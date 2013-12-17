Preface

Acknowledgment

Contributors

Part I: Neural Crest Cell Evolution and Development

Chapter 1. The Neural Crest, a Fourth Germ Layer of the Vertebrate Embryo: Significance in Chordate Evolution

General Characteristics of the Neural Crest

Transition from Invertebrates Chordates to Vertebrates

The Molecular Control of EMT Studied in NCC Development

Role of the NC in the Development of the Vertebrate Head

The Evolutionary Origin of the Vertebrate Nervous System

The Genetic Identity of Vertebrate Secondary Brain Organizers as Landmarks for CNS Evolution in Deuterostomes

Are Precursors of the NC Present in non-vertebrate Chordates?

The Multiple Roles of the NC in the Construction of the Vertebrate Head and Brain

Hox Gene Expression in the Cephalic NC

Malformations of the Brain Induced by FSNC Removal

Effect of Forced Expression of Hox Genes in the FSNC on Face and Brain Development

Role of the Cephalic NC in the Regulation of Fgf8 Production by the ANR and Isthmus

The Evolution of Skeletal Structures in the Vertebrate Phylum

Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 2. Induction and Specification of Neural Crest Cells: Extracellular Signals and Transcriptional Switches

Introduction

NC Induction at the NPB

Gene Regulatory Network Involved in NC Specification

Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 3. The Cell Biology of Neural Crest Cell Delamination and EMT

Introduction

Loss of Intercellular Adhesion

Acquisition of Migratory Capacity

Appropriate Substrate for Migration

Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter 4. Neural Crest Cell Migration: Guidance, Pathways, and Cell–Cell Interactions

Pathways of Neural Crest Cell Migration: An Overview

Cephalic Neural Crest Cell Migration

Trunk Neural Crest Cell Migration

Cell–Cell Interactions During Neural Crest Cell Migration

Conclusion and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 5. Epigenetic Regulation of Neural Crest Cells

Introduction

Histone Modifications

Chromatin Modifiers

DNA Methylation

Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 6. Neural Crest-Mediated Tissue Interactions During Craniofacial Development: The Origins of Species-Specific Pattern

Introduction

Origins of Species-Specific Pattern

Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Part II: Neural Crest Cell Differentiation and Disease

Chapter 7. Neural Crest Cells in Craniofacial Skeletal Development

Introduction

Skeletogenic NC Specification and Anterior–Posterior Patterning

Patterning Within Craniofacial Skeletal Primordia

Environmental Factors in Craniofacial Development

Cranial NC Development and Evolution

Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter 8. Neural Crest Cell and Placode Interactions in Cranial PNS Development

The Cranial Peripheral Nervous System

Ectodermal Placodes

Interactions

Evolutionary Significance

Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 9. Neural Crest Cells in Ear Development

The Ear

Timing and Position of Otic NCC Emigration

NCC Derivatives in the Inner Ear

NCC in Middle Ear and Outer Ear Development

Neurocristopathies of the Middle and Outer Ear

Genetic Regulation of NCC Middle and Outer Ear Development

NCC and Evolution of the Ear

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 10. Neural Crest Cells in Ocular Development

Introduction

Neural Crest and Early Eye Development

Signaling Between NCC and the Optic Cup

Signaling Between NCC and the Lens

Signaling Between NCC and Ectoderm

Other Contribution of NCC to Ocular Tissues

Indirect Neural Crest Contribution to the Eye via Trigeminal and Ciliary Nerves

Neural Crest Related Ocular Defects

Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter 11. The Cardiac Neural Crest and Their Role in Development and Disease

Introduction

NCC Specification

Migration and Morphogenesis of the cNCC

Invasion of the cNCC into the Pharyngeal Arches and OFT Cushions

Remodeling of the Pharyngeal Arch Arteries

Septation of the OFT

Valvulogenesis in the OFT

NCC Differentiation

Evolution of Neural Crest Cell Contribution to the Heart

Molecular Regulators of cNCC Development and Links to Congenital Heart Disease

Dietary Factors Influencing Cardiac Neural Crest Cell Development

Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 12. Neural Crest Cells in Enteric Nervous System Development and Disease

Introduction

GDNF, GFRα1, and RET Signaling

Neuturin, GFRα2, and RET Signaling

Endothelin 3 (EDN3)/Endothelin Receptor B (EDNRB) Signaling

Signaling Pathway Interactions in ENS Development and HSCR

Genes Involved in ENS Development, not Currently Associated With Human Disease

Regulation of the NCC Population That Migrates Toward and Then into the Foregut

Regulation of ENCC Survival, Migration, Proliferation, and Differentiation Within the Gut Wall

Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 13. Neural Crest Cells and Peripheral Nervous System Development

Overview

Definition of Trunk Neural Crest

Divergent Neural Crest Migratory Pathways Reflect Fate Restriction of the Trunk Neural Crest

Neural Crest Fate Restriction begins Long Before the Observation of Overt Differentiation Markers

Factors that Specify the Neural Crest Continue to Modify Neural Crest Fate Proliferation, Survival, and Fate Choice

The Survival and Multipotency of Trunk Neural Crest Is Maintained by Several Transcription Factors Expressed During Migration

ErbB/Neuregulin Signaling Supports Neural Crest Migration and Glial Development

Neural Crest Are Instructed to Develop as Autonomic Neurons by BMP Signals Emanating from the Dorsal Aorta

The Transcriptional Cascade Leading to Autonomic Nervous System Differentiation Is Extensively Cross-Regulatory

DRG Formation Occurs in Overlapping Waves of Neurogenesis That Can Be Followed Using the Trk Receptor Family as Markers of Cell Fate

The DRG Transcriptional Cascade Is Hierarchical and Sorts Cells into Subtypes

The Subsequent Expression of Other Transcription Factors Is Essential to DRG Development and Maintenance

Conclusions and Perspectives: Common Features in Autonomic and Sensory Neuronal Development

References

Chapter 14. Neural Crest Cells and Pigmentation

Introduction

Timing of Pigment Cell Development

Fate Choice/Specification

Commitment

Migration and Patterning

Proliferation and Survival

Differentiation

Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter 15. Neural Crest Cells in Vascular Development

Introduction

Blood Vessel Development and Structure

Neural Crest Contribution to Blood Vessels

Innervation of the Vasculature by the ANS

Neural Crest Involvement in Neurovascular Patterning

Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter 16. Neural Crest Cells and Cancer: Insights into Tumor Progression

Introduction

Similarities Between Neural Crest Delamination/Migration and Tumor Progression

Neural Crest-Derived Cancers

Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Part III: Tissue Engineering and Repair

Chapter 17. Neurocristopathies: The Etiology and Pathogenesis of Disorders Arising from Defects in Neural Crest Cell Development

Introduction

Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 18. Human Neural Crest Cells and Stem Cell-Based Models

Introduction

Surrogate Models of Human Neural Crest Development

Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter 19. Neural Crest Stem Cell: Tissue Regeneration and Repair

Introduction

Gingival MSC

Dental MSC

PDL MSC

TMJ Stem Cells

Bone Marrow Mesenchymal Stem Cells (BMMSCs)

Adipose MSC

Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter 20. Functional Significance of Cranial Neural Crest Cells During Tooth Development and Regeneration

Introduction

Tooth Development

CNCC and Dental Stem Cells

Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 21. Using Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells as a Tool to Understand Neurocristopathies

Introduction

Neural Crest Cells and Neurocristopathies

Methods for NCC Differentiation from Pluripotent Stem Cells

Neurocristopathies

Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Index