Neural Circuit Development and Function in the Healthy and Diseased Brain

I: Circuit Development

Chapter 1 – The Form and Functions of Neural Circuits in the Olfactory Bulb - G. Lepousez, P.-M. Lledo

Chapter 2 – Functional Circuit Development in the Auditory System - D.B. Polley, A.H. Seidl, Y. Wang, J.T. Sanchez

Chapter 3 – Development of the Superior Colliculus/Optic Tectum - B.E. Stein, T.R. Stanford

Chapter 4 – Multisensory Circuits - A.J. King

Chapter 5 – Cerebellar Circuits - M. Kano, M. Watanabe

Chapter 6 – Dendritic Spines - D. Muller, I. Nikonenko

Chapter 7 – Cortical Columns - Z. Molnár

Chapter 8 – Neonatal Cortical Rhythms - R. Khazipov, M. Colonnese, M. Minlebaev

Chapter 9 – Spike Timing-Dependent Plasticity - D.E. Shulz, D.E. Feldman

II: Cognitive Development

Chapter 10 – Introduction to Cognitive Development from a Neuroscience Perspective - H. Tager-Flusberg

Chapter 11 – Theories in Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience - M.H. Johnson

Chapter 12 – Structural Brain Development: Birth Through Adolescence - J.B. Colby, E.D. O'Hare, J.E. Bramen, E.R. Sowell

Chapter 13 – Statistical Learning Mechanisms in Infancy - J. Lany, J.R. Saffran

Chapter 14 – Development of the Visual System - S.P. Johnson

Chapter 15 – The Development of Visuospatial Processing - J. Stiles, N. Akshoomoff, F. Haist

Chapter 16 – Memory Development - P.J. Bauer

Chapter 17 – Early Development of Speech and Language: Cognitive, Behavioral, and Neural Systems - H. Tager-Flusberg, A.M. Seery

Chapter 18 – The Neural Architecture and Developmental Course of Face Processing - G. Righi, C.A. Nelson III

Chapter 19 – Developmental Neuroscience of Social Perception - A. Voos, C. Cordeaux, J. Tirrell, K. Pelphrey

Chapter 20 – Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience of Theory of Mind - H. Gweon, R. Saxe

Chapter 21 – A Neuroscience Perspective on Empathy and Its Development - J. Decety, K.J. Michalska

Chapter 22 – Developing Attention and Self-Regulation in Infancy and Childhood - M.I. Posner, M.K. Rothbart, M.R. Rueda

Chapter 23 – The Neural Correlates of Cognitive Control and the Development of Social Behavior - A. Lahat, N.A. Fox

Chapter 24 – Executive Function: Development, Individual Differences, and Clinical Insights - C. Hughes

Chapter 25 – The Effects of Stress on Early Brain and Behavioral Development - M.R. Gunnar, E.P. Davis

Chapter 26 – Sex Differences in Brain and Behavioral Development - A.M. Beltz, J.E.O. Blakemore, S.A. Berenbaum

III: Diseases

Chapter 27 – Neural-Tube Defects - C. Pyrgaki, L. Niswander

Chapter 28 – Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder: Targeted Effects of Ethanol on Cell Proliferation and Survival - S.M. Mooney, P.J. Lein, M.W. Miller

Chapter 29 – Azetidine-2-Carboxylic Acid and Other Nonprotein Amino Acids in the Pathogenesis of Neurodevelopmental Disorders - E. Rubenstein

Chapter 30 – Down Syndrome - A.B. Bowman, K.C. Ess, K.K. Kumar, K.L. Summar

Chapter 31 – Lissencephalies and Axon Guidance Disorders - E.H. Sherr, L. Fernandez

Chapter 32 – Developmental Disabilities, Autism, and Schizophrenia at a Single Locus: Complex Gene Regulation and Genomic Instability of 15q11–q13 Cause a Range of Neurodevelopmental Disorders – N. Urraca, L.T. Reiter

Chapter 33 – Fragile X Clinical Features and Neurobiology - M.J. Leigh, R.J. Hagerman

Chapter 34 – Autisms - M. Persico

Chapter 35 – Neurodevelopmental Genomics of Autism, Schizophrenia, and Related Disorders - J.F. Cubells, D. Moreno-De-Luca

Chapter 36 – Excitation–Inhibition Epilepsies - A.X. Thomas, A.R. Brooks-Kayal

Chapter 37 – Sensory Organ Disorders (Retina, Auditory, Olfactory, Gustatory) – D.C. Gillespie

Chapter 38 – The Developmental Neurobiology of Repetitive Behavior - S.-J. Kim, M. Lewis, J. Veenstra-VanderWeele

Chapter 39 – Disorders of Cognitive Control - B.J. Casey, N. Franklin, M.M. Cohen

Chapter 40 – Language Impairment - R.H. Fitch

Index