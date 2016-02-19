Neurobiology of Invertebrates
1st Edition
Mechanisms of Integration
Description
Advances of Physiological Sciences, Volume 23: Neurobiology of Invertebrates: Mechanisms of Integration covers the proceedings of the satellite symposium held in conjunction with the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences. This text is comprised of 31 chapters and discuses several topics relevant in understanding the neurobiological nature of invertebrates. Topics include cellular mechanisms and neural network of circadian clock in the eye of Aplysia and electrical activity and hormonal output of ovulation hormone producing neuroendocrine cells in Lymnaea stagnalis (Gastropoda). Properties of postsynaptic potentials in the bimodal pacemaker neuron of Helix pomatia L. are also discussed. This book will be of great interest to researchers whose work concerns the neurobiological functions of invertebrates.
Table of Contents
Introductory Remarks. Integration in Invertebrate Nervous Systems
Cellular Mechanisms and Neuronal Network of a Circadian Clock in the Eye of Aplysia
Peptidergic Cells in Lymnaea Stagnalis
Electrical Activity and Hormonal Output of Ovulation Hormone Producing Neuroendocrine Cells in Lymnaea Stagnalis (Gastropoda)
Properties of Postsynaptic Potentials in the Bimodal Pacemaker Neuron of Helix Pomatia
On the Physiological Significance of the Pump-Induced Cell Volume Changes
A Preliminary Report on the Regulatory Mechanisms of the Antagonistic Radular Muscles
Integration of Chemosensory and Mechanosensory Information in the Nervous System of Aplysia
Interactions of Sensory Systems and Orientation Behavior in Lymnaea Stagnalis
Hydration Related Behavior and the Effects of Osmotic Stress on Motor Function in the Slugs Limax Maximus and Limax Pseudoflavus
Interrelated Networks in Regulation of Various Functions in Gastropoda
Higher Order Interneurons which Initiate and Modulate Feeding in the Pound Snail Lymnaea Stagnalis
Neural Control of Buccal Mass Activity in Aplysia
Integrative Properties of a Symmetrical Pair of Coupled Cerebral Giant Neurons Involved in the Control of Feeding in the Snail Lymnaea Stagnalis
Plasticity of Feeding Responses Emitted by Isolated Brain of a Terrestrial Mollusc
Food Aversion Learning in the Terrestrial Mollusc Limax Maximus, a Model System in which to Study the Neural Basis of Associative Learning
Behavioral Effects of Morphine on the Land Snail Helix Pomatia. Demonstration of Tolerance
Behavioral and Neuronal Evidence for Conditioned Fear in Aplysia
Neural and Molecular Mechanisms of Food-Induced Arousal in Aplysia Califomica
Mechanisms Underlying Pattern Generation in the Lobster Stomatogastric Ganglion
Neural Mechanisms of Central Pattern Generation in the Crayfish Swimmeret System
Complex Integrative Functions in Crustacean Motor Neurons
Proto-Tritocerebral Areas and the Control of the Typical Nocturnal Habits of the Circadian Activity of the Crayfish Eye
Neurohormones and Control of Physiological Processes in Crustacea
A Diurnal Rhythm of Rhabdom Size in Locust and Mantis Compound Eyes
Taste Reception by Maxillary Palps of the Migratory Locust
Sugar Receptors in the Labellar Taste Hairs of the Fly
A Neuroethological Analysis of Sound Production in the Scridid Grasshopper Omocestus Viridulus
Motor Control by Plurisegmental Interneurons in the Locust
Functional Organization of Insect Ganglia
Transmission of Wind Information on the Head of the Locust to Flight Motor Neurons
Concluding Remarks. The State of the Art as Illustrated by this Symposium at Tihany
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157641