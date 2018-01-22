Netter's Neuroscience Coloring Book
1st Edition
Description
Reinforce your knowledge of neuroanatomy, neuroscience, and common pathologies of the nervous system with this active and engaging learn and review tool! Netter’s Neuroscience Coloring Book by Drs. David L. Felten and Mary Summo Maida, challenges you to a better understanding of the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system using visual and tactile learning. It’s a fun and interactive way to trace pathways and tracts, as well as reinforce spatial, functional, and clinical concepts in this fascinating field. More than "just" a coloring book, this unique learning tool offers:
- More than 100 key topics in neuroscience and neuroanatomy , using bold, clear drawings based on classic Netter art.
- Clinical Notes that bridge basic science with health care and medicine.
- Workbook review questions, and bulleted lists throughout to reinforce comprehension and retention.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Overview of the Nervous System
Chapter 1, Neurons and Their Properties
- Neuronal Structure
- Types of Synapses
- Neuronal Cell Types
- Glial Cell Types
- Astrocyte Biology
- Microglial Biology
- Oligodendroglial Biology
- The Blood-Brain Barrier
- Axonal Transport in the CNS and PNS
- Myelination of CNS and PNS Axons
- Neuronal Resting Potential
- Graded Potentials in Neurons
- Action Potentials
- Conduction Velocity
- Neurotransmitter Release
- Multiple Neurotransmitter Synthesis, Release, and Signaling from Individual Neurons
- Chemical Neurotransmission
Chapter 2, Brain, Skull and Meninges
- Meninges and Their Relationships to the Brain and Skull
- Surface Anatomy of the Forebrain: Lateral View
- Cerebral Cortex Anatomy and Functional Regions: Lateral View
- Cortical Architecture: Brodmann’s Areas
- Midsagittal Surface of the Brain
- Basal Surface of the Brain
- Axial and Mid-Sagittal Views of the Central Nervous System
- Horizontal (Axial) Brain Sections Showing the Basal Ganglia
- Major Limbic Forebrain Structures
Chapter 3, Brain Stem, Cerebellum, and Spinal Cord
- Brain Stem Surface Anatomy: Posterolateral View
- Brain Stem Surface Anatomy: Anterior View
- Cerebellar Anatomy
- Spinal Cord Gross Anatomy: Posterior View
- Spinal Cord Cross-Sectional Anatomy in Situ
- Spinal Cord White Matter and Gray Matter
Chapter 4, Ventricles, Cerebrospinal Fluid, and Vasculature
- Schematic of the Ventricular System
- Mid-Sagittal View of the Ventricular System
- Circulation of the Cerebrospinal
- Arterial Supply to the Brain and Meninges
- Arterial Distribution to the Brain: Circle of Willis, Choroidal Arteries, and Lenticulostriate Arteries
- Arterial Distribution to the Brain: The Cerebral Arteries
- Arterial Distribution to the Brain: The Vertebro-Basilar System
- Blood Supply to the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
- Arterial Blood Supply to the Spinal Cord
- Venous Drainage of the Brain and Venous Sinuses
Section I Review Questions
Section II Regional Neuroscience
Chapter 5, Peripheral Nervous System
- Spinal Cord with Sensory, Motor, and Autonomic Components of Peripheral Nerves
- Anatomy of a Peripheral Nerve
- Relationship of Spinal Nerve Roots to Vertebrae
- Sensory Channels: Reflex and Cerebellar
- Sensory Channels: Lemniscal
- Motor Channels: Basic Organization of Lower and Upper Motor Neurons
- Autonomic Channels
- Cutaneous Receptors
- The Neuromuscular Junction, Autonomic Neuroeffector Junctions, and Neurotransmission
- Brachial Plexus
- Dermatomal Distribution
- Cutaneous Distribution of Peripheral Nerves
- Cholinergic and Adrenergic Distribution to Motor and Autonomic Structures
- Autonomic Distribution to the Head and Neck
- Enteric Nervous System
Chapter 6, Spinal Cord
- Cytoarchitecture of the Spinal Cord Gray Matter
- Spinal Cord Histological Cross Sections
- Spinal Cord Syndromes
- Spinal Cord Lower Motor Neuron Organization and Control
- Spinal Somatic Reflex Pathways
- Muscle and Joint Receptors and Muscle Spindles
Chapter 7, Brain Stem and Cerebellum
- Cranial Nerves
- Cranial Nerves and their Nuclei: Schematic View from Above
- The Vestibulocochlear Nerve (CN VIII)
- Reticular Formation: General Pattern of Nuclei in the Brain Stem
- Cerebellar Organization: Lobes and Regions
- Cerebellar Anatomy
- Deep Cerebellar Nuclei and Cerebellar Peduncles
- Brain Stem Arterial Syndromes
Chapter 8, Forebrain: Diencephalon and Telencephalon
Plate 8-1 Thalamic Nuclei and Interconnections with the Cerebral Cortex
Plate 8-2 Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
Plate 8-3 Schematic of Hypothalamic Nuclei
Plate 8-4 Axial Section through the Forebrain
Plate 8-5 Coronal Section through the Forebrain
Plate 8-6 Layers of the Cerebral Cortex
Plate 8-7 Vertical Columns: Functional Units of the Cerebral Cortex
Plate 8-8 Efferent Connections of the Cerebral Cortex
Plate 8-9 Cortical Association Fibers
Plate 8-10 Aphasias and Cortical Areas of Damage
Plate 8-11 Noradrenergic Pathways
Plate 8-12 Serotonergic Pathways
Plate 8-13 Dopaminergic Pathways
Plate 8-14 Central Cholinergic Pathways
Section II Review Questions
Section III Systemic Neuroscience
Chapter 9, Sensory Systems
- Somatosensory System: Spinocerebellar Pathways
- Somatosensory System: The Dorsal Column System and Epicritic Modalities
- Somatosensory System: The Spinothalamic and Spinoreticular Systems and Protopathic Modalities
- Mechanisms of Neuropathic Pain and Sympathetically-Maintained Pain
- Descending Control of Ascending Somatosensory Systems
- Trigeminal Sensory and Associated Systems
- Pain-Sensitive Structures of the Head and Pain Referral
- Taste Pathways
- Peripheral Pathways for Sound Reception, and the Bony and Membranous Labyrinths
- CN VIII Nerve Innervation of Hair Cells in the Organ of Corti
- Central Auditory Pathways
- Vestibular Receptors
- Central Vestibular Pathways
- Anatomy of the Eye
- Anterior and Posterior Chambers of the Eye
- The Retina: Retinal Layers
- Anatomy and Relationships of the Optic Chiasm
- Visual Pathways to the Thalamus, Hypothalamus, and Brain Stem
- Pupillary Light Reflex
- The Visual Pathway: The Retino-Geniculo-Calcarine Pathway
- Visual Pathways in the Parietal and Temporal Lobes
- Visual System Lesions
Chapter 10, Motor Systems
Plate 10-1 Alpha and Gamma Lower Motor Neurons
Plate 10-2 Distribution of Lower Motor Neurons in the Spinal Cord
Plate 10-3 Distribution of Lower Motor Neurons in the Brain Stem
Plate 10-4 Corticobulbar Tract
Plate 10-5 Corticospinal Tract
Plate 10-6 Rubrospinal Tract
Plate 10-7 Vestibulospinal Tracts
Plate 10-8 Reticulospinal and Cortico-reticulospinal Pathways
Plate 10-9 Tectospinal Tract and Interstitiospinal Tract
Plate 10-10 Central Control of Eye Movements
Plate 10-11 Central Control of Respiration
Plate 10-12 Cerebellar Organization and Neuronal Circuitry
Plate 10-13 Cerebellar Afferents
Plate 10-14 Cerebellar Efferent Pathways
Plate 10-15 Schematic Diagram of Cerebellar Efferents to Upper Motor Neurons
Plate 10-16 Connections of the Basal Ganglia
Chapter 11, Autonomic-Hypothalamic-Limbic Systems
- General Organization of the Autonomic Nervous System
- Forebrain Regions Associated With the Hypothalamus
- Afferent and Efferent Pathways Associated with the Hypothalamus
- Paraventricular Nucleus of the Hypothalamus
- Cytokine Influences on Brain and Behavior
- Circumventricular Organs
- Regulation of Anterior Pituitary Hormone Secretion
- Posterior Pituitary (Neurohypophyseal) Hormones: Oxytocin and Vasopressin
- Neuroimmunomodulation
- Anatomy of the Limbic Forebrain
- Hippocampal Formation: General Anatomy
- Neuronal Connections of the Hippocampal Formation
- Major Afferent Connections of the Amygdala
- Major Efferent Connections of the Amygdala
- The Cingulate Cortex
- Olfactory Pathways
About the Author
David Felten
DAVID L. FELTEN, MD, PhD, is Assoc. Dean of Clinical Sciences and Prof. Neurosciences at UMHS and Chairman of the Board for Clerisy Corp. He’s former VP for Research and Medical Director of Research at William Beaumont Health System and Founding Associate Dean for their School of Medicine. He previously served as Dean of Grad Med Ed at Seton Hall; Founding Executive Director of the Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine and Prof of Anatomy and Neurobiology at UC Irvine; Founding Director of the Center for Neuroimmunology at Loma Linda School of Medicine; and the Kilian J. and Caroline F. Schmitt Professor and Chair of Department of Neurobiology, and Director of Markey Charitable Trust Institute for Neurobiology and Neurodegenerative Diseases and Aging at U of Rochester. His pioneering studies of autonomic innervation of lymphoid organs and neural-immune signaling underling psychoneuroimmunology has been featured on Bill Moyer’s, “Healing and the Mind,” “20/20,” and many other media venues. He served for over a decade on NBME, including Chair of the Neurosciences Committee for the USMLE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Clerisy Corporation, Pittsford, New York
Mary Maida
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor of Neurobiology & Anatomy, University of Rochester School of Medicine, Rochester, New York