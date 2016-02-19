The Mollusca, Volume 8: Neurobiology and Behavior, Part 2, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in molluscan neurobiology and behavior. It is part of a multivolume treatise that covers the areas of structure and function, metabolic biochemistry, molecular biomechanics, environmental biochemistry, physiology, ecology, reproduction and development, neurobiology and behavior, and evolution. The Mollusca is intended to serve a range of disciplines—zoology, biochemistry, physiology, and paleontology. It will prove useful to researchers and to all others with interests in mollusks. The book contains four chapters and begins with a discussion of neural control of cephalopod behavior. Subsequent chapters deal with the neuroanatomy of selected gastropod species; molluscan membranes, gates, and channels; and molluscan transmitters and modulators.