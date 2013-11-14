Neurobiology of Acupuncture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124115453, 9780124115606

Neurobiology of Acupuncture, Volume 111

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Bai-Yun Zeng Kaicun Zhao Fan-rong Liang
eBook ISBN: 9780124115606
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124115453
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th November 2013
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. History of Acupuncture Research

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Acupuncture Research in the Past

3 Current Research in Acupuncture

4 Utilization of Modern Technology in Acupuncture Research

5 Future of Acupuncture Research

6 Summary

References

Chapter Two. Effects of Acupuncture Needling with Specific Sensation on Cerebral Hemodynamics and Autonomic Nervous Activity in Humans

Abstract

1 Background

2 Neuroimaging Studies of Acupuncture Therapy in Humans

3 Cerebral Hemodynamic Responses Associated with de-qi Sensations

4 Pre-SMA and SMA Responses to Acupuncture Stimulation

5 Prefrontal Cortical Responses to Acupuncture Stimulation

6 de-qi Sensation and Autonomic Functions

7 What Are Acupoints?

8 Limitations

9 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Three. Acupuncture Point Specificity

Abstract

1 Background

2 Literature Research of Acupoint Specificity

3 Basic Research

4 Clinical Trial Studies

5 Future Research in Acupoint Specificity

References

Chapter Four. Acupuncture Stimulation Induces Neurogenesis in Adult Brain

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Adult Neurogenesis

3 Acupuncture for Adult Neurogenesis

4 Neurogenesis in Neurodegenerative Diseases

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter Five. Acupuncture and Neurotrophin Modulation

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Neurotrophins and Acupuncture

3 Relevance of the Link Between NTs and Acupuncture for the Treatment of Diseases

4 Conclusion

References

Chapter Six. Acupuncture Stimulation and Neuroendocrine Regulation

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Acupuncture Stimulation and the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland

3 Acupuncture Stimulation and Cholecystokinin

4 Acupuncture and Diabetes Mellitus

5 Acupuncture Stimulation and Female Hormones

6 Acupuncture Stimulation and Adrenal Glands

7 Acupuncture Stimulation and Analgesia

8 Summary

References

Chapter Seven. Current Development of Acupuncture Research in Parkinson's Disease

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Neuroprotective Effect of Acupuncture on Animal Models of PD

3 Neuroprotective Mechanisms of Acupuncture on Animal Models of PD

4 Modulatory Effect of Acupuncture on Neuronal Activity in the Basal Ganglia

5 Neural Mechanism of Acupuncture Treatment on PD Patients: fMRI Study

6 Future Acupuncture Research in PD

References

Chapter Eight. Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke Patients

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Efficacy of Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke

3 Electroacupuncture Therapy for Stroke

4 Acupuncture Precondition for Stroke

5 Acupoint Option of Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke

6 Parameters of Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke

7 Mechanisms of Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke

8 Mechanisms of Acupuncture Therapy for Poststroke Patients

9 Mechanisms of Acupuncture for Animal Stroke Models

10 Mechanisms of Acupuncture Preconditioning for Stroke

11 Prospects of Acupuncture Therapy for Stroke

References

Chapter Nine. Effect and Mechanism of Acupuncture on Alzheimer’s Disease

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Preclinical Study

3 Clinical Study

4 Brain Imaging Studies

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter Ten. Acupuncture Therapy for Psychiatric Illness

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Methods

3 Summaries of the Research on Specific Psychiatric Disorders

4 Conclusions

References

Chapter Eleven. Acupuncture for the Treatment of Insomnia

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Acupuncture Treatment of Insomnia and Clinical Efficacy

3 The Potential Mechanisms Underlying the Acupuncture Treatment

4 Discussions

5 Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter Twelve. Acupuncture for the Treatment of Drug Addiction

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Development of Acupuncture Treatment of Drug Addiction

3 Acupuncture Treatment of Drug Addiction in Peking University

4 Some Technical Comments

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter Thirteen. Acupuncture Regulation of Blood Pressure: Two Decades of Research

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Early Observations

3 Acupuncture Modulates Abnormalities of Blood Pressure

4 Neurotransmitter Systems in CNS Processing of Somatic Input During Acupuncture Contribute to Its Unique Actions

5 Physiological and Molecular Mechanisms Contributing to Acupuncture's Cardiovascular Effects

6 Chemical Mechanisms of Acupuncture Responsiveness

7 Conclusions and Future Directions of Acupuncture Mechanistic Research

8 Final Thoughts

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Fourteen. Effect and Mechanism of Acupuncture on Gastrointestinal Diseases

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Energy Flow Versus Somatoautonomic Reflex

3 Effects of Acupuncture on GI Motility

4 Acupuncture for Visceral Pain

5 Acupuncture for Emesis

6 Conclusion

References

Index

Contents of Recent Volumes

Description

This book summarises the recent development in acupuncture research and in particular, the neurobiology of acupuncture. It provides a focus but a diverse range of subjects covering many body systems. The first a few chapters discuss the basic principles of acupuncture, then its modulatory effects on nervous system such as induction of neurotrophin and neurogenesis in the brain. Late chapters explore the clinical effects and potential mechanisms of acupuncture on different conditions ranging from neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and stroke, to psychiatric illnesses, insomnia, hypertension, gastrointestinal diseases and drug addiction. We believe this will promote the understanding acupuncture treatment and enhance acupuncture research in the future.

Key Features

  • This volume of International Review of Neurobiology brings together cutting-edge research on the neurobiology of acupuncture
  • It reviews current knowledge and understanding, provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field, and builds a platform for further research and discovery

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124115606
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124115453

About the Serial Volume Editors

Bai-Yun Zeng Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Bai-Yun Zeng is a visiting senior fellow of King’s College London, and a Guest Professor of Sichuan University West China School of Pharmacy, China.

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, UK.

Kaicun Zhao Serial Volume Editor

Kaicun Zhao is a professor at Middlesex University London

Affiliations and Expertise

Middlesex University London

Fan-rong Liang Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine

