Neurobiology of the Immune System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668530, 9780080491608

Neurobiology of the Immune System, Volume 52

1st Edition

Editors: Angela Clow Frank Hucklebridge
eBook ISBN: 9780080491608
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668530
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th December 2002
Page Count: 442
Table of Contents

  1. Neuroimmune Relationships in Perspective Angela Clow and Frank HuckleBridge

  2. Sympathetic Nervous System Interaction with the Immune System Virginia Sanders and Adam P. Kohm

  3. Cytokine Signalling to the Brain Adrian J. Dunn

  4. Neuropeptides: Modulators of Immune Response in Health and Disease David Jessopp

  5. Brain-immune interactions in sleep Lisa Marshall and Jan Born

  6. Neuroendocrinology of Autoimmunity Michael Harbuz

  7. Systemic Stress-Induced Th2 Shift and its Clinical Implications Ilia Elenkov

  8. Neural Control of Salivary IgA Secretion Gordon Proctor and Guy H. Carpenter

  9. Stress and Secretory Immunity
    Jos Bosch, Chris Ring , Eco J.C. De Geus, Enno C.I. Veerman and Arie V. Nieuw Amerongen

  10. Cytokines and Depression Angela Clow and Frank HuckleBridge

  11. Immunity and Schizophrenia -Autoimmunity, cytokines and immune responses Fiona Gaughran

  12. Cerebral Lateralization and the Immune System
    Pierre Neveu

  13. Conditioning of the Immune Response Angelika Buske-Kirschbaum

  14. Psychological and Neuroendocrine Correlates of Disease Progression Julie M. Turner-Cobb

  15. The Role of Psychological Intervention in Modulating Aspects of Immune Function in Relation to Health and Well Being John Gruzelier

Description

Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research.

Key Features

  • Provides solid scientific basis to our understanding of the associations between the brain and the immune system the importance of these connections
  • Presents coherent development from cellular and molecular neuroimmune communication to social and health considerations, including psychological intervention
  • Addresses the theory that there is a neurobiology of the immune system

Readership

Neuroscientists, neurologists and immunologists

Angela Clow

Angela Clow Editor

Angela Clow is Emeritus Professor of Psychophysiology at the Department of Psychology, University of Westminster, London. Angela is trained in neuroscience and psychology and likes to work at the interface of these disciplines exploring how mind-body links affect physical and mental health. For her PhD (Institute of Psychiatry, London) she investigated the mechanism of action of antipsychotic drugs. During her post-doctoral studies (Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London) she researched the biochemistry of addiction and stress. In 1989 she joined the University of Westminster where she became a founder member of the interdisciplinary Psychophysiology and Stress Research Group. Currently she investigates the impact of environmental and psychosocial stress on the circadian pattern of cortisol secretion and consequent health outcomes. She also has an interest in evaluating strategies to reverse the negative impact of stress on health. Angela has published over 150 peer-reviewed papers, 5 books, and 30 book chapters or reviews. Angela is a UK National Teaching Fellow and a frequent public speaker.

Frank Hucklebridge Editor

