Network Processor Design, Volume 2
1st Edition
Issues and Practices
Network Processor Design: Issues and Practics, Volume 2 Contents Preface Chapter 1. Network Processors: Themes and Challenges, Patrick Crowley, Mark Franklin, Haldun Hadimioglu, and Peter Z. Onufryk Part 1. Design Principles Chapter 2. A Programmable Scalable Platform for Next Generation Networking, Christos J.Georgiou, Valentina Salapura, and Monty Denneau Chapter 3. Power Considerations in Network Processor Design, Mark A. Franklin and Tilman Wolf Chapter 4. Worst-Case Execution Time Estimation for Hardware-assisted Multithreaded Processors, Patrick Crowley and Jean-Loup Baer Chapter 5. Multiprocessor Scheduling in Processor-based Router Platforms: Issues and Ideas, Anand Srinivasan, Philip Holman, James Anderson, Sanjoy Baruah and Jasleen Kaur Chapter 6. A Massively Multithreaded Packet Processor, Steve Melvin, Mario Nemirovsky, Enric Musoll, Jeff Huynh, Rodolfo Milito, Hector Urdaneta, and Koroush Saraf Chapter 7. Exploring Trade-offs in Performance and Programmability of Processing Element Topologies for Network Processors, Matthias Gries, Chidamber Kulkarni, Christian Sauer and Kurt Keutzer Chapter 8. Packet Classification and Termination in a Protocol Processor, Ulf Nordqvist and Dake Liu Chapter 9. NP-Click: A Programming Model for the Intel IXP1200, Niraj Shah, William Plishker and Kurt Keutzer Chapter 10. NEPAL: A Framework for Efficiently Structuring Applications for Network Processors, Gokhan Memik and William H. Mangione-Smith Chapter 11. Efficient and Faithful Performance Modeling for Network-Processor Based System Designs, Prashant Pradhan, Wen Xu, Indira Nair and Sambit Sahu Chapter 12. High-speed Legitimacy-based DDoS Packet Filtering with Network Processors: A Case Study and Implementation on the Intel IXP1200, Roshan K. Thomas, Brian Mark, Tommy Johnson and James Croall Chapter 13. Directions in Packet Classification for Network Processors, Michael E. Kounavis, Alok Kumar, Harrick Vin, Raj Yavatkar and Andrew T. Campbell Part 2. Practices Chapter 14. Implementing High-performance, High-value Traffic Management Using Agere Network Processor Solutions, Jian-Guo Chen, David Sonnier, Robert Munoz, Vinoj Kumar, and Ambalavanar Arulambalam Chapter 15. AMCC - nPcoreTM "NISC" Architecture, Robin Melnick and Keith Morris Chapter 16. Adaptable Badwidth Allocation for QoS Support in Network Processors, Clark Jeffries, Mohammad Peyravian, and Ravi Sabhikhi Chapter 17. IDT - Network Search Engine with QDRTM LA-1 Interface, Michael J. Miller Chapter 18. Implementing Voice over AAL2 on a Network Processor, Jaroslaw Sydir, Prashant Chandra, Alok Kumar, Sridhar Lakshmanamurthy, Longsong Lin, Muthaiah Venkatachalam Chapter 19. Implementing QoS Mechanisms on the Motorola C-Port C-5e Network Processor, Pranav Gambhire Chapter 20. A C-based Programming Language for Multiprocessor Network SoC Architectures. Kevin Crozier
Description
Responding to ever-escalating requirements for performance, flexibility, and economy, the networking industry has opted to build products around network processors. To help meet the formidable challenges of this emerging field, the editors of this volume created the first Workshop on Network Processors, a forum for scientists and engineers to discuss latest research in the architecture, design, programming, and use of these devices. This series of volumes contains not only the results of the annual workshops but also specially commissioned material that highlights industry's latest network processors.
Like its predecessor volume, Network Processor Design: Principles and Practices, Volume 2 defines and advances the field of network processor design. Volume 2 contains 20 chapters written by the field's leading academic and industrial researchers, with topics ranging from architectures to programming models, from security to quality of service.
Key Features
- Describes current research at UNC Chapel Hill, University of Massachusetts, George Mason University, UC Berkeley, UCLA, Washington University in St. Louis, Linköpings Universitet, IBM, Kayamba Inc., Network Associates, and University of Washington.
- Reports the latest applications of the technology at Intel, IBM, Agere, Motorola, AMCC, IDT, Teja, and Network Processing Forum.
Readership
Processor designers and system designers in research and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2004
- Published:
- 18th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491943
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780121981570
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mark Franklin Editor
Mark A. Franklin received his B.A., B.S.E.E. and M.S.E.E. from Columbia University, and his Ph.D. in EE from Carnegie-Mellon University. He is currently at Washington University in St. Louis where he has a joint appointment in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and holds the Urbauer Chair in Engineering. He founded and is Director of the Computer and Communications Research Center and until recently was the Director of the Undergraduate Program in Computer Engineering. Dr. Franklin is engaged in research, teaching and consulting in the areas of computer and communications architectures, ASIC and embedded processor design, parallel and distributed systems, and systems performance evaluation. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, a member of the ACM, and has been an organizer and reviewer for numerous professional conferences including the HPCA8 Workshop on Network Processors (2002). He has been Chair of the IEEE TCCA (Technical Committee on Computer Architecture), and Vice-Chairman of the ACM SIGARCH (Special Interest Group on Computer Architecture).
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University, St. Louis
Patrick Crowley Editor
Patrick Crowley is an associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. His research interests are in computer and network systems architecture, with a current focus on the design of programmable embedded network systems and the invention of superior network monitoring and security techniques. He co-founded the ACM/IEEE Symposium on Architectures for Networking and Communications Systems, and co-edited the three-book series, Network Processor Design. He serves as Associate Editor of the IEEE/ACM Transactions on Networking. In 2007, Crowley was chosen to join the DARPA Computer Science Study Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Computer Science & Engineering, Washington University in St. Louis
Haldun Hadimioglu Editor
Haldun Hadimioglu received his BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering at Middle East Technical University, Ankara Turkey and his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Polytechnic University in New York. He is currently an Industry Associate Professor in the Computer Science Department and a member of the Computer Engineering faculty at the Polytechnic University. He worked as a research engineer at PETAS, Ankara Turkey (1980-1982). Dr. Hadimioglu's research and teaching interests include Computer Architecture, Parallel and Distributed Systems, Networking and VLSI Design. He was a guest editor of the special issue on "Advances in High Performance Memory Systems," IEEE Transactions on Computers (Nov 2001) and has reviewed papers for leading journals such as the IEEE Transactions on Computers. Hadimioglu is a member of the IEEE, the ACM, and Sigma Xi. He has been an organizer of various workshops including, the ISCA Memory Wall (2000), ISCA Memory Performance Issues (2002, 2001) and HPCA8 Workshop on Network Processors (2002). He received Dedicated Faculty and Outstanding Faculty awards from Polytechnic students in 1995 and 1993, respectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
Polytechnic University, New York
Peter Onufryk Editor
Peter Z. Onufryk received his B.S.E.E. from Rutgers University, M.S.E.E. from Purdue University, and Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Rutgers University. He is currently a director in the Internetworking Products Division at Integrated Device Technology, Inc. where he is responsible for architecture definition and validation of communications products. Before joining IDT, Peter was a researcher for thirteen years at AT&T Labs - Research (formally AT&T Bell Labs) where he worked on communications systems and parallel computer architectures. These included a number of parallel, cache-coherent multiprocessor and dataflow based machines that were targeted towards high performance military systems. Other work there focused on packet telephony and early network processors. Onufryk is a member of the IEEE. He was an organizer and program committee member of the HPCA8 Workshop on Network Processors 2002. Peter was the architect of four communications processors as well as numerous ASICs, boards, and systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Integrated Device Technology, Inc.