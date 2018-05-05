Neurobiology of Abnormal Emotion and Motivated Behaviors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128136935, 9780128136942

Neurobiology of Abnormal Emotion and Motivated Behaviors

1st Edition

Integrating Animal and Human Research

Editors: Susan Sangha Dan Foti
eBook ISBN: 9780128136942
Paperback ISBN: 9780128136935
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th May 2018
Page Count: 338
Description

Neurobiology of Abnormal Emotion and Motivated Behaviors: Integrating Animal and Human Research pulls together world-renowned leaders from both animal and human research, providing a conceptual framework on how neuroscience can inform our understanding of emotion and motivation, while also outlining methodological commonalities between animal and human neuroscience research, with an emphasis on experimental design, physiological recording techniques and outcome measures. Typically, researchers investigating the neurobiology of emotions focus on either animal models or humans. This book brings the two disciplines together to share information and collaborate on future experimental techniques, physiological measures and clinical outcomes.

Key Features

  • Integrates animal and human research to aid readers in discovering a clear path forward for translating basic science to clinical applications
  • Provides overviews of the most recent research into the neuroscience behind maladaptive behaviors and psychiatric disorders
  • Explores the commonalities in methods and outcome measures between animal and human researchers and how those commonalities can be harnessed for future collaboration and translational work

Readership

Advanced students and researchers in behavioral neuroscience, social and affective neuroscience, cognitive neuroscience, and clinical neuroscience

Table of Contents

Introduction: Emotion and Motivated Behaviors: Integrating Animal and Human Neurobiology Research

Section 1: Emotion-­related impulsivity across disorders and species
1. Impulsive traits give rise to a wide range of maladaptive behaviors
2. Methods to develop a preclinical model of negative urgency
3. Mood-related impulsivity in the onset and course of mood disorders

Section 2: Impulsivity and stress in eating disorders
4. Trait impulsivity, stress reactivity, and disordered eating behavior
5. Etiology of eating disorders with an emphasis on genetic and neurobiological risk factors
6. Anorexic behavior
7. Eating disorders

Section 3: Interaction of stress and drug-seeking
8. Human bio-behavioral data delineating stress system sensitization as well as cognitive and emotional dysregulation during early abstinence from alcohol and cocaine
9. Interactions between stress- and drug-seeking behaviors
10. Synaptic mechanisms of the behavioral effects of alcohol

Section 4: Learning to inhibit the fear response
11. Insular and prefrontal cortex in aspects of stress mitigation, fear learning, and drug seeking
12. How anxiety affects social behaviors
13. Neural mechanisms of fear relapse
14. Overgeneralization of the fear response to stimuli that have never been associated with an aversive outcome

Section 5: Abnormal emotional reactivity versus regulation across disorders
15. Common affective symptoms that manifest in depression and schizophrenia
16. Abnormal processing of emotional information in major depression
17. Deficits in attention, cognitive control, and emotion regulation in schizophrenia
18. Cognitive impairment and affective deficits across depression and schizophrenia

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128136942
Paperback ISBN:
9780128136935

About the Editor

Susan Sangha

Susan Sangha completed her PhD in neuroscience from the University of Calgary, Canada, in 2005 with funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. She was a recipient of postdoctoral fellowship awards from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, and the Human Frontiers Science Program. Her research combines behavioral, pharmacological, and electrophysiological methods to investigate the neurobiological mechanisms underlying memory formation in animal models, with an emphasis on neural circuits of emotion. She is the author of more than 30 peer-reviewed articles and commentaries.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Behavioral Neuroscience, Department of Psychological Sciences, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA

Dan Foti

Dan Foti received his undergraduate degree in biomechanical engineering from Harvard University and PhD in clinical psychology from Stony Brook University before completing his clinical internship at McLean Hospital. His research in humans uses methods from affective and cognitive neuroscience to study information-processing deficits in psychopathology, with a particular focus on mood and psychotic disorders. His research uses multimodal neuroimaging (event-related potentials, or ERPs; functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI) to characterize neural activity involved in reward processing, emotion regulation, and cognition, and how deficits therein may be used to improve clinical judgments of diagnosis and prognosis. He was a recipient of an F-31 grant from the National Institute of Mental Health and a research training award from the Society for Psychophysiological Research. He has published widely, with more than 35 peer-reviewed articles to date in top clinical and neuroscience journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Clinical Psychology, Department of Psychological Sciences, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA

