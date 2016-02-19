Advances of Physiological Sciences, Volume 23: Neurobiology of Invertebrates: Mechanisms of Integration covers the proceedings of the satellite symposium held in conjunction with the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences. This text is comprised of 31 chapters and discuses several topics relevant in understanding the neurobiological nature of invertebrates. Topics include cellular mechanisms and neural network of circadian clock in the eye of Aplysia and electrical activity and hormonal output of ovulation hormone producing neuroendocrine cells in Lymnaea stagnalis (Gastropoda). Properties of postsynaptic potentials in the bimodal pacemaker neuron of Helix pomatia L. are also discussed. This book will be of great interest to researchers whose work concerns the neurobiological functions of invertebrates.

Table of Contents



Introductory Remarks. Integration in Invertebrate Nervous Systems

Cellular Mechanisms and Neuronal Network of a Circadian Clock in the Eye of Aplysia

Peptidergic Cells in Lymnaea Stagnalis

Electrical Activity and Hormonal Output of Ovulation Hormone Producing Neuroendocrine Cells in Lymnaea Stagnalis (Gastropoda)

Properties of Postsynaptic Potentials in the Bimodal Pacemaker Neuron of Helix Pomatia

On the Physiological Significance of the Pump-Induced Cell Volume Changes

A Preliminary Report on the Regulatory Mechanisms of the Antagonistic Radular Muscles

Integration of Chemosensory and Mechanosensory Information in the Nervous System of Aplysia

Interactions of Sensory Systems and Orientation Behavior in Lymnaea Stagnalis

Hydration Related Behavior and the Effects of Osmotic Stress on Motor Function in the Slugs Limax Maximus and Limax Pseudoflavus

Interrelated Networks in Regulation of Various Functions in Gastropoda

Higher Order Interneurons which Initiate and Modulate Feeding in the Pound Snail Lymnaea Stagnalis

Neural Control of Buccal Mass Activity in Aplysia

Integrative Properties of a Symmetrical Pair of Coupled Cerebral Giant Neurons Involved in the Control of Feeding in the Snail Lymnaea Stagnalis

Plasticity of Feeding Responses Emitted by Isolated Brain of a Terrestrial Mollusc

Food Aversion Learning in the Terrestrial Mollusc Limax Maximus, a Model System in which to Study the Neural Basis of Associative Learning

Behavioral Effects of Morphine on the Land Snail Helix Pomatia. Demonstration of Tolerance

Behavioral and Neuronal Evidence for Conditioned Fear in Aplysia

Neural and Molecular Mechanisms of Food-Induced Arousal in Aplysia Califomica

Mechanisms Underlying Pattern Generation in the Lobster Stomatogastric Ganglion

Neural Mechanisms of Central Pattern Generation in the Crayfish Swimmeret System

Complex Integrative Functions in Crustacean Motor Neurons

Proto-Tritocerebral Areas and the Control of the Typical Nocturnal Habits of the Circadian Activity of the Crayfish Eye

Neurohormones and Control of Physiological Processes in Crustacea

A Diurnal Rhythm of Rhabdom Size in Locust and Mantis Compound Eyes

Taste Reception by Maxillary Palps of the Migratory Locust

Sugar Receptors in the Labellar Taste Hairs of the Fly

A Neuroethological Analysis of Sound Production in the Scridid Grasshopper Omocestus Viridulus

Motor Control by Plurisegmental Interneurons in the Locust

Functional Organization of Insect Ganglia

Transmission of Wind Information on the Head of the Locust to Flight Motor Neurons

Concluding Remarks. The State of the Art as Illustrated by this Symposium at Tihany

Index