“Alcohol is the anesthesia by which we endure the operation of life” said George Bernard Shaw in 1932 explaining about alcohol drinking. Shaw’s view of 1932 society may be relevant to the present societies because millions of people around the world drink alcoholic beverage to cope with the stress of modern lifestyle. Although moderate alcohol drinking may have some relaxing and euphoric effects, uncontrolled drinking exacerbates the problems associated with alcohol abuse that are exploding in quantity and intensity. Almost 30 million people in the U.S. are unable to control their alcohol intake, a remarkable 50 percent increase from 2003. Mixing alcohol with other drugs has become an emerging trend, exacerbating the public health concerns. Mixing of alcohol with other drugs such as opioids or cocaine may synergistically augment the seriousness of the adverse effects such as the withdrawal symptoms, cardiovascular disorders, liver damage, reproductive abnormalities and behavioral abnormalities.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, possible mechanisms underlying the addiction and the withdrawal symptoms is not yet understood. This has been one of the key hindrances in developing effective treatment. Neurobiology of Alcohol and the Brain, addresses the addiction related problems reviewing both the mechanisms and withdrawal system with alcohol addiction. First, the book discusses the mechanisms of the rewarding and aversive effects, including addiction and the withdrawal symptoms, of alcohol drinking. Next, alcohol’s interaction with other drugs and ensuing adverse consequences, is discussed including current and novel treatments against alcoholism. Lastly, the reader is provided with examples of an experimental study that describes possible protective effects of gold nanoparticles against alcohol addiction in rats subjected to alcohol self-administration. Neurobiology of Alcohol and the Brain, will unlock the mechanistic diversities of alcoholism helping to facilitate future developments of new, personalized treatment options for patient suffering from alcohol addic.