Neurobiology and Behavior
1st Edition
Description
The Mollusca, Volume 8: Neurobiology and Behavior, Part 2, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in molluscan neurobiology and behavior. It is part of a multivolume treatise that covers the areas of structure and function, metabolic biochemistry, molecular biomechanics, environmental biochemistry, physiology, ecology, reproduction and development, neurobiology and behavior, and evolution. The Mollusca is intended to serve a range of disciplines—zoology, biochemistry, physiology, and paleontology. It will prove useful to researchers and to all others with interests in mollusks. The book contains four chapters and begins with a discussion of neural control of cephalopod behavior. Subsequent chapters deal with the neuroanatomy of selected gastropod species; molluscan membranes, gates, and channels; and molluscan transmitters and modulators.
Table of Contents
General Preface
Preface
I. Neural Control of Cephalopod Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Neuromuscular Organization
III. Intrinsic Movements
IV. Local Organization of Movement, Lower and Intermediate Motor Centers
V. Coordinated Movement, Higher Motor Centers
VI. Sensory Systems and Capabilities
VII. Complex Behavior
VIII. Commentary
References
2. Brains to Cells: the Neuroanatomy of Selected Gastropod Species
I. Introduction
II. Topography of the Ganglia
III. Neuron Morphology
IV. Ganglion Structure
V. Neurosecretory Cells
VI. Epithelial Receptors
VII. Central Sensory Neurons
VIII. The Gastropod Eye
IX. Statocyst
X. The Osphradium
XI. Perspectives
References
3. Membranes, Gates, and Channels
I. Introduction
II. Selectivity
III. Surface Charges
IV. Channel Kinetics
V. Gating
VI. Discussion
References
4. Transmitters and Modulators
I. Introduction
II. Serotonin/5-Hydroxytryptamine/Enteramine [3-(2-Aminoethyl)-1H-Indol-5-Ol]
III. Dopamine [ß-(3,4-Dihydroxyphenyl)ethylamine; 3-Hydroxytyramine; 5-(2-Aminoethyl)-1,2-Benzenediol]
IV. Acetylcholine
V. Amino Acids
VI. Histamine [2-(5-Imidazolyl)Ethylamine]
VII. Neuropeptides
VIII. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 2nd October 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275512