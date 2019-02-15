Networked Control Systems
1st Edition
Cloud Control and Secure Control
Description
Networked Control Systems: Cloud Control and Secure Control explores new technological developments in networked control systems (NCS), including new techniques, such as event-triggered, secure and cloud control. It provides the fundamentals and underlying issues of networked control systems under normal operating environments and under cyberphysical attack. The book includes a critical examination of the principles of cloud computing, cloud control systems design, the available techniques of secure control design to NCS’s under cyberphysical attack, along with strategies for resilient and secure control of cyberphysical systems. Smart grid infrastructures are also discussed, providing diagnosis methods to analyze and counteract impacts.
Finally, a series of practical case studies are provided to cover a range of NCS’s. This book is an essential resource for professionals and graduate students working in the fields of networked control systems, signal processing and distributed estimation.
Key Features
- Provides coverage of cloud-based approaches to control systems and secure control methodologies to protect cyberphysical systems against various types of malicious attacks
- Provides an overview of control research literature and explores future developments and solutions
- Includes case studies that offer solutions for issues with modeling, quantization, packet dropout, time delay and communication constraints
Readership
Professionals and graduate students working in the fields of networked control systems, signal processing, and distributed estimation
Table of Contents
- An Overview
2. Networked Control Systems' Fundamentals
3. Cloud Computing
4. Control from the Cloud
5. Secure Control Design Techniques
6. Case Studies
7. Smart Grid Infrastructures
8. Secure Resilient Control Strategies
9. Cyberphysical Security Methods
10. Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 15th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128163016
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161197
About the Author
Magdi Mahmoud
Magdi S. Mahmoud is Distinguished Professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. He obtained a BSc (honors) degree in communication engineering, an MSc degree in electronic engineering, and a PhD degree in systems engineering from Cairo University in 1968, 1972, and 1974 respectively. He has been a professor of engineering since 1984. He has been on the faculty of different universities worldwide, including Cairo University and the American University in Cairo (Egypt), Kuwait University (Kuwait), United Arab Emirates University (United Arab Emirates), the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (United Kingdom), the University of Pittsburg and Case Western Reserve University (United States), Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), and the University of Adelaide (Australia). He has lectured in Venezuela (Central University of Venezuela), Germany (University of Hanover), the United Kingdom (University of Kent), the United States (University of San Antonio), Canada (University of Montreal), and China (Beijing Institute of Technology, Yanshan University). He is the principal author of 37 books and book chapters and the author/coauthor of more than 525 peer-reviewed articles.
He is the recipient of two national, one regional, and several university prizes for outstanding research in engineering and applied mathematics. He is a fellow of the IEE, a senior member of the IEEE, the CEI (United Kingdom), and a registered consultant engineer of information engineering and systems (Egypt). He is currently actively engaged in teaching and research in the development of modern methods for distributed control and filtering, networked-control systems, triggering mechanisms in dynamical systems, fault-tolerant systems, and information technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished University Professor, Coordinator of Distributed Control Research Group, Systems Engineering Department, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Yuanqing Xia
Yuanqing Xia graduated from the Department of Mathematics, Chuzhou University, Chuzhou, China, in 1991. He received his M.S. degree in Fundamental Mathematics from Anhui University, China, in 1998 and his Ph.D. degree in Control Theory and Control Engineering from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Beijing, China, in 2001. From 1991 to 1995, he was with Tongcheng Middle-School, Anhui, China, where he worked as a teacher. During January 2002–November 2003, he was a Postdoctoral Research Associate in the Institute of Systems Science, Academy of Mathematics and System Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China, where he worked on navigation, guidance and control. From November 2003 to February 2004, he was with the National University of Singapore as a Research Fellow, where he worked on variable structure control. From February 2004 to February 2006, he was with the University of Glamorgan, Pontypridd, U.K., as a Research Fellow, where he worked on networked control systems. From February 2007 to June 2008, he was a Guest Professor with Innsbruck Medical University, Innsbruck, Austria, where he worked on biomedical signal processing. Since July 2004, he has been with the School of Automation, Beijing Institute of Technology, Beijing, first as an Associate Professor, then, since 2008, as a Professor. In 2012, he was appointed as Xu Teli Distinguished Professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology, then in 2016, as Chair Professor. In 2012, he obtained the National Science Foundation for Distinguished Young Scholars of China, and in 2016, he was honoured as the Yangtze River Scholar Distinguished Professor and was supported by National High Level Talents Special Support Plan (“Million People Plan”) by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee. He is now the dean of School of Automation, Beijing Institute of Technology. His current research interests are in the fields of networked control systems, robust control and signal processing, active disturbance rejection control and flight control. He has published eight monographs in Springer, John Wiley and CRC, and more than 200 papers in international scientific journals. He is a Deputy Editor of the Journal of Beijing Institute of Technology, Associate Editor of Acta Automatica Sinica, Control Theory and Applications, International Journal of Innovative Computing, Information and Control, International Journal of Automation and Computing. He obtained the Second Award of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology (No. 1) in 2010 and 2015, the Second National Award for Science and Technology (No. 2) in 2011, and the Second Natural Science Award of the Ministry of Education (No. 1) in 2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Automation, Key Laboratory of Intelligent Control and Decision of Complex Systems, Beijing Institute of Technology, Beijing, China