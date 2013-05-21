Neural Circuit Development and Function in the Healthy and Diseased Brain
1st Edition
Comprehensive Developmental Neuroscience
Description
The genetic, molecular, and cellular mechanisms of neural development are essential for understanding evolution and disorders of neural systems. Recent advances in genetic, molecular, and cell biological methods have generated a massive increase in new information, but there is a paucity of comprehensive and up-to-date syntheses, references, and historical perspectives on this important subject. The Comprehensive Developmental Neuroscience series is designed to fill this gap, offering the most thorough coverage of this field on the market today and addressing all aspects of how the nervous system and its components develop. Particular attention is paid to the effects of abnormal development and on new psychiatric/neurological treatments being developed based on our increased understanding of developmental mechanisms. Each volume in the series consists of review style articles that average 15-20pp and feature numerous illustrations and full references. Volume 3 offers 40 high level articles devoted mainly to anatomical and functional development of neural circuits and neural systems, as well as those that address neurodevelopmental disorders in humans and experimental organisms.
Key Features
- Series offers 144 articles for 2904 full color pages addressing ways in which the nervous system and its components develop
- Features leading experts in various subfields as Section Editors and article Authors
- All articles peer reviewed by Section Editors to ensure accuracy, thoroughness, and scholarship
- Volume 3 sections include coverage of: mechanisms that control the assembly of neural circuits in specific regions of the nervous system, multiple aspects of cognitive development, and disorders of the nervous system arising through defects in neural development
Readership
Neuroscience, developmental biology researchers, including stem cells, aging and diseases. Translational neuroscience researchers - many neurodegeneration diseases (Alzheimers!) have their roots in mechanisms studied in development, and many psychiatric diseases (Autism!) are consequences of developmental problems (Rubenstein is Prof Psychiatry)
Table of Contents
I: Circuit Development
Chapter 1 – The Form and Functions of Neural Circuits in the Olfactory Bulb - G. Lepousez, P.-M. Lledo
Chapter 2 – Functional Circuit Development in the Auditory System - D.B. Polley, A.H. Seidl, Y. Wang, J.T. Sanchez
Chapter 3 – Development of the Superior Colliculus/Optic Tectum - B.E. Stein, T.R. Stanford
Chapter 4 – Multisensory Circuits - A.J. King
Chapter 5 – Cerebellar Circuits - M. Kano, M. Watanabe
Chapter 6 – Dendritic Spines - D. Muller, I. Nikonenko
Chapter 7 – Cortical Columns - Z. Molnár
Chapter 8 – Neonatal Cortical Rhythms - R. Khazipov, M. Colonnese, M. Minlebaev
Chapter 9 – Spike Timing-Dependent Plasticity - D.E. Shulz, D.E. Feldman
II: Cognitive Development
Chapter 10 – Introduction to Cognitive Development from a Neuroscience Perspective - H. Tager-Flusberg
Chapter 11 – Theories in Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience - M.H. Johnson
Chapter 12 – Structural Brain Development: Birth Through Adolescence - J.B. Colby, E.D. O'Hare, J.E. Bramen, E.R. Sowell
Chapter 13 – Statistical Learning Mechanisms in Infancy - J. Lany, J.R. Saffran
Chapter 14 – Development of the Visual System - S.P. Johnson
Chapter 15 – The Development of Visuospatial Processing - J. Stiles, N. Akshoomoff, F. Haist
Chapter 16 – Memory Development - P.J. Bauer
Chapter 17 – Early Development of Speech and Language: Cognitive, Behavioral, and Neural Systems - H. Tager-Flusberg, A.M. Seery
Chapter 18 – The Neural Architecture and Developmental Course of Face Processing - G. Righi, C.A. Nelson III
Chapter 19 – Developmental Neuroscience of Social Perception - A. Voos, C. Cordeaux, J. Tirrell, K. Pelphrey
Chapter 20 – Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience of Theory of Mind - H. Gweon, R. Saxe
Chapter 21 – A Neuroscience Perspective on Empathy and Its Development - J. Decety, K.J. Michalska
Chapter 22 – Developing Attention and Self-Regulation in Infancy and Childhood - M.I. Posner, M.K. Rothbart, M.R. Rueda
Chapter 23 – The Neural Correlates of Cognitive Control and the Development of Social Behavior - A. Lahat, N.A. Fox
Chapter 24 – Executive Function: Development, Individual Differences, and Clinical Insights - C. Hughes
Chapter 25 – The Effects of Stress on Early Brain and Behavioral Development - M.R. Gunnar, E.P. Davis
Chapter 26 – Sex Differences in Brain and Behavioral Development - A.M. Beltz, J.E.O. Blakemore, S.A. Berenbaum
III: Diseases
Chapter 27 – Neural-Tube Defects - C. Pyrgaki, L. Niswander
Chapter 28 – Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder: Targeted Effects of Ethanol on Cell Proliferation and Survival - S.M. Mooney, P.J. Lein, M.W. Miller
Chapter 29 – Azetidine-2-Carboxylic Acid and Other Nonprotein Amino Acids in the Pathogenesis of Neurodevelopmental Disorders - E. Rubenstein
Chapter 30 – Down Syndrome - A.B. Bowman, K.C. Ess, K.K. Kumar, K.L. Summar
Chapter 31 – Lissencephalies and Axon Guidance Disorders - E.H. Sherr, L. Fernandez
Chapter 32 – Developmental Disabilities, Autism, and Schizophrenia at a Single Locus: Complex Gene Regulation and Genomic Instability of 15q11–q13 Cause a Range of Neurodevelopmental Disorders – N. Urraca, L.T. Reiter
Chapter 33 – Fragile X Clinical Features and Neurobiology - M.J. Leigh, R.J. Hagerman
Chapter 34 – Autisms - M. Persico
Chapter 35 – Neurodevelopmental Genomics of Autism, Schizophrenia, and Related Disorders - J.F. Cubells, D. Moreno-De-Luca
Chapter 36 – Excitation–Inhibition Epilepsies - A.X. Thomas, A.R. Brooks-Kayal
Chapter 37 – Sensory Organ Disorders (Retina, Auditory, Olfactory, Gustatory) – D.C. Gillespie
Chapter 38 – The Developmental Neurobiology of Repetitive Behavior - S.-J. Kim, M. Lewis, J. Veenstra-VanderWeele
Chapter 39 – Disorders of Cognitive Control - B.J. Casey, N. Franklin, M.M. Cohen
Chapter 40 – Language Impairment - R.H. Fitch
Index
About the Editor-in-Chief
John Rubenstein
Dr. Rubenstein is a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. He also serves as a Nina Ireland Distinguished Professor in Child Psychiatry at the Nina Ireland Laboratory of Developmental Neurobiology. His research focuses on the regulatory genes that orchestrate development of the forebrain. Dr. Rubenstein's lab has demonstrated the role of specific genes in regulating neuronal specification, differentiation, migration and axon growth during embryonic development and on through adult life. His work may help to explain some of the mechanisms underlying human neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism.
Pasko Rakic
Dr. Rakic is currently at the Yale School of Medicine, Department of Neuroscience, where his main research interest is in the development and evolution of the human brain. After obtaining his MD from the University of Belgrade School of Medicine, his research career began in 1962 with a Fulbright Fellowship at Harvard University after which he obtained his graduate degrees in Developmental Biology and Genetics. He held a faculty position at Harvard Medical School for 8 years prior to moving to Yale University, where he founded and served as Chair of the Department of Neurobiology for 37 years, and also founder and director of the Kavli Institute for Neuroscience. In 2015, he returned to work full-time on his research projects, funded by US Public Health Services and various private foundations. He is well known for his studies of the development and evolution of the brain, in particular his discovery of basic cellular and molecular mechanisms of proliferation and migration of neurons in the cerebral cortex. He was president of the Society for Neuroscience and popularized this field with numerous lectures given in over 35 counties. In 2008, Rakic shared the inaugural Kavli Prize in Neuroscience with Thomas Jessell and Stan Grillner. He is currently the Dorys McConell Duberg Professor of Neuroscience and serves on Advisory Boards and Scientific Councils of a number of Institutions and Research Foundations.
Reviews
"This is a comprehensive and information-packed book on neural circuit development and function. There have been tremendous advances over the past several years in understanding brain function as it relates to structure, but this information has not been easily accessible by clinicians and researchers. This book, written and edited by outstanding researchers in the field, provides this important information in an organized and relevant fashion… I highly recommend it." Rating: 3 Stars--Doody.com, January 17, 2014
"This is the third of a three volume series that is intended to summarize the current state of developmental neuroscience. There are three sections with Rubenstein and Rakic as chief editors and each section having a section editor tasked with peer reviewing the articles therein."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013