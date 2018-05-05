Neurobiology of Abnormal Emotion and Motivated Behaviors
1st Edition
Integrating Animal and Human Research
Description
Neurobiology of Abnormal Emotion and Motivated Behaviors: Integrating Animal and Human Research pulls together world-renowned leaders from both animal and human research, providing a conceptual framework on how neuroscience can inform our understanding of emotion and motivation, while also outlining methodological commonalities between animal and human neuroscience research, with an emphasis on experimental design, physiological recording techniques and outcome measures. Typically, researchers investigating the neurobiology of emotions focus on either animal models or humans. This book brings the two disciplines together to share information and collaborate on future experimental techniques, physiological measures and clinical outcomes.
Key Features
- Integrates animal and human research to aid readers in discovering a clear path forward for translating basic science to clinical applications
- Provides overviews of the most recent research into the neuroscience behind maladaptive behaviors and psychiatric disorders
- Explores the commonalities in methods and outcome measures between animal and human researchers and how those commonalities can be harnessed for future collaboration and translational work
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in behavioral neuroscience, social and affective neuroscience, cognitive neuroscience, and clinical neuroscience
Table of Contents
Introduction: Emotion and Motivated Behaviors: Integrating Animal and Human Neurobiology Research
Section 1: Emotion-related impulsivity across disorders and species
1. Impulsive traits give rise to a wide range of maladaptive behaviors
2. Methods to develop a preclinical model of negative urgency
3. Mood-related impulsivity in the onset and course of mood disorders
Section 2: Impulsivity and stress in eating disorders
4. Trait impulsivity, stress reactivity, and disordered eating behavior
5. Etiology of eating disorders with an emphasis on genetic and neurobiological risk factors
6. Anorexic behavior
7. Eating disorders
Section 3: Interaction of stress and drug-seeking
8. Human bio-behavioral data delineating stress system sensitization as well as cognitive and emotional dysregulation during early abstinence from alcohol and cocaine
9. Interactions between stress- and drug-seeking behaviors
10. Synaptic mechanisms of the behavioral effects of alcohol
Section 4: Learning to inhibit the fear response
11. Insular and prefrontal cortex in aspects of stress mitigation, fear learning, and drug seeking
12. How anxiety affects social behaviors
13. Neural mechanisms of fear relapse
14. Overgeneralization of the fear response to stimuli that have never been associated with an aversive outcome
Section 5: Abnormal emotional reactivity versus regulation across disorders
15. Common affective symptoms that manifest in depression and schizophrenia
16. Abnormal processing of emotional information in major depression
17. Deficits in attention, cognitive control, and emotion regulation in schizophrenia
18. Cognitive impairment and affective deficits across depression and schizophrenia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 5th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136942
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128136935
About the Editor
Susan Sangha
Susan Sangha completed her PhD in neuroscience from the University of Calgary, Canada, in 2005 with funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. She was a recipient of postdoctoral fellowship awards from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, and the Human Frontiers Science Program. Her research combines behavioral, pharmacological, and electrophysiological methods to investigate the neurobiological mechanisms underlying memory formation in animal models, with an emphasis on neural circuits of emotion. She is the author of more than 30 peer-reviewed articles and commentaries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Behavioral Neuroscience, Department of Psychological Sciences, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA
Dan Foti
Dan Foti received his undergraduate degree in biomechanical engineering from Harvard University and PhD in clinical psychology from Stony Brook University before completing his clinical internship at McLean Hospital. His research in humans uses methods from affective and cognitive neuroscience to study information-processing deficits in psychopathology, with a particular focus on mood and psychotic disorders. His research uses multimodal neuroimaging (event-related potentials, or ERPs; functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI) to characterize neural activity involved in reward processing, emotion regulation, and cognition, and how deficits therein may be used to improve clinical judgments of diagnosis and prognosis. He was a recipient of an F-31 grant from the National Institute of Mental Health and a research training award from the Society for Psychophysiological Research. He has published widely, with more than 35 peer-reviewed articles to date in top clinical and neuroscience journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Clinical Psychology, Department of Psychological Sciences, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA