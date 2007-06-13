Network Analysis, Architecture, and Design
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Requirements Analysis: Concepts
3. Requirements Analysis: Process
4. Flow Analysis
5. Network Architecture
6. Addressing and Routing Architecture
7. Network Management Architecture
8. Performance Architecture
9. Security and Privacy Architecture
10. Network Design
Description
Traditionally, networking has had little or no basis in analysis or architectural development, with designers relying on technologies they are most familiar with or being influenced by vendors or consultants. However, the landscape of networking has changed so that network services have now become one of the most important factors to the success of many third generation networks. It has become an important feature of the designer's job to define the problems that exist in his network, choose and analyze several optimization parameters during the analysis process, and then prioritize and evaluate these parameters in the architecture and design of the system.
Network Analysis, Architecture, and Design, Third Edition, uses a systems methodology approach to teaching these concepts, which views the network (and the environment it impacts) as part of the larger system, looking at interactions and dependencies between the network and its users, applications, and devices. This approach matches the new business climate where customers drive the development of new services and the book discusses how networks can be architected and designed to provide many different types of services to customers. With a number of examples, analogies, instructor tips, and exercises, this book works through the processes of analysis, architecture, and design step by step, giving designers a solid resource for making good design decisions.
With examples, guidelines, and general principles McCabe illuminates how a network begins as a concept, is built with addressing protocol, routing, and management, and harmonizes with the interconnected technology around it. Other topics covered in the book are learning to recognize problems in initial design, analyzing optimization parameters, and then prioritizing these parameters and incorporating them into the architecture and design of the system. This is an essential book for any professional that will be designing or working with a network on a routine basis.
Key Features
- Substantially updated design content includes ad hoc networks, GMPLS, IPv6, and mobile networking
- Written by an expert in the field that has designed several large-scale networks for government agencies, universities, and corporations
- Incorporates real-life ideas and experiences of many expert designers along with case studies and end-of-chapter exercises
Readership
Computer network designer/architects/engineers, network operators, systems integrators, service providers, and network managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2007
- Published:
- 13th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080548753
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123704801
Reviews
"Many times, network designers are tempted to find instant gratification by jumping directly into implementation without first fully understanding the scope of their problem. When this occurs, the result can be a network that does not function as needed, or even worse, the solution can create additional problems. Network Analysis, Architecture, and Design provides the reader with design methods they can use to avoid this and other common pitfalls. Jim McCabe takes the reader step-by-step through proven processes that will result in designs that are not only viable, but designs that will stand up to the scrutiny of technical and financial reviews. I have successfully applied these techniques to many of my projects, and I recommend this book to network designers and engineers of all levels." --Anthony Arviola, Network Engineer, NASA Langley Research Center
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
James McCabe Author
James D. McCabe is currently a network architect for NASA. McCabe's interest in network analysis and design dates from the late 1980s, when he first worked on designs for NASA's aerospace supercomputing networks. Subsequent designs for various commercial, government and academic networks led him to develop and publish the processes described in this book, which he also teaches to students at various corporations and conferences. McCabe holds a degree in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Network Architect, NASA