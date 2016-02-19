Neural Network PC Tools - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122286407, 9781483297002

Neural Network PC Tools

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Editors: Russell C. Eberhart
eBook ISBN: 9781483297002
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1990
Page Count: 440
Description

This is the first practical guide that enables you to actually work with artificial neural networks on your personal computer. It provides basic information on neural networks, as well as the following special features:

Key Features

source code listings in C; actual case studies in a wide range of applications, including radar signal detection, stock market prediction, musical composition, ship pattern recognition, and biopotential waveform classification; CASE tools for neural networks and hybrid expert system/neural networks; practical hints and suggestions on when and how to use neural network tools to solve real-world problems.

Readership

Practicing electrical engineers and high-level electronics technicians interested in applying neural network techniques.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Background and History of Neural Networks. Implementations. Systems Considerations. Software Tools. Development Environments. Hardware Implementations. Performance Metrics. Network Analysis. Expert Networks. Case Study I: The Detection of EEG Spikes. Case Study II: Radar Signal Processing. Case Study III: Technology in Search of a Buck. Case Study IV: Optical Character Recognition. Case Study V: Making Music. Appendices. Glossary. References. Index.

About the Editor

Russell C. Eberhart

Reviews

An exposition on the practical applications of neural networks has been greatly needed. I believe that this book fulfills that need in an extremely fine fashion....You really don't need a supercomputer, a million dollars, and an interdisciplinary team of experts to put neural networks to work. All you need is a personal computer and this book. --Bernard Widrow

Neural Network PC Tools ushers in a new era both for artificial neural networks (ANNS) and ANN books...Neural Network PC Tools is a worthwhile book for anyone who wants to use the PC for simulating neural networks. --IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON NEURAL NETWORKS

Another fine book for developers is Neural Network PC Tools: A Practical Guide (San Diego, Calif.: Academic Press, 1990) edited by Russell Eberhart and Roy Dobbins. . . . I like the editors' and authors' common sense, personal, and down-to-development approach to the topics. --AI EXPERT

