Neural Network PC Tools
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
This is the first practical guide that enables you to actually work with artificial neural networks on your personal computer. It provides basic information on neural networks, as well as the following special features:
Key Features
source code listings in Cactual case studies in a wide range of applications, including radar signal detection, stock market prediction, musical composition, ship pattern recognition, and biopotential waveform classificationCASE tools for neural networks and hybrid expert system/neural networks**practical hints and suggestions on when and how to use neural network tools to solve real-world problems.
Readership
Practicing electrical engineers and high-level electronics technicians interested in applying neural network techniques.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Background and History of Neural Networks. Implementations. Systems Considerations. Software Tools. Development Environments. Hardware Implementations. Performance Metrics. Network Analysis. Expert Networks. Case Study I: The Detection of EEG Spikes. Case Study II: Radar Signal Processing. Case Study III: Technology in Search of a Buck. Case Study IV: Optical Character Recognition. Case Study V: Making Music. Appendices. Glossary. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th October 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297002
About the Editor
Russell C. Eberhart
Reviews
@qu:An exposition on the practical applications of neural networks has been reatly needed. I believe that this book fulfills that need in an extremely fine fashion....You really don't need a supercomputer, a million dollars, and an interdisciplinary team of experts to put neural networks to work. All you need is a personal computer and this book. @source:--Bernard Widrow @qu:Neural Network PC Tools ushers in a new era both for artificial neural networks (ANNS) and ANN books...Neural Network PC Tools is a worthwhile book for anyone who wants to use the PC for simulating neural networks. @source:--IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON NEURAL NETWORKS @qu:Another fine book for developers is Neural Network PC Tools: A Practical Guide (San Diego, Calif.: Academic Press, 1990) edited by Russell Eberhart and Roy Dobbins. . . . I like the editors' and authors' common sense, personal, and down-to-development approach to the topics. @source:--AI EXPERT