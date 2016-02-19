Neuro-Ophthalmology
1st Edition
Description
Neuro-Ophthalmology provides information pertinent to the neuro-ophthalmological examination of the eye. This book discusses the anatomy and function of the eye as well as its various diseases. Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various equipment and methods used in the examination of the eye, including the Snellen's test type, a 13 dioptre lens, and electric ophthalmoscope. This text then discusses the principal reactions of the normal pupil, including the direct light reflex, reflex to accommodation, the spino-pupillary reflex, the psychical reflex, the orbicularis reflex, and the oculo-sensory reflex. Other chapters consider the anatomy of the muscles and nerves of the eye as well as it adnexa. This book discusses as well the condition of optic atrophy and its various types. The final chapter deals with the distinction between headache and neuralgia. This book is a valuable resource for ophthalmic surgeons and ophthalmologists.
Table of Contents
I. Equipment Necessary for the Examination of the Eye
Test Types
Lens
Ophthalmoscopes
Perimeters
Scotometer
Traveling Case
II. The Pupil and its Reactions
Anatomy of Iris
Reactions of the Normal Pupil
Afferent and Efferent Paths for Light Stimuli
Wernicke's Hemianopic Pupil Reaction
Hemikinesimeter
Hippus
Tonic Pupils
Reflex Iridoplegia
Argyll Robertson Pupil
Fixed Pupil
Appearance of Tabetic Iris
Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Systems
Anisocoria
Humoral Transmission of Nerve Impulse
III. The Muscles and Nerves of the Eye and Its Adnexa
Extraocular Muscles
Movements of Eye Muscles
Paralyses
Wolffs Kink
Paralysis of Sixth Nerve
Paralysis following Spinal Anæsthesia
Diplopia in Arterio-Sclerosis
Diplopia following Motor Accidents
Oculo-Motor Nerve Nucleus
Lenticular Ganglion
Charlin's Syndrome of Nasal Nerve
Neuralgia of Eye
Paralysis of Facial Nerve
Vidian Neuralgia
Petrosal Nerves
Lacrymal Gland
Hypersecretion and Diminution of Secretion
Causes of Ocular Palsies
Situation of Lesions
Nystagmus
Etiology
Binocular Vision
Diplopia
General Symptoms of Paralysis
Special Symptoms
Heterophoria
Examination of Muscle Balance
Conjugate Ocular Movements
IV. Papillcedema
Appearance of Normal Fundus
The Disc in Papillcedema
Occurrence
State of Vision
Measurement of Papillcedema
Changes in Development
Causation
Pathology
Etiology
Pseudo-Papillcedema
Recurrence
Associated with Escape of Cerebrospinal Fluid
Prognosis
V. Optic Atrophy
Primary and Consecutive
Etiology
Atrophy following Hæmorrhage
Delayed Atrophy
Hereditary Optic Atrophy
Amaurotic Family Idiocy
Retinitis Pigmentosa
Types of Optic Atrophy
Pathology
VI. Visual Tracts and Cortical Representation of Vision
Optic Nerves
Chiasma
Tracts
Primary Visual Centers
Medullary Optic Lamina
Visual Cortex of Brain
Central Connections
Vascular Supply of Visual Pathway
VII. The Interpretation and Location of Lesions in the Visual Pathway as Shown by the Perimeter
Self-Recording Perimeter
Confrontation Perimetry
Lesions of Optic Nerve
Lesions of Chiasma
Quadrantic Hemianopia
Lesions of Optic Tract, Lateral Geniculate Body and Geniculo-Calcarine Pathway
Injury to Optic Radiations
VIII. The Macula
Structure
Ophthalmoscopic Appearance
Related to Diseases of Nervous System
Infantile and Juvenile Amaurotic Family Idiocy
Symptoms and Diagnosis
Niemann-Pick Disease
Familial Occurrence of Coloboma Associated with Apical Dystrophy of Hands and Feet
Retinal Abiotrophy
Macular Disease, Non-Familial
Lowered Visual Acuity
IX. Localizing Value of Ocular Symptoms in the Diagnosis of Diseases of the Brain
Mid-Brain Lesions
Tumours of Pineal Gland
Pontine Lesions
Syndromes: Weber's, Parinaud's, Benedikt's, Millard Gubler's, Foville's, Horner's, Gradenigo's
Medullary Lesions
Frontal Lobe
Temporal Lobe
Occipital Lobes
Region of Third Ventricle
Optic Thalamus
Cerebellum
Cerebello-Pontine
Fourth Ventricle
Cerebral Abscess
Tuberculous Meningitis
Pachymeningitis of Infancy
Acute Leptomeningitis
Epidemic Cerebrospinal Meningitis
Encephalitis Lethargica
Oculogyral Spasm
Acute Serous Encephalitis
Superior Encephalitis
Strumpet's Encephalitis
Extrapyramidal Syndrome
Paralysis Agitane
Parkinsonianism Sequel to Encephalitis Lethargica
Arterio-Sclerotic Parkinsonianism
X. Abnormalities: Congenital and Degenerative Subarachnoid Hæmorrhage
Hepato-Lenticular Degeneration (Wilson's Disease)
Kayser-Fleischer Ring
Torsion Spasm
Chorea
Oxycephaly
Dysostosis Cranio-Facialis
Corneal Opacities with Bony Changes and Mental Deficiency
Ocular Hypertelorism
Morquio's Disease
Osteitis Deformane
Diabetic Exophthalmos Dysostosis
Laurence-Moon-Biedl Syndrome
Leontiasis Ossea
Mongolian Idiocy
Hydrocephalus
Little's Disease
Otitic Hydrocephalus
Fractures of Base of Skull
Dermoid and Hydatid Cysts of Cranial Bone
Intracranial Aneurysms
Subarachnoid Hæmorrhage
Diagnosis before and after Rupture
Intracranial Hæmorrhage in Infancy and Childhood
Pulsating Exophthalmos
Thrombosis of Cavernous Sinus, Superior Longitudinal and Lateral Sinuses
Word-Blindness, Acquired and Congenital
Mirror-Writing
Mind-Blindness
Amnesic Color Blindness
Visual Hallucinations
Albers-Schönberg's Disease
Morgagni's Intracranial Hyperostosis
XI. Tumours of the Optic Nerve
Intraocular, Intraorbital and Intracranial Involvement
Types of Tumor
Hudson's Cases
Endotheliomata
Age Incidence
Symptomatology
Causes of Unilateral Exophthalmos
Hertel's Exophthalometer
Visual Fields
Fundus Changes
Defective Muscular Movement
Enlargement of Optic Canal
X-Ray Technique
Skiagrams
Tumors of Intracranial Portion of Optic Nerve
Diagnosis
Fields of Vision
Radiography
Inflammatory Pseudo-Tumors of Orbit
Treatment of Tumors of Optic Nerve
XII. The Region of the Optic Chiasm and Pituitary Body
Principal Types of Chiasm
Intrasellar and Suprasellar Tumors
Aneurysms
Chronic Basal Arachnoiditis
Signs and Symptoms of Pituitary Disease
Skiagram of Pituitary Fossa
Table showing Differential Diagnosis
Treatment of Pituitary Tumors by X-Ray Therapy
XIII. Ocular Manifestations in Diseases of the Nervous System
Syphilis of the Nervous System
Third-Generation Syphilis
Secondary Neurosyphilis
Tertiary Meningo-Vascular Syphilis
Hemiplegia
Gumma of the Brain
Tabes Dorsalis
Congenital Neurosyphilis
Juvenile Tabes
Juvenile Paresis
General Paralysis
Retrobulbar Neuritis
Disseminated Sclerosis
Neuro-Myelitis Optica
Migraine
Ophthalmoplegic Migraine
Epilepsy
Primary Thyrotoxicosis
Secondary Thyrotoxicosis
Myasthenia Gravis
Ocular Lesions associated with the Trigeminal Nerve
Neuroparalytic Keratitis
Herpes Zoster Ophthalmicus
Herpes Febrilis
The Phakomatoses: Tuberose Sclerosis
Lindau's Disease
von Recklinghausen's Disease
Spasmus Nutans
Gerlier's Disease
Chronic Progressive Ophthalmoplegia
Hereditary Ophthalmoplegia Externa
Irido-Cyclitis-Parotitis-Polyneuritis
Uveitis with Associated Alopecia, Poliosis, Vitiligo and Deafness
Spinal Cord
Injuries
Thrombosis
Hæmatomyelia
Klumpke's Syndrome
Acute Anterior Poliomyelitis
Acute Ascending Paralysis
Subacute Combined Degeneration of the Cord
Hypertrophic Cervical Meningitis
Friedreich's Ataxia
Marie's Ataxia
Sanger-Brown's Ataxia
Myelitis
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Syringomyelia
The Amyotrophies
Myotonia Congenita
Myotonia Atrophica
Cataract in
Facio-Scapulo-Humeral Type
MyopathiC Atrophy
Neuritic Muscular Atrophy
Functional Nervous Disease
Neurasthenia
Anxiety Neurosis
Hysteria
Traumatic Neurosis
Psychoses
Melancholia
Paranoia
Dementia Præcox
Epileptic Insanity
Delirium Tremens
XIV. Affections of the Vegetative Nervous System
Diencephalic Autonomic Epilepsy
Cervical Sympathetic
Homer's Syndrome
Angioneurotic (Edema —Progressive Facial Hemiatrophy
Surgery of the Sympathetic Nervous System
XV. Ocular Manifestations of Head Injuries
Classification of Cerebral Traumas
Traumatic Orbital Aneurysm
Ocular Symptoms
Delayed Blindness
Cranial Nerve Palsies
Summary of Symptoms of Fracture of Base of Skull
Extradural Hæemorrhage
Subdural Hæmorrhage
Chronic Subdural Hæmatoma
Head Injuries in Children
Corneal Reflex
Arteriography
XVI. Poisons Which Affect Vision
Acetylcholine
Alcohol
Methyl-Alcohol Poisoning
Arsenic
Atropine
Carbon-Monoxide Poisoning
Cocaine
Filix Mas
Iodoform
Lead
Morphine and Opium
Physostigmine
Quinine
Quinidine
Optochin
Santonin
Sodium Salicylate
Strychnine
Sulphonal and Barbitone
Tobacco
Vitamins in Ophthalmology and Neurology
Pellagra
Beri-Beri
Central Neuritis of Jamaica
Diabetes
Nervous and Mental Complications in Diabetes
Diphtheria
Cerebrospinal Fever
Leprosy
Botulism
XVII. Headache and Amaurosis
Headache and Neuralgia
Intracranial Regulation of Pressure
Pituitary Headache
Migraine
Intracranial Hæmorrhage and Thrombosis
Gun Headache
Subacute Serous Meningitis
Encephalitis Lethargica
Syphilis
Ocular Causes of Headache
Refraction
Retinal Irritation
Organic Disease
Eyestrain
Amaurosis
Hysterical
Brain Fatigue
Malingering
Neuro-Ophthalmological Examination of the Eyes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2038
- Published:
- 1st January 1938
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195636