Netter's Neuroscience Coloring Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323509596

Netter's Neuroscience Coloring Book

1st Edition

Authors: David Felten Mary Maida
Paperback ISBN: 9780323509596
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd January 2018
Page Count: 336
Description

Reinforce your knowledge of neuroanatomy, neuroscience, and common pathologies of the nervous system with this active and engaging learn and review tool! Netter’s Neuroscience Coloring Book by Drs. David L. Felten and Mary Summo Maida, challenges you to a better understanding of the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system using visual and tactile learning. It’s a fun and interactive way to trace pathways and tracts, as well as reinforce spatial, functional, and clinical concepts in this fascinating field. More than "just" a coloring book, this unique learning tool offers:

  • More than 100 key topics in neuroscience and neuroanatomy, using bold, clear drawings based on classic Netter art.

  • Clinical Notes that bridge basic science with health care and medicine.

  • Workbook review questions, and bulleted lists throughout to reinforce comprehension and retention.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Overview of the Nervous System

Chapter 1, Neurons and Their Properties

    1. Neuronal Structure

    2. Types of Synapses

    3. Neuronal Cell Types

    4. Glial Cell Types

    5. Astrocyte Biology

    6. Microglial Biology

    7. Oligodendroglial Biology

    8. The Blood-Brain Barrier

    9. Axonal Transport in the CNS and PNS

    10. Myelination of CNS and PNS Axons

    11. Neuronal Resting Potential

    12. Graded Potentials in Neurons

    13. Action Potentials

    14. Conduction Velocity

    15. Neurotransmitter Release

    16. Multiple Neurotransmitter Synthesis, Release, and Signaling from Individual Neurons

    17. Chemical Neurotransmission

Chapter 2, Brain, Skull and Meninges

    1. Meninges and Their Relationships to the Brain and Skull

    2. Surface Anatomy of the Forebrain: Lateral View

    3. Cerebral Cortex Anatomy and Functional Regions: Lateral View

    4. Cortical Architecture: Brodmann’s Areas

    5. Midsagittal Surface of the Brain

    6. Basal Surface of the Brain

    7. Axial and Mid-Sagittal Views of the Central Nervous System

    8. Horizontal (Axial) Brain Sections Showing the Basal Ganglia

    9. Major Limbic Forebrain Structures

Chapter 3, Brain Stem, Cerebellum, and Spinal Cord

    1. Brain Stem Surface Anatomy: Posterolateral View

    2. Brain Stem Surface Anatomy: Anterior View

    3. Cerebellar Anatomy

    4. Spinal Cord Gross Anatomy: Posterior View

    5. Spinal Cord Cross-Sectional Anatomy in Situ

    6. Spinal Cord White Matter and Gray Matter

Chapter 4, Ventricles, Cerebrospinal Fluid, and Vasculature

    1. Schematic of the Ventricular System

    2. Mid-Sagittal View of the Ventricular System

    3. Circulation of the Cerebrospinal

    4. Arterial Supply to the Brain and Meninges

    5. Arterial Distribution to the Brain: Circle of Willis, Choroidal Arteries, and Lenticulostriate Arteries

    6. Arterial Distribution to the Brain: The Cerebral Arteries

    7. Arterial Distribution to the Brain: The Vertebro-Basilar System

    8. Blood Supply to the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland

    9. Arterial Blood Supply to the Spinal Cord

    10. Venous Drainage of the Brain and Venous Sinuses

Section I Review Questions

　

　

Section II Regional Neuroscience

Chapter 5, Peripheral Nervous System

    1. Spinal Cord with Sensory, Motor, and Autonomic Components of Peripheral Nerves

    2. Anatomy of a Peripheral Nerve

    3. Relationship of Spinal Nerve Roots to Vertebrae

    4. Sensory Channels: Reflex and Cerebellar

    5. Sensory Channels: Lemniscal

    6. Motor Channels: Basic Organization of Lower and Upper Motor Neurons

    7. Autonomic Channels

    8. Cutaneous Receptors

    9. The Neuromuscular Junction, Autonomic Neuroeffector Junctions, and Neurotransmission

    10. Brachial Plexus

    11. Dermatomal Distribution

    12. Cutaneous Distribution of Peripheral Nerves

    13. Cholinergic and Adrenergic Distribution to Motor and Autonomic Structures

    14. Autonomic Distribution to the Head and Neck

    15. Enteric Nervous System

Chapter 6, Spinal Cord

    1. Cytoarchitecture of the Spinal Cord Gray Matter

    2. Spinal Cord Histological Cross Sections

    3. Spinal Cord Syndromes

    4. Spinal Cord Lower Motor Neuron Organization and Control

    5. Spinal Somatic Reflex Pathways

    6. Muscle and Joint Receptors and Muscle Spindles

Chapter 7, Brain Stem and Cerebellum

    1. Cranial Nerves

    2. Cranial Nerves and their Nuclei: Schematic View from Above

    3. The Vestibulocochlear Nerve (CN VIII)

    4. Reticular Formation: General Pattern of Nuclei in the Brain Stem

    5. Cerebellar Organization: Lobes and Regions

    6. Cerebellar Anatomy

    7. Deep Cerebellar Nuclei and Cerebellar Peduncles

    8. Brain Stem Arterial Syndromes

Chapter 8, Forebrain: Diencephalon and Telencephalon

Plate 8-1 Thalamic Nuclei and Interconnections with the Cerebral Cortex

Plate 8-2 Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland

Plate 8-3 Schematic of Hypothalamic Nuclei

Plate 8-4 Axial Section through the Forebrain

Plate 8-5 Coronal Section through the Forebrain

Plate 8-6 Layers of the Cerebral Cortex

Plate 8-7 Vertical Columns: Functional Units of the Cerebral Cortex

Plate 8-8 Efferent Connections of the Cerebral Cortex

Plate 8-9 Cortical Association Fibers

Plate 8-10 Aphasias and Cortical Areas of Damage

Plate 8-11 Noradrenergic Pathways

Plate 8-12 Serotonergic Pathways

Plate 8-13 Dopaminergic Pathways

Plate 8-14 Central Cholinergic Pathways

Section II Review Questions

　

　

Section III Systemic Neuroscience

Chapter 9, Sensory Systems

    1. Somatosensory System: Spinocerebellar Pathways

    2. Somatosensory System: The Dorsal Column System and Epicritic Modalities

    3. Somatosensory System: The Spinothalamic and Spinoreticular Systems and Protopathic Modalities

    4. Mechanisms of Neuropathic Pain and Sympathetically-Maintained Pain

    5. Descending Control of Ascending Somatosensory Systems

    6. Trigeminal Sensory and Associated Systems

    7. Pain-Sensitive Structures of the Head and Pain Referral

    8. Taste Pathways

    9. Peripheral Pathways for Sound Reception, and the Bony and Membranous Labyrinths

    10. CN VIII Nerve Innervation of Hair Cells in the Organ of Corti

    11. Central Auditory Pathways

    12. Vestibular Receptors

    13. Central Vestibular Pathways

    14. Anatomy of the Eye

    15. Anterior and Posterior Chambers of the Eye

    16. The Retina: Retinal Layers

    17. Anatomy and Relationships of the Optic Chiasm

    18. Visual Pathways to the Thalamus, Hypothalamus, and Brain Stem

    19. Pupillary Light Reflex

    20. The Visual Pathway: The Retino-Geniculo-Calcarine Pathway

    21. Visual Pathways in the Parietal and Temporal Lobes

    22. Visual System Lesions

Chapter 10, Motor Systems

Plate 10-1 Alpha and Gamma Lower Motor Neurons

Plate 10-2 Distribution of Lower Motor Neurons in the Spinal Cord

Plate 10-3 Distribution of Lower Motor Neurons in the Brain Stem

Plate 10-4 Corticobulbar Tract

Plate 10-5 Corticospinal Tract

Plate 10-6 Rubrospinal Tract

Plate 10-7 Vestibulospinal Tracts

Plate 10-8 Reticulospinal and Cortico-reticulospinal Pathways

Plate 10-9 Tectospinal Tract and Interstitiospinal Tract

Plate 10-10 Central Control of Eye Movements

Plate 10-11 Central Control of Respiration

Plate 10-12 Cerebellar Organization and Neuronal Circuitry

Plate 10-13 Cerebellar Afferents

Plate 10-14 Cerebellar Efferent Pathways

Plate 10-15 Schematic Diagram of Cerebellar Efferents to Upper Motor Neurons

Plate 10-16 Connections of the Basal Ganglia

Chapter 11, Autonomic-Hypothalamic-Limbic Systems

    1. General Organization of the Autonomic Nervous System

    2. Forebrain Regions Associated With the Hypothalamus

    3. Afferent and Efferent Pathways Associated with the Hypothalamus

    4. Paraventricular Nucleus of the Hypothalamus

    5. Cytokine Influences on Brain and Behavior

    6. Circumventricular Organs

    7. Regulation of Anterior Pituitary Hormone Secretion

    8. Posterior Pituitary (Neurohypophyseal) Hormones: Oxytocin and Vasopressin

    9. Neuroimmunomodulation

    10. Anatomy of the Limbic Forebrain

    11. Hippocampal Formation: General Anatomy

    12. Neuronal Connections of the Hippocampal Formation

    13. Major Afferent Connections of the Amygdala

    14. Major Efferent Connections of the Amygdala

    15. The Cingulate Cortex

    16. Olfactory Pathways

About the Author

David Felten

DAVID L. FELTEN, MD, PhD, is Assoc. Dean of Clinical Sciences and Prof. Neurosciences at UMHS and Chairman of the Board for Clerisy Corp. He’s former VP for Research and Medical Director of Research at William Beaumont Health System and Founding Associate Dean for their School of Medicine. He previously served as Dean of Grad Med Ed at Seton Hall; Founding Executive Director of the Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine and Prof of Anatomy and Neurobiology at UC Irvine; Founding Director of the Center for Neuroimmunology at Loma Linda School of Medicine; and the Kilian J. and Caroline F. Schmitt Professor and Chair of Department of Neurobiology, and Director of Markey Charitable Trust Institute for Neurobiology and Neurodegenerative Diseases and Aging at U of Rochester. His pioneering studies of autonomic innervation of lymphoid organs and neural-immune signaling underling psychoneuroimmunology has been featured on Bill Moyer’s, “Healing and the Mind,” “20/20,” and many other media venues. He served for over a decade on NBME, including Chair of the Neurosciences Committee for the USMLE.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Clerisy Corporation, Pittsford, New York

Mary Maida

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor of Neurobiology & Anatomy, University of Rochester School of Medicine, Rochester, New York

