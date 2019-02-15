Yuanqing Xia graduated from the Department of Mathematics, Chuzhou University, Chuzhou, China, in 1991. He received his M.S. degree in Fundamental Mathematics from Anhui University, China, in 1998 and his Ph.D. degree in Control Theory and Control Engineering from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Beijing, China, in 2001. From 1991 to 1995, he was with Tongcheng Middle-School, Anhui, China, where he worked as a teacher. During January 2002–November 2003, he was a Postdoctoral Research Associate in the Institute of Systems Science, Academy of Mathematics and System Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China, where he worked on navigation, guidance and control. From November 2003 to February 2004, he was with the National University of Singapore as a Research Fellow, where he worked on variable structure control. From February 2004 to February 2006, he was with the University of Glamorgan, Pontypridd, U.K., as a Research Fellow, where he worked on networked control systems. From February 2007 to June 2008, he was a Guest Professor with Innsbruck Medical University, Innsbruck, Austria, where he worked on biomedical signal processing. Since July 2004, he has been with the School of Automation, Beijing Institute of Technology, Beijing, first as an Associate Professor, then, since 2008, as a Professor. In 2012, he was appointed as Xu Teli Distinguished Professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology, then in 2016, as Chair Professor. In 2012, he obtained the National Science Foundation for Distinguished Young Scholars of China, and in 2016, he was honoured as the Yangtze River Scholar Distinguished Professor and was supported by National High Level Talents Special Support Plan (“Million People Plan”) by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee. He is now the dean of School of Automation, Beijing Institute of Technology. His current research interests are in the fields of networked control systems, robust control and signal processing, active disturbance rejection control and flight control. He has published eight monographs in Springer, John Wiley and CRC, and more than 200 papers in international scientific journals. He is a Deputy Editor of the Journal of Beijing Institute of Technology, Associate Editor of Acta Automatica Sinica, Control Theory and Applications, International Journal of Innovative Computing, Information and Control, International Journal of Automation and Computing. He obtained the Second Award of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology (No. 1) in 2010 and 2015, the Second National Award for Science and Technology (No. 2) in 2011, and the Second Natural Science Award of the Ministry of Education (No. 1) in 2012.