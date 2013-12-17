Neural Crest Cells
1st Edition
Evolution, Development and Disease
Description
Neural Crest Cells: Evolution, Development and Disease summarizes discoveries of historical significance and provides in-depth, current analyses of the evolution of neural crest cells, their contribution to embryo development, and their roles in disease. In addition, prospects for tissue engineering, repair and regeneration are covered, offering a timely synthesis of the current knowledge in neural crest cell research. A comprehensive resource on neural crest cells for researchers studying cell biology, developmental biology, stem cells and neurobiology, Neural Crest Cells: Evolution, Development and Disease provides foundational information needed for students , practicing physicians and dentists treating patients with craniofacial defects.
Key Features
- BMA Medical Book Awards 2014 - Highly Commended,Basic and Clinical Sciences,2014, British Medical Association
- Provides timely, comprehensive synthesis of the current knowledge of neural crest cells
- Covers the evolution and development of neural crest cells
- Includes content on applications for tissue engineering, repair and regeneration
Readership
Researchers across cell biology, developmental biology, stem cells; Medical and Dental students and teaching faculty
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgment
Contributors
Part I: Neural Crest Cell Evolution and Development
Chapter 1. The Neural Crest, a Fourth Germ Layer of the Vertebrate Embryo: Significance in Chordate Evolution
General Characteristics of the Neural Crest
Transition from Invertebrates Chordates to Vertebrates
The Molecular Control of EMT Studied in NCC Development
Role of the NC in the Development of the Vertebrate Head
The Evolutionary Origin of the Vertebrate Nervous System
The Genetic Identity of Vertebrate Secondary Brain Organizers as Landmarks for CNS Evolution in Deuterostomes
Are Precursors of the NC Present in non-vertebrate Chordates?
The Multiple Roles of the NC in the Construction of the Vertebrate Head and Brain
Hox Gene Expression in the Cephalic NC
Malformations of the Brain Induced by FSNC Removal
Effect of Forced Expression of Hox Genes in the FSNC on Face and Brain Development
Role of the Cephalic NC in the Regulation of Fgf8 Production by the ANR and Isthmus
The Evolution of Skeletal Structures in the Vertebrate Phylum
Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2. Induction and Specification of Neural Crest Cells: Extracellular Signals and Transcriptional Switches
Introduction
NC Induction at the NPB
Gene Regulatory Network Involved in NC Specification
Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3. The Cell Biology of Neural Crest Cell Delamination and EMT
Introduction
Loss of Intercellular Adhesion
Acquisition of Migratory Capacity
Appropriate Substrate for Migration
Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 4. Neural Crest Cell Migration: Guidance, Pathways, and Cell–Cell Interactions
Pathways of Neural Crest Cell Migration: An Overview
Cephalic Neural Crest Cell Migration
Trunk Neural Crest Cell Migration
Cell–Cell Interactions During Neural Crest Cell Migration
Conclusion and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5. Epigenetic Regulation of Neural Crest Cells
Introduction
Histone Modifications
Chromatin Modifiers
DNA Methylation
Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6. Neural Crest-Mediated Tissue Interactions During Craniofacial Development: The Origins of Species-Specific Pattern
Introduction
Origins of Species-Specific Pattern
Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Part II: Neural Crest Cell Differentiation and Disease
Chapter 7. Neural Crest Cells in Craniofacial Skeletal Development
Introduction
Skeletogenic NC Specification and Anterior–Posterior Patterning
Patterning Within Craniofacial Skeletal Primordia
Environmental Factors in Craniofacial Development
Cranial NC Development and Evolution
Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 8. Neural Crest Cell and Placode Interactions in Cranial PNS Development
The Cranial Peripheral Nervous System
Ectodermal Placodes
Interactions
Evolutionary Significance
Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9. Neural Crest Cells in Ear Development
The Ear
Timing and Position of Otic NCC Emigration
NCC Derivatives in the Inner Ear
NCC in Middle Ear and Outer Ear Development
Neurocristopathies of the Middle and Outer Ear
Genetic Regulation of NCC Middle and Outer Ear Development
NCC and Evolution of the Ear
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10. Neural Crest Cells in Ocular Development
Introduction
Neural Crest and Early Eye Development
Signaling Between NCC and the Optic Cup
Signaling Between NCC and the Lens
Signaling Between NCC and Ectoderm
Other Contribution of NCC to Ocular Tissues
Indirect Neural Crest Contribution to the Eye via Trigeminal and Ciliary Nerves
Neural Crest Related Ocular Defects
Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 11. The Cardiac Neural Crest and Their Role in Development and Disease
Introduction
NCC Specification
Migration and Morphogenesis of the cNCC
Invasion of the cNCC into the Pharyngeal Arches and OFT Cushions
Remodeling of the Pharyngeal Arch Arteries
Septation of the OFT
Valvulogenesis in the OFT
NCC Differentiation
Evolution of Neural Crest Cell Contribution to the Heart
Molecular Regulators of cNCC Development and Links to Congenital Heart Disease
Dietary Factors Influencing Cardiac Neural Crest Cell Development
Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. Neural Crest Cells in Enteric Nervous System Development and Disease
Introduction
GDNF, GFRα1, and RET Signaling
Neuturin, GFRα2, and RET Signaling
Endothelin 3 (EDN3)/Endothelin Receptor B (EDNRB) Signaling
Signaling Pathway Interactions in ENS Development and HSCR
Genes Involved in ENS Development, not Currently Associated With Human Disease
Regulation of the NCC Population That Migrates Toward and Then into the Foregut
Regulation of ENCC Survival, Migration, Proliferation, and Differentiation Within the Gut Wall
Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 13. Neural Crest Cells and Peripheral Nervous System Development
Overview
Definition of Trunk Neural Crest
Divergent Neural Crest Migratory Pathways Reflect Fate Restriction of the Trunk Neural Crest
Neural Crest Fate Restriction begins Long Before the Observation of Overt Differentiation Markers
Factors that Specify the Neural Crest Continue to Modify Neural Crest Fate Proliferation, Survival, and Fate Choice
The Survival and Multipotency of Trunk Neural Crest Is Maintained by Several Transcription Factors Expressed During Migration
ErbB/Neuregulin Signaling Supports Neural Crest Migration and Glial Development
Neural Crest Are Instructed to Develop as Autonomic Neurons by BMP Signals Emanating from the Dorsal Aorta
The Transcriptional Cascade Leading to Autonomic Nervous System Differentiation Is Extensively Cross-Regulatory
DRG Formation Occurs in Overlapping Waves of Neurogenesis That Can Be Followed Using the Trk Receptor Family as Markers of Cell Fate
The DRG Transcriptional Cascade Is Hierarchical and Sorts Cells into Subtypes
The Subsequent Expression of Other Transcription Factors Is Essential to DRG Development and Maintenance
Conclusions and Perspectives: Common Features in Autonomic and Sensory Neuronal Development
References
Chapter 14. Neural Crest Cells and Pigmentation
Introduction
Timing of Pigment Cell Development
Fate Choice/Specification
Commitment
Migration and Patterning
Proliferation and Survival
Differentiation
Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 15. Neural Crest Cells in Vascular Development
Introduction
Blood Vessel Development and Structure
Neural Crest Contribution to Blood Vessels
Innervation of the Vasculature by the ANS
Neural Crest Involvement in Neurovascular Patterning
Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 16. Neural Crest Cells and Cancer: Insights into Tumor Progression
Introduction
Similarities Between Neural Crest Delamination/Migration and Tumor Progression
Neural Crest-Derived Cancers
Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Part III: Tissue Engineering and Repair
Chapter 17. Neurocristopathies: The Etiology and Pathogenesis of Disorders Arising from Defects in Neural Crest Cell Development
Introduction
Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 18. Human Neural Crest Cells and Stem Cell-Based Models
Introduction
Surrogate Models of Human Neural Crest Development
Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 19. Neural Crest Stem Cell: Tissue Regeneration and Repair
Introduction
Gingival MSC
Dental MSC
PDL MSC
TMJ Stem Cells
Bone Marrow Mesenchymal Stem Cells (BMMSCs)
Adipose MSC
Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 20. Functional Significance of Cranial Neural Crest Cells During Tooth Development and Regeneration
Introduction
Tooth Development
CNCC and Dental Stem Cells
Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 21. Using Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells as a Tool to Understand Neurocristopathies
Introduction
Neural Crest Cells and Neurocristopathies
Methods for NCC Differentiation from Pluripotent Stem Cells
Neurocristopathies
Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 17th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124045866
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124017306
Awards
BMA Medical Book Awards 2014 - Highly Commended, Basic and Clinical Sciences, British Medical Association
Reviews
"This text is a tour de force in its field and is of significance to embryologists, craniofacial biologists, geneticists, syndromologists and oral and maxillofacial surgeons for its concepts and innovations in this rapidly expanding field. The quality of production from Academic Press is superb, providing a landmark reference work for those in the forefront of craniofacial research and regenerative surgical therapy."--British Dental Journal, May 23, 2014