in the cerebral cortex
Actions of NE in the thalamus
Functional consequences of noradrenergic actions in the thalamus
Functional implications of noradrenergic responses
Evidence for and against a role of the central noradrenergic system in arousal
Conclusions
Chapter 23: Noradrenergic and locus coeruleus modulation of the perforant path-evoked potential in rat dentate gyrus supports a role for the locus coeruleus in attentional and memorial processes
Introduction
Dentate gyrus-evoked potential modulation by NE
Evoked potential potentiation by LC activation
Locus coeruleus unit activity and dentate gyms-evoked potential modulation
Implications for hippocampal functioning: NE facilitation of synaptic plasticity
Chapter 24: Actions of norepinephrine in the rat hippocampus
Introduction
Norepinephrine in the hippocampus: β-adrenergic actions
Norepinephrine in the hippocampus: α-adrenergic actions
Effects of enhanced NE release on hippocampal reactivity to afferent stimulation
α-Adrenergic modulation of hippocampal reactivity to N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA)
Chapter 25: The cerebellar norepinephrine system: inhibition, modulation, and gating
Introduction
NE as an inhibitory transmitter
NE as a modulatory neurotransmitter
NE as gating regulator
Conclusions
Chapter 26: Norepinephrine effects on spinal motoneurons
Introduction
Motoneuron recording
Effects of NE on spinal motoneuron excitability
Chapter 27: Second messenger-mediated actions of norepinephrine on target neurons in central circuits: a new perspective on intracellular mechanisms and functional consequences
Introduction
Effects of NE on spontaneous and stimulus-evoked spike train activity
Noradrenergic potentiation of GABA responses
Noradrenergic influences on GABA-induced membrane conductance changes
Candidate intracellular mechanisms for mediating NE influences on GABA efficacy
Functional consequences of NE enhancement of GABAergic synaptic efficacy
Mechanisms underlying NE interactions with excitatory synaptic transmission
Impact of synaptically released NE on functional neuronal arrays
Section IV. Control of Motor and Sensory Systems
Chapter 28: Central noradrenergic neurons: the autonomic connection
Introduction
The A5 noradrenergic cell group
The “adrenergic” cell group of the rostralventrolateral medulla
The A1 noradrenergic cell group and autonomic regulations
Noradrenergic cells of the nucleus tractus solitarius and area postrema
Locus coeruleus and autonomic control
General conclusions
Chapter 29: Descending noradrenergic influences on pain
Introduction
Adrenoceptor agonists and antinociception
Modulation of spinal nociceptive transmission by α-adrenoceptor agonists
The coeruleospinal projection
Termination patterns in the spinal cord
Modulation of spinal nociceptive transmission by coeruleospinal efferents
Physiological conclusions of LC / SC
Chapter 30: Locus coeruleus control of spinal motor output
Introduction
Electrophysiological verification of coeruleospinal projections
Potentiation of lumbar MSRs
Motoneuron responses to synaptically and iontophoretically released NE
Antagonism of recurrent inhibitory pathway
Presynaptic facilitation
Conclusions
Chapter 31: Responses of locus coeruleus neurons to labyrinth and neck stimulation
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Chapter 32: Locus coeruleus and dorsal pontine reticular influences on the gain of vestibulospinal reflexes
Introduction
Results
Discussion
Chapter 33: Noradrenergic agents into the cerebellar anterior vermis modify the gain of vestibulospinal reflexes in the cat
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Acknowledgements
Chapter 34: Effects of GABAergic and noradrenergic injections into the cerebellar flocculus on vestibulo-ocular reflexes in the rabbit
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Section V. Locus Coeruleus Influences on Higher Functions and Plasticity
Chapter 35: Discharge of noradrenergic locus coeruleus neurons in behaving rats and monkeys suggests a role in vigilance
Introduction
Background
LC discharge in unanesthetized rats and monkeys
Afferent circuits responsible for discharge properties of LC neurons
Effects of excitatory amino acid antagonists on morphine withdrawal behaviors
Effects of prefrontal cortex stimulation on LC activity
A view of LC function based on cellular attributes: the vigilance / response initiation hypothesis
Chapter 36: Electrophysiological evidence for the involvement of the locus coeruleus in alerting, orienting, and attending
Introduction
LC activation alters forebrain EEG characteristics
LC activation alters sensory responses of neocortical neurons
LC lesions alter monkey P3 event-related potentials
Interpretations and hypotheses
Chapter 37: The role of noradrenergic locus coeruleus neurons and neighboring cholinergic neurons of the pontomesencephalic tegmentum in sleep-wake states
Introduction
Distribution of noradrenergic neurons in the pontomesencephalic tegmentum of the cat
The role of noradrenergic and cholinergic pontomesencephalic neurons in waking
The role of noradrenergic and cholinergic pontomesencephalic neurons in paradoxical sleep
Conclusions
Chapter 38: Effects of local pontine injection of noradrenergic agents on desynchronized sleep of the cat
Introduction
Methods
Results
Histology
Discussion
Chapter 39: Facilitation of learning consecutive to electrical stimulation of the locus coeruleus: cognitive alteration or stress-reduction?
Introduction
Stimulation studies
Locus coeruleus projections mediating the behavioral effects of stimulation
Cognitive enhancement or decreased neophobia?
Chapter 40: Plasticity of sensory responses of locus coeruleus neurons in the behaving rat: implications for cognition
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Chapter 41: Axonal sprouting of noradrenergic locus coeruleus neurons following repeated stress and antidepressant treatment
Introduction
Electrophysiological evidence for axonal sprouting of LC neurons following repeated mild stress
Functional significance of stress-induced sprouting of noradrenergic LC axons
The effects of antidepressants upon axonal regeneration of noradrenergic LC neurons
The functional implication of antidepressant-induced axonal sprouting
The mechanisms for axonal sprouting of central noradrenergic neurons
Chapter 42: Adrenergic regulation of visuocortical plasticity: a role of the locus coeruleus system
Introduction
Visual cortical plasticity: hypothesis and tests
β-Adrenoceptor as a key step
Involvement of muscarinic acetylcholine (ACh) receptors
NA activation of β-adrenoceptors in adult cortex
Acute preparations: a new paradigm
Neural mechanisms of ocular dominance changes: critical evaluation
Conclusions
Chapter 43: Regulation of the development of locus coeruleus neurons in vitro
Introduction
Target regulation of [3H]NE uptake
The effect of the intracellular cAMP level on [3H]NE uptake versus [3H]GABA uptake
Discussion
Chapter 44: Alterations in the locus coeruleus in dementias of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease
Introduction
Material and methods
Fixation and immunocytochemistry
Computer-assisted quantitative morphological analyses
Results
Subject Index
