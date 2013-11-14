Neurobiology of Acupuncture, Volume 111
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. History of Acupuncture Research
1 Introduction
2 Acupuncture Research in the Past
3 Current Research in Acupuncture
4 Utilization of Modern Technology in Acupuncture Research
5 Future of Acupuncture Research
6 Summary
Chapter Two. Effects of Acupuncture Needling with Specific Sensation on Cerebral Hemodynamics and Autonomic Nervous Activity in Humans
1 Background
2 Neuroimaging Studies of Acupuncture Therapy in Humans
3 Cerebral Hemodynamic Responses Associated with de-qi Sensations
4 Pre-SMA and SMA Responses to Acupuncture Stimulation
5 Prefrontal Cortical Responses to Acupuncture Stimulation
6 de-qi Sensation and Autonomic Functions
7 What Are Acupoints?
8 Limitations
9 Conclusions
Chapter Three. Acupuncture Point Specificity
1 Background
2 Literature Research of Acupoint Specificity
3 Basic Research
4 Clinical Trial Studies
5 Future Research in Acupoint Specificity
Chapter Four. Acupuncture Stimulation Induces Neurogenesis in Adult Brain
1 Introduction
2 Adult Neurogenesis
3 Acupuncture for Adult Neurogenesis
4 Neurogenesis in Neurodegenerative Diseases
5 Conclusion
Chapter Five. Acupuncture and Neurotrophin Modulation
1 Introduction
2 Neurotrophins and Acupuncture
3 Relevance of the Link Between NTs and Acupuncture for the Treatment of Diseases
4 Conclusion
Chapter Six. Acupuncture Stimulation and Neuroendocrine Regulation
1 Introduction
2 Acupuncture Stimulation and the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
3 Acupuncture Stimulation and Cholecystokinin
4 Acupuncture and Diabetes Mellitus
5 Acupuncture Stimulation and Female Hormones
6 Acupuncture Stimulation and Adrenal Glands
7 Acupuncture Stimulation and Analgesia
8 Summary
Chapter Seven. Current Development of Acupuncture Research in Parkinson's Disease
1 Introduction
2 Neuroprotective Effect of Acupuncture on Animal Models of PD
3 Neuroprotective Mechanisms of Acupuncture on Animal Models of PD
4 Modulatory Effect of Acupuncture on Neuronal Activity in the Basal Ganglia
5 Neural Mechanism of Acupuncture Treatment on PD Patients: fMRI Study
6 Future Acupuncture Research in PD
Chapter Eight. Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke Patients
1 Introduction
2 Efficacy of Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke
3 Electroacupuncture Therapy for Stroke
4 Acupuncture Precondition for Stroke
5 Acupoint Option of Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke
6 Parameters of Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke
7 Mechanisms of Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke
8 Mechanisms of Acupuncture Therapy for Poststroke Patients
9 Mechanisms of Acupuncture for Animal Stroke Models
10 Mechanisms of Acupuncture Preconditioning for Stroke
11 Prospects of Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke
Chapter Nine. Effect and Mechanism of Acupuncture on Alzheimer’s Disease
1 Introduction
2 Preclinical Study
3 Clinical Study
4 Brain Imaging Studies
5 Conclusions
Chapter Ten. Acupuncture Therapy for Psychiatric Illness
1 Introduction
2 Methods
3 Summaries of the Research on Specific Psychiatric Disorders
4 Conclusions
Chapter Eleven. Acupuncture for the Treatment of Insomnia
1 Introduction
2 Acupuncture Treatment of Insomnia and Clinical Efficacy
3 The Potential Mechanisms Underlying the Acupuncture Treatment
4 Discussions
5 Summary and Conclusions
Chapter Twelve. Acupuncture for the Treatment of Drug Addiction
1 Introduction
2 Development of Acupuncture Treatment of Drug Addiction
3 Acupuncture Treatment of Drug Addiction in Peking University
4 Some Technical Comments
5 Conclusions
Chapter Thirteen. Acupuncture Regulation of Blood Pressure: Two Decades of Research
1 Introduction
2 Early Observations
3 Acupuncture Modulates Abnormalities of Blood Pressure
4 Neurotransmitter Systems in CNS Processing of Somatic Input During Acupuncture Contribute to Its Unique Actions
5 Physiological and Molecular Mechanisms Contributing to Acupuncture's Cardiovascular Effects
6 Chemical Mechanisms of Acupuncture Responsiveness
7 Conclusions and Future Directions of Acupuncture Mechanistic Research
8 Final Thoughts
Chapter Fourteen. Effect and Mechanism of Acupuncture on Gastrointestinal Diseases
1 Introduction
2 Energy Flow Versus Somatoautonomic Reflex
3 Effects of Acupuncture on GI Motility
4 Acupuncture for Visceral Pain
5 Acupuncture for Emesis
6 Conclusion
Description
This book summarises the recent development in acupuncture research and in particular, the neurobiology of acupuncture. It provides a focus but a diverse range of subjects covering many body systems. The first a few chapters discuss the basic principles of acupuncture, then its modulatory effects on nervous system such as induction of neurotrophin and neurogenesis in the brain. Late chapters explore the clinical effects and potential mechanisms of acupuncture on different conditions ranging from neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and stroke, to psychiatric illnesses, insomnia, hypertension, gastrointestinal diseases and drug addiction. We believe this will promote the understanding acupuncture treatment and enhance acupuncture research in the future.
- This volume of International Review of Neurobiology brings together cutting-edge research on the neurobiology of acupuncture
- It reviews current knowledge and understanding, provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field, and builds a platform for further research and discovery
About the Serial Volume Editors
Bai-Yun Zeng Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Bai-Yun Zeng is a visiting senior fellow of King’s College London, and a Guest Professor of Sichuan University West China School of Pharmacy, China.
Kaicun Zhao Serial Volume Editor
Kaicun Zhao is a professor at Middlesex University London
Fan-rong Liang Serial Volume Editor
