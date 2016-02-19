Neurobiology and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127514093, 9781483275512

Neurobiology and Behavior

1st Edition

Editors: A. O. Dennis Willows
eBook ISBN: 9781483275512
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd October 1986
Page Count: 512
Description

The Mollusca, Volume 8: Neurobiology and Behavior, Part 2, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in molluscan neurobiology and behavior. It is part of a multivolume treatise that covers the areas of structure and function, metabolic biochemistry, molecular biomechanics, environmental biochemistry, physiology, ecology, reproduction and development, neurobiology and behavior, and evolution. The Mollusca is intended to serve a range of disciplines—zoology, biochemistry, physiology, and paleontology. It will prove useful to researchers and to all others with interests in mollusks. The book contains four chapters and begins with a discussion of neural control of cephalopod behavior. Subsequent chapters deal with the neuroanatomy of selected gastropod species; molluscan membranes, gates, and channels; and molluscan transmitters and modulators.

Table of Contents


General Preface

Preface

I. Neural Control of Cephalopod Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Neuromuscular Organization

III. Intrinsic Movements

IV. Local Organization of Movement, Lower and Intermediate Motor Centers

V. Coordinated Movement, Higher Motor Centers

VI. Sensory Systems and Capabilities

VII. Complex Behavior

VIII. Commentary

References

2. Brains to Cells: the Neuroanatomy of Selected Gastropod Species

I. Introduction

II. Topography of the Ganglia

III. Neuron Morphology

IV. Ganglion Structure

V. Neurosecretory Cells

VI. Epithelial Receptors

VII. Central Sensory Neurons

VIII. The Gastropod Eye

IX. Statocyst

X. The Osphradium

XI. Perspectives

References

3. Membranes, Gates, and Channels

I. Introduction

II. Selectivity

III. Surface Charges

IV. Channel Kinetics

V. Gating

VI. Discussion

References

4. Transmitters and Modulators

I. Introduction

II. Serotonin/5-Hydroxytryptamine/Enteramine [3-(2-Aminoethyl)-1H-Indol-5-Ol]

III. Dopamine [ß-(3,4-Dihydroxyphenyl)ethylamine; 3-Hydroxytyramine; 5-(2-Aminoethyl)-1,2-Benzenediol]

IV. Acetylcholine

V. Amino Acids

VI. Histamine [2-(5-Imidazolyl)Ethylamine]

VII. Neuropeptides

VIII. Summary

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483275512

