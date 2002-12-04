Neurobiology of the Immune System, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Neuroimmune Relationships in Perspective Angela Clow and Frank HuckleBridge
Sympathetic Nervous System Interaction with the Immune System Virginia Sanders and Adam P. Kohm
Cytokine Signalling to the Brain Adrian J. Dunn
Neuropeptides: Modulators of Immune Response in Health and Disease David Jessopp
Brain-immune interactions in sleep Lisa Marshall and Jan Born
Neuroendocrinology of Autoimmunity Michael Harbuz
Systemic Stress-Induced Th2 Shift and its Clinical Implications Ilia Elenkov
Neural Control of Salivary IgA Secretion Gordon Proctor and Guy H. Carpenter
Stress and Secretory Immunity
Jos Bosch, Chris Ring , Eco J.C. De Geus, Enno C.I. Veerman and Arie V. Nieuw Amerongen
Cytokines and Depression Angela Clow and Frank HuckleBridge
Immunity and Schizophrenia -Autoimmunity, cytokines and immune responses Fiona Gaughran
Cerebral Lateralization and the Immune System
Pierre Neveu
Conditioning of the Immune Response Angelika Buske-Kirschbaum
Psychological and Neuroendocrine Correlates of Disease Progression Julie M. Turner-Cobb
The Role of Psychological Intervention in Modulating Aspects of Immune Function in Relation to Health and Well Being John Gruzelier
Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research.
- Provides solid scientific basis to our understanding of the associations between the brain and the immune system the importance of these connections
- Presents coherent development from cellular and molecular neuroimmune communication to social and health considerations, including psychological intervention
- Addresses the theory that there is a neurobiology of the immune system
Neuroscientists, neurologists and immunologists
- 442
- English
- © Academic Press 2003
- 4th December 2002
- Academic Press
- 9780080491608
- 9780123668530
Angela Clow Editor
Angela Clow is Emeritus Professor of Psychophysiology at the Department of Psychology, University of Westminster, London. Angela is trained in neuroscience and psychology and likes to work at the interface of these disciplines exploring how mind-body links affect physical and mental health. For her PhD (Institute of Psychiatry, London) she investigated the mechanism of action of antipsychotic drugs. During her post-doctoral studies (Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London) she researched the biochemistry of addiction and stress. In 1989 she joined the University of Westminster where she became a founder member of the interdisciplinary Psychophysiology and Stress Research Group. Currently she investigates the impact of environmental and psychosocial stress on the circadian pattern of cortisol secretion and consequent health outcomes. She also has an interest in evaluating strategies to reverse the negative impact of stress on health. Angela has published over 150 peer-reviewed papers, 5 books, and 30 book chapters or reviews. Angela is a UK National Teaching Fellow and a frequent public speaker.
Emeritus Professor of Psychophysiology at the Department of Psychology, University of Westminster, London.